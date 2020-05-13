INDIANAPOLIS — Chris Ballard had two offseason goals for the Indianapolis Colts.
He checked the first box definitively with the addition of All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. That fills the all-important three-technique on the defensive line and should aid the team’s pass-rush in a variety of ways.
It will take more time to see if he has achieved his second major goal — adding more explosive elements to an offense that ranked 30th in passing in 2019.
The only major addition at wide receiver was Michael Pittman Jr., a second-round pick who could provide the big-bodied target the team has long sought. But the Colts are confident additions in other areas also will help create opportunities in the passing game.
“Again, the more you run the ball, be able to run the football, the more they play one-high safeties, and we have one of the best big-play wideouts in the NFL with T.Y. Hilton,” offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni said. “With the addition of (running back) Jonathan (Taylor) — with him and Marlon (Mack) being able to attack defenses — and Nyheim (Hines) and Jordan (Wilkins), we just feel like again, you’re going to see more one-high safety (defensive looks). We know that Philip (Rivers) can make them pay when they have that.”
Here’s a look at the players who will be asked to help Rivers make defenses pay as CNHI Sports Indiana’s Roster Review series continues with the wide receivers:
THE STAR
Hilton remains the most dangerous arrow in Indianapolis’ quiver, and the coaching staff found new ways to deploy him in 2019. When healthy, more plays were designed to get the ball quickly to the veteran speedster in open space.
It resulted in better red-zone usage — he had five touchdowns in just 10 games, two shy of his career high — but Hilton did not see his usual share of big plays. His longest reception went for just 35 yards, and he averaged a career-low 11.1 yards per reception.
He’ll turn 31 in November and is in the final year of his contract. But the Colts believe the arrival of Rivers can help unlock another big season for the four-time Pro Bowler.
Sirianni recalled a 2016 game at Lucas Oil Stadium when he was an assistant coach for the San Diego Chargers. Hilton had eight catches for 174 yards and the game-winning touchdown in a 26-22 Indianapolis victory.
“I’ve mentioned this before, but when the Chargers in 2016 played in Indianapolis, it was a good game,” Sirianni said. “We felt Jason Verrett, a corner at the time, was a heck of a football player just going against him every day in practice. T.Y. Hilton annihilated him that game. No offense to Jason, T.Y. has done that to a lot of guys.
“We talked about that and then Philip saying — that was one thing he said when he signed and we were able to talk to him like, ‘Man, remember that game in 2016? T.Y. was a nightmare.’”
THE ROOKIE
There are high hopes for Pittman, a 6-foot-4, 223-pound target with good versatility and an NFL pedigree. His father played running back in the league for 11 seasons and won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002.
The younger Pittman caught 101 passes for 1,275 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior at Southern Cal and was a team captain. The Colts see an obvious fit as a possession receiver with the possibility of breaking some big plays.
But the attraction to Pittman went beyond his ability to catch the football.
“Not only did he impress on his target tape — obviously (101) catches his senior year was very impressive — but it’s the other stuff he does,” Siriani said. “It’s the ‘Zach Pascal, Jack Doyle’ stuff he does — the toughness, the consistency. That was what was exciting. Obviously, (he’s) a great, phenomenal football player with the ball in his hands and when the ball is coming to him, but a lot of special qualities that he had that separated him from other wideouts that we evaluated when the ball wasn’t going to him.”
THE COMEBACK
Parris Campbell was snake-bitten as a rookie.
Seen as an ideal fit in the Colts’ scheme because of his ability to make short catches underneath and turn them into big plays, he was never able to showcase his elite speed. Injuries limited Campbell to just 18 catches for 127 yards and one touchdown in seven games. But Indianapolis believes he has the ability to be a solid contributor in Year 2.
“The one thing I know coming out of Ohio State, one thing that we liked so much about Parris was — beside the player, beside the speed, beside the dynamic plays that he made, it was — this guy is a leader,” Sirianni said. “This guy is a hard worker. So Parris understands that, and he sees that. We definitely have talked about that to keep his body healthy. A lot of those were obviously freak injuries last year that Parris wants to get past. I can promise you he’s working as hard as anybody to get there, and I have so much faith in Parris the person to get past this adversity.”
DEPTH PERCEPTION
Pascal is a favorite of the coaching staff and the front office because of his work ethic and versatility. He was Indianapolis’ most reliable receiver in 2019, catching 41 passes for 607 yards and five touchdowns. But he’s equally valued for his blocking skills and work on special teams and is likely to take the fourth roster spot.
That would leave veteran Marcus Johnson, Daurice Fountain, Ashton Dulin and sixth-round rookie Dezmon Patmon fighting for no more than two open spots.
Johnson signed a one-year deal as a free agent, and Fountain is returning from a serious ankle injury that ended his 2019 season in August. Dulin is considered the fastest player on the roster by several of his teammates and made a mark last year on special teams, and Patmon is a big target in a similar mold to Pittman.
Rodney Adams, DeMichael Harris, Malik Henry, Artavis Scott and Chad Williams will have the opportunity to join the fight in preseason.
