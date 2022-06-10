INDIANAPOLIS — Early in Thursday’s final mini-camp practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, new quarterback Matt Ryan provided another example of why all of his teammates and coaches can’t stop raving about him.
As wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. ran an out pattern to the far sideline, Ryan put the perfect amount of pace and elevation on the football to clear the outstretched hand of a leaping linebacker and hit Pittman between the ones on his No. 11 jersey.
Hardly a conversation goes by with anyone connected to the Indianapolis Colts this spring that doesn’t eventually lead to talk of the 37-year-old passer’s elite accuracy.
“With Matt, that ball is out,” tight end Mo Alie-Cox said. “Like, you come out your break, you gotta be ready. ’Cause it’s not this slow, turn your head. Like, turn your head (and) the ball’s going to be on you. But it’s always going to be on point.”
That’s just one of the ways Ryan has kept his new teammates on their toes over the past eight weeks.
He’s been known to issue an impromptu quiz on the playbook if he encounters an offensive teammate in the hallway, and he’s already making constant checks at the line of scrimmage that require his teammates to have an intimate knowledge of the scheme.
For those who played with Philip Rivers in 2020 or Andrew Luck in 2018, it’s a familiar experience. Those also happen to be the most recent seasons in which the Colts advanced to the playoffs.
For Ryan, quickly gaining a deep understanding of the attack was among his primary goals after arriving in a trade from the Atlanta Falcons in March.
“I think, No. 1, you have to learn the offense,” he said. “You have to know what you’re talking about. You have to be able to speak their language. That’s the thing I said (to the team) from the start is that you’ve got to help me here, too – understanding that at the very beginning guys are probably further along than I was.
“There’s no doubt about it and not being too hardheaded about it, saying, ‘Listen, I’m going to need your help, too. You’re going to have to help me where you can.’ We have such a young group, and to me it’s just I’m trying to help you be the best player you can be. I expect the same from you, too, when it’s your turn to get me going, and they’ve done that.”
Indianapolis’ young roster has energized Ryan, who spent the past 14 years with the Falcons.
He’s not been intimidated by learning a completely new group of receivers in part, he said, because turnover is so constant in today’s NFL. Even when he was in Atlanta, the roster changed enough from one season to the next this experience doesn’t feel foreign.
His comfort level has been readily apparent as he worked with a wide receiver group led by the 24-year-old Pittman.
It helps that Ryan’s resume speaks for itself. He ranks eighth in NFL history with 59,735 passing yards and ninth with 367 touchdowns. He was named the league’s MVP in 2016 and led Atlanta to the Super Bowl that same season.
The young Colts already have taken notice.
“Great veteran guy,” wide receiver Ashton Dulin said. “He’s smart. He knows what it takes to be a winner. He’s been to the highest level it is, to go to the Super Bowl. So he’s bringing that to everybody. He comes in. He works. He’s committed to it. You can tell by the way he talks to us, he leads.
“So I just think he’s the right example for us, and I think it’s a great asset, too, as a football team.”
Ryan’s been intent on taking advantage of a time of year that was limited or completely unavailable over the past two seasons.
It’s extremely early, and things will ramp up to another level even when training camp starts next month. But the veteran quarterback has seen valuable growth in his brief time with Indianapolis.
Ryan will get together with the receivers in small groups throughout the summer, and he’ll continue to gain information that will help things run more smoothly when wins and losses are counted.
But, as the offseason ends and the team begins the long summer break, he took time to appreciate the work that’s already been done.
“There’s so much that goes into kind of understanding guys’ body language, how they move, what their catch radius is, how they track balls in the air and just them getting a feel for how my ball comes in, timing – and I think all those things are really important,” Ryan said. “I think we’ve made good strides from a passing standpoint. I do think you get a lot of good work in the pass game this time of year, which is nice.
“I do think we’ve come a long way from where we were the first time throwing with each other to where we are right now. It’s a lot better.”
