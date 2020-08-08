COVINGTON, Ind. — Even in a season affected by COVID-19, Kevin Rowand is staying consistent.
The drag racer from Covington won the 11-second category of the Chevrolet Performance Street Car Challenge last weekend at the NMRA/NMCA Super Bowl at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison.
Rowand actually participated in two events with his cars, he competed with his Corvette in the Proform Rumble and was the top qualifier with an 11.02 on and 11 second index.
There were two things that were different from most events at this time: The event went deep into the night and there was a crowd.
“I always enter two different classes for an event. I was the top qualifier in my second event and went out in the second round,” Rowand said. “With the class that I won, the last pass was at 1:30 in the morning because it had been raining in the morning so they ran us in the night.
“Actually, they had a crowd. I am ready to go to Michigan and it will not be a crowd, so it is a very different time.”
Also, with the high humidity in the Madison/St. Louis area, the long stays in the car was actually a good thing for the veteran.
“I run a nitrous oxide setup in my car and it must run 11 seconds consistently to make that class,” Rowand said. “The humidity and weather was so bad and that is why it is good to have the nitrous because you can have your own atmosphere in there.”
The success for Rowand has been constant for over 30 years in various cars.
“I have been drag racing since 1986, starting with Camaros for years, but in the last 10 years, I have been running Corvettes,” Rowand said. “One reason I went with it was because it was a lighter car. I am at about 600 pounds lighter at what a Camaro or a mustang could be, so that weight advantage is like three horsepower. … It’s been pretty good and it has been very consistent. “
His consistency has been helped by a major local drag racing influence in Danville’s Keith Stark, who has won many titles, including an U.S. Nationals title in his Top Alcohol Dragster in 2001.
“I get a lot of help from Keith Stark, he has done a lot for me. He has been around a long time and I have known him for 20 years,” Rowand said. “I helped Keith when he ran his nitro cars and when Keith retired, he started helping me with the Corvettes as far as the tuning of them. … Keith is always a champion and we have worked hard together.”
The schedule for the season has shrunk to five races this season because of the pandemic, which means Rowand has one more race to go before the World Finals in September.
“I was supposed to run in Norwalk, Ohio, but with the virus, they rescheduled it for Martin, Mich. And then there will be the World Street Finals at Indianapolis in late September,” Rowand said.
In Indianapolis, Rowand hopes to do one of the few things he has not done in his career, win a world title. But he knows that will be a tough road.
“I finished top seven in the world last year in the Corvette. The guys I run against are very good and it is very competitive,” Rowand said. “The Chevrolet Performance Series I do real well and I have won a couple of titles.”
What Rowand would like to see in scenarios like last season, where he went to more places and had a chance for more opportunities to connect with his fellow racers.
“Last year, I went to Atlanta, Memphis, Chicago, Norwalk, Ohio, Bowling Green, Ky. and St. Louis,” Rowand said. “I totally enjoy the traveling and meeting people. I see the same people at the drag strip and we travel like a big show and it is a fantastic world to be a driver.”
