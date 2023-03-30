At Danville Stadium
Danville High 7, Salt Fork 6
Salt Fork `300 `200 `1 `6 `7 `3
Danville `500`002 `x `— `7 `10 `3
WP —Jaydon Gray. LP — Blake Hettmansberger. Save — Cameron Feuerborn. Two or more hits — Salt Fork: Pedro Rangel 2, Hayden Chew 2. Danville: Randle Allen 2. 2B — Salt Fork: Rangel, Chew. Danville: Feuerborn. RBIs — Salt Fork: Blake Norton 2, Jameson Remole, Derrek Richards. Danville: Zach Spencer 2, Jake Garrison 2, Dan Grimm.
Records — Salt Fork 4-2 overall. Danville 1-4 overall.
