PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Having back-to-back games where your leading scorer has more than 30 points will definitely get the attention of your next opponent.
That’s the case for the 13th-rated Illinois Fighting Illini who will travel on Sunday to Piscataway, N.J. to face the 19th-rated Rutgers Scarlet Knights in an early-season Big Ten battle of ranked teams.
“Some people picked them as the preseason No. 1 (in the Big Ten),’’ said Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell. “They have really good players and they are 23rd in the nation in points per game, as they are averaging 88.5. They have two player of the year type players in (Ayo) Dosunmu and (Kofi) Cockburn.
“They are kind of unique as they have a great guard and a great big guy.’’
Pikiell said this Illinois team, which is 5-2 overall and 1-0 in league play, actually reminds him of some previous Purdue teams.
“They have the big guys up front and a lot of guys around them that can create space and shoot the basketball,’’ said Pikiell. “They have a lot of good players and that’s why they are ranked where they are. There are not a lot of weaknesses.’’
The same can be said of Rutgers, who have started the year with five straight wins including a conference-opening 74-60 victory on the road at Maryland last Monday. It was the first-time that the Scarlet Knights opened league play with a victory and it snapped a 21-game home winning streak for the Terrapins.
“Everyone kind of chipped in,’’ Pikiell said after the game. “I loved the way we grinded the whole 40 minutes.’’
Ron Harper Jr., a 6-foot-6 junior forward, had a game-high 27 points for Rutgers and he comes into Sunday’s contest averaging 23.2 points per game and he leads the Big Ten with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game.
He will definitely draw the attention of the Illinois defense, which held Minnesota guard Marcus Carr to 16 points on 3-of-13 shooting in the Illini 92-65 win on Tuesday in their Big Ten opener.
“We were very locked in on the details,’’ said Illinois guard Trent Frazier. “Every night in the Big Ten is a battle. These teams make you play for your mistakes. Everyone was locked in on that side of the basketball with the details in the scouting report.
“Limiting our opponents to one shot with one rebound is the plan.’’
Illinois coach Brad Underwood said that style of defense allows the Illini to be explosive on the offensive end.
“We have some weapons,’’ he said, noting that Illinois has four players averaging double figures with Dosunmu leading the way at 22.7 per contest. “We have to talked to Adam (Miller) about staying out of foul trouble so he can stay on the floor and he can go on those runs where he hits three or four shots in a row.’’
While Dosunmu had 36 points in a losing effort at Missouri on Dec. 12, Cockburn’s career-best 33 on Tuesday night was part of a 27-point victory for Illinois.
According to Pikiell, it’s almost a case of pick your poison.
“It’s hard to take away everything,’’ he said. “You have to do a really good job with Cockburn around the basket, but how do you give help? Ayo is as good of a penetrater as there is in the country. He is one of those guys that can drive it and then make a tough shot or a tough play. He can get 30 on anybody.
“Hopefully, we have a lot of defenders that we can throw at him, and the same thing with our big guys up front. We have to give them a lot of different looks.’’
Sunday’s contest is set for noon (Central) tipoff. The game can be seen on ESPN2, while it can be heard on the Busey Bank Illini Sports Network including Danville stations WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1.
