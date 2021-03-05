At Armstrong
Salt Fork 33, Armstrong-Potomac 21
Salt Fork (33) — Carsyn Todd 0-4 2-4 2, Lexi Hettmansberger 0-1 0-0 0, Mackenzie Russell 5-7 4-9 14, Olivia Chew 3-3 0-16, Jaiden Baum 2-9 1-2 5, Macie Russell 3-7 0-0 6, Kendall Cooley 0-1 0-0 0, Shelby McGee 0-0 0-0 0, Kailey Frischkorn 0-0 0-0 0, Brylie Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Rozlynn Maring 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 13-32 7-16 33.
Armstrong-Potomac (21) — Carlyn Crozier 0-6 0-0 0, Kyla Bullington 3-9 1-3 7, Reece Adkins 0-0 0-0 0, Mattie Kennel 1-5 1-2 3, Emma Jameson 0-0 0-0 0, Gigi Mulvaney 0-1 0-0 0, Lily Jameson 1-3 0-0 3, Cadence Crull 0-0 0-0 0, Cami Saltsgaver 0-0 2-2 2, Maddie Hudson 1-8 3-6 5, Faith Cline 0-1 1-2 1. Totals: 6-33 8-15 21.
Salt Fork; 10; 7; 9; 7; —; 33
A-P; 9; 7; 1; 4; —; 21
3-pointers — Salt Fork 0-8 (Todd 0-4, Baum 0-2, Macie Russell 0-2). Armstrong-Potomac 1-12 (Lily James 1-3, Crozier 0-4, Bullington 0-1, Kennel 0-2, Hudson 0-2). Rebounds — Salt Fork 32 (Mackenzie Russell 7, Baum 6, Chew 5, Macie Russell 4, Todd 3, Hettmansberger 3, Cooley 1, TEAM 3). Armstrong-Potomac 28 (Hudson 6, Lily Jameson 5, Crozier 4, Bullington 3, Kennel 3, Cline 2, Emma Jameson 1, Mulvaney 1, TEAM 3). Assists — Salt Fork 8 (Mackenzie Russell 4, Baum 2, Todd 1, Cooley 1). Armstrong-Potomac 3 (Kennel 1, Mulvaney 1, Cline 1). Turnovers — Salt Fork 11, Armstrong-Potomac 15. Steals — Salt Fork 8 (Baum 3, Todd 2, Mackenzie Russell 1, Macie Russell 1, Cooley 1). Armstrong-Potomac 6 (Crozier 2, Bullington 1, Kennel 1, Saltsgaver 1, Hudson 1). Total fouls — Salt Fork 15, Armstrong-Potomac 15. Fouled out — none.
Records — Salt Fork 10-0 overall, 8-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Armstrong-Potomac 7-4 overall, 6-2 in the VVC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.