Westville’s Rylee Edwards and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s Mason Hackman were fierce competitors on the football field for the past four seasons.
This week, the two Vermilion Valley Conference standouts were both honored by the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association as they each earned all-state honors in Class 2A.
Hackman, a senior wide receiver and defensive back, finished with 46 receptions for 960 yards and 18 touchdowns for the Blue Devils, who went 10-1 this past season and won the outright Vermilion Valley Conference Alliance South Division championship.
“This is a huge honor. It’s something that I’ve been working for since my freshman year,’’ Hackman said. “I’m really happy to accomplish this in my senior season.’’
Edwards, a senior guard and linebacker, led his team in tackles as the Tigers went 7-3 this past season.
“Coming into high school, my goals were to all-county and all-conference,’’ he said. “This past year, I really tried to work hard to give myself a chance to be all-state.’’
For Hackman, he always had a little extra motivation pushing him toward this accomplishment.
“Growing up in Bismarck and seeing the posters of the all-staters at the football field always gave me something to shoot for,’’ he said. “I wanted to have my poster up there with them.’’
And now, Hackman will get that recognition at Payton-Moss Field.
The all-state honor is one of three major accomplishments for Edwards this month, as he was also named the recipient of John Dickinson Sportsmanship Award and he recently signed a National Letter of Intent to attend McKendree University on a wrestling scholarship.
“All three of these things are amazing to me,’’ Edwards said. “But, earning all-state right now is really special because I probably won’t ever put on a football helmet. It’s really special to get this honor in my final football season.’’
While Edwards knows where he is going for college, Hackman is still trying to find his school.
“I know that I’m going to play college football, but I just don’t know where,’’ he said.
Both Edwards and Hackman have moved onto their winter sports for the respective schools. Edwards will be seeking a return trip to the IHSA State Wrestling Tournament, while Hackman is hoping to lead Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin back to a deep run in the state basketball tournament.
Another Vermilion Valley Conference player earning all-state honors in Class 1A was Iroquois West lineman Clayton Leonard, while his teammate Trystan Schact was named to the Class 1A honorable mention list.
The Big 12 Conference had two players named all-state with Peoria Notre Dame senior Mikkel Flores making it in Class 4A and Normal West senior Max Ziebarth earning the honor in Class 6A. While being named honorable mention were Normal Community senior Tye Niekamp in Class 7A, Champaign Centennial senior Braylon Peacock in Class 6A and Peoria Notre Dame senior James Hodskins in Class 4A.
