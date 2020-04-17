CATLIN — Brian Russell led Salt Fork's girls basketball team to new heights this past season and he recently was rewarded for it.
Russell was named Co-Coach of the Year for District 13 by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.
"It's very humbling. I have got to basically give all the credit to my players for listening and executing game plans and being part of this program that you built, because without them I couldn't get an award like this," Russell said.
The Storm went 22-13 this past season, a season where they saw ups and downs, culminating with a run to a IHSA Class 1A Supersectional game.
"It was definitely a season of runs. We started the season 9-2 and we hit a rough patch around Christmas, that extended to county tournament," Russell said. "Once we got to County Tournament, we were able to hit another run of wins and that got us going in the right direction again. We really hit our stride in the end of the season. We played a good game against Bismarck and we played our best game of the season against Westville to end the regular season.
"We were right there with Fisher and we played a great Ridgeview team. In that game, it was the best defensive game that we played. We got into the sectional championship game against St. Teresa. That game was a game of timely buckets and timely breaks. It was a game where everything fell into place against St. Teresa. So it was definitely a magical run at the end of the year."
Russell said this run could not have been done without the team coming together and taking his teaching to heart.
The group of girls that we had on this team bought in to what the coaching staff asked them to do. From Kayleigh (Davis) and Katie Fritz being the seniors to our four juniors that started and to our freshmen, everyone bought into their role by the end of the year," Russell said. "From the beginning, it takes a team to win championships and that is what happened this year, every girls accepted their role and did it to a tee at the end. I talk about talent and this team had talent, but they were also great kids and that made the season real special."
Russell also took to thanking his assistants.
In dealing with this accomplishment that I am honored to have. I have to give a big thank you to my assistant coaches, Corey Smith and Madison Kirby," Russell said. "Without them doing their jobs and the tasks I ask them to do, We would not have gotten anywhere."
The IBCA gave Russell notice in March, but with an awards banquet postponed until at least August or September because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he got the OK to talk about the accomplishment. A official list will be announced on May 5.
