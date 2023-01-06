CHAMPAIGN — Danville sophomore guard Ja'Vaughn Robinson scored a game-high 21 points but it was enough as the Vikings lost their third straight with a 50-43 setback against Big 12 Conference rival Champaign Centennial.
Robinson was an impressive 8-of-11 from the field, while the rest of the Vikings made just 8-of-35 from the field.
Meanwhile, Centennial didn't make a single shot outside of 8 feet but that didn't matter as the Chargers beat up the Vikings in the paint winning the rebounding battle 39-24.
The 17 offensive rebounds for Centennial accounted for 10 second-chance points, while the Vikings had just six offensive rebounds.
Gurname Springfield was the leading scorer for the Chargers with 15 points, followed by Sathvik Thatikonda with 14 and Todd Makabu had 11.
See Tuesday's editions of the Commercial-News for the full report.
At Carrodine Gymnasium, Champaign
Champaign Centennial 50, Danville 43
Danville (43) — Ja'Vaughn Robinson 8-11 3-5 21, Bryson Perez-Hinton 0-2 0-0 0, O'Shawn Jones-Winslow 2-10 3-4 7, Jonathan Irelan 2-8 0-0 5, Quintin Alblinger 3-3 0-0 6, Javion Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Devan Larkin 0-5 2-2 2, Terrien Gouard 0-2 0-0 0, TJ Lee 1-2 0-0 2, Kaden Young 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 16-46 8-11 43.
Centennial (50) — Kellen Davis 2-6 0-0 4, Todd Makabu 4-10 3-4 11, Preston Sledge 3-12 0-1 6, Gurmane Springfield 5-8 5-7 15, Sathvik Thatikonda 7-12 0-1 14, Grady Makabu 0-1 0-0 0, Cornelius Dorsey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 21-50 8-12 50.
Danville `11 `7 `8 `17 `— `43
Centennial `8 `13 `14 `15 `— `50
3-pointers — Danville 3-11 (Robinson 2-4, Ireland 1-1, Jones-Winslow 0-3, Larkin 0-2, Young 0-1). Centennial 0-5 (Davis 0-1, T.Makabu 0-2, Sledge 0-2). Rebounds — Danville 24 (Jones-Winslow 7, Alblinger 6, Robinson 4, Hinton-Perez 2, Lee 2, TEAM 3). Centennial 39 (Springfield 10, T.Makabu 7, Thatikonda 7, Sledge 6, Davis 5, Dorsey 1, TEAM 3). Assists — Danville 7 (Robinson 3, Jones-Winslow 1, Ireland 1, Alblinger 1, Lee 1). Centennial 9 (Thatikonda 3, Davis 2, Springfield 2, T.Makabu 1, Sledge 1). Turnovers — Danville 9, Centennial 9. Steals — Danville 4 (Jones-Winslow 1, Ireland 1, Smith 1, Gouard 1). Centennial 7 (Thatikonda 3, T.Makabu 2, Davis 1, Springfield 1). Total fouls — Danville 18, Centennial 10. Fouled out — none. Officials — Edgar Brummett, Jake Dressler and Scott Hood
Records — Danville 5-9 overall, 1-2 in the Big 12 Conference. Centennial 9-7 overall, 1-2 in the Big 12 Conference.
JV Score — Centennial 56, Danville 24.
