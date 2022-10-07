INDIANAPOLIS – Frank Reich saw determination in his quarterback’s eyes as the fourth quarter dawned in the Indianapolis Colts’ brutal 12-9 overtime victory against the Denver Broncos on Thursday night.
Earlier in the game, Broncos safety Caden Sterns saw something far different.
“I just read the quarterback’s eyes, and I got a pick,” Sterns told Denver reporters after intercepting Ryan twice. “On the second one, it was the same thing. Collectively, everybody was doing their job. When we all do our jobs, good things happen. It felt good.
“… We kind of had Matt Ryan flustered in the backfield, and that made him a little antsy. But it definitely would have been better to win.”
Such has been the dichotomy of Ryan’s first season in Indianapolis.
The 37-year-old quarterback led field-goal drives to tie the game in the fourth quarter and ultimately win it in overtime – giving him 44 career game-winning drives, one more than Hall of Famer Brett Favre and more than any active player other than Tom Brady.
Ryan entered this week as the only quarterback in the NFL with two 350-yard passing performances through the first four weeks. He finished 26-of-41 for 256 yards and left the field Thursday night with a matching pair of contests in which he’s thrown multiple interceptions without a touchdown after throwing two picks without a scoring strike.
Through five games, Ryan has led the Colts (2-2-1) back within at least one score of the lead four times in the final quarter. Conversely, he’s played a starring role in allowing Indianapolis to fall so far behind through the first three periods.
The offensive struggles begin with a line that has allowed a league-high 21 sacks, including six against the Broncos. But Ryan’s 10 turnovers have been an equally daunting obstacle.
His 11 fumbles are the most through five weeks by any player since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. He’s lost three of those fumbles and thrown seven interceptions – at least one in every game except a Week 3 win against the Kansas City Chiefs.
With Ryan this season, the glass is always half full and half empty.
“The quarterback is always going to bear a lot of responsibility,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said during a video conference call Friday. “Matt knows that. He’s bore that responsibility for 15 years just as the head coach and play caller, you bear that responsibility. That comes along with the territory.
“I’ll continue to say this. The guy is unflappable. I wish you guys could be down there on the sideline and see him in the fourth quarter … there’s just something unique about that. He comes alive.”
Indianapolis needs its veteran quarterback to come alive earlier in games and with more consistency.
Ryan was brought in to stabilize the offense after an erratic season under Carson Wentz. So far, he’s had decidedly mixed results.
The passing game has ranked in the middle of the league after finishing 26th a year ago, and as bad as the early season struggles have been the Colts are ahead of last year’s 1-4 start.
But Indianapolis’ 0-2-1 record within the AFC South creates a significant tiebreaking obstacle, and the overall offensive production has been worse than at any point during Reich’s five-year tenure.
The Colts entered the game against Denver averaging a league-worst 14.3 points per outing – the lowest of Ryan’s career – and failed to meet even that paltry standard against a Broncos defense that has been among the league’s best.
Thursday marked the second time this season Indianapolis has failed to score a touchdown – joining a shutout loss at Jacksonville in Week 2.
There are a few hopeful signs emerging on offense. Rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce had his best game with eight catches for 81 yards, and third-string running back Deon Jackson rushed for 62 yards on 13 carries to provide a jolt for a struggling ground attack that was missing All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor.
But real change is unlikely to arrive until the problems with the offensive line improve and the quarterback finds a way to take care of the football.
Teams never apologize for winning in the ultracompetitive NFL, but they do recognize the need to get better in spite of the previous week’s success.
“I think our best football is in front of us,” Ryan told reporters postgame in Denver. “We do need to continue to make progress. We have to play better than we did tonight. But, at the end of the day, you have to win games even as you are trying to find out what we can be. I’m proud of the fact that we did that.”
