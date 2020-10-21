INDIANAPOLIS – Like many Indianapolis Colts fans, Jacob Eason’s weeks revolve around Sunday.
That’s the day he takes the field – home or away – for a personalized workout with quarterbacks coach Marcus Brady. The pair are careful not to reveal too much to prying eyes from the opposing sideline, but they run through a few of the concepts from the week’s game plan.
It’s a chance for the rookie quarterback to mentally lock in, work on his footwork and get in a few extra throws.
“A lot of them are spot throws,” Brady said. “Sometimes some of the wide receivers and tight ends will get out there, and we can run some routes. But it’s just getting him on game day on the field, thinking about the game plan and just going through those reps.”
It’s a practice session Eason cherishes.
He doesn’t see a lot of physical reps anywhere else.
After being drafted in the fourth round out of Washington, he was stuck on the West Coast for months as the NFL limited offseason workouts to virtual meetings to help restrict the spread of the coronavirus. Eason was able to hook up with fellow Indianapolis draft picks Michael Pittman Jr. and Dezmon Patmon and build some early relationships in Southern California.
By the time players arrived at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in late July, most of the focus was on preparing free agent acquisition Philip Rivers to be the starter and making certain Jacoby Brissett was ready as the primary backup. Eason competed with Chad Kelly for a handful of practice reps and a role as the No. 3 quarterback.
The cancellation of the preseason further limited Eason’s opportunities, but he’s not complaining.
“I’m very happy with where my development is going,” he said during a video call Wednesday. “(Head coach) Frank (Reich) says 1% every day and win the day each day. Whether it’s in meetings, doing protections or going through game plan or seeing (offensive coordinator) Nick Sirianni teaching a concept, all these things I’m getting every day are just adding up.
“I feel very confident in the game plan each week, but by Saturday, Sunday, I get to see what Philip is thinking, what Jacoby is thinking. The conversations back and forth between Frank, Nick, Philip, Jacoby and Marcus really every day have — and having me as an observant, just kind of watching and analyzing what’s going on has been huge.”
Unlike many former five-star recruits, Eason has been in this position before.
After a highly successful freshman season at Georgia in 2016, he suffered a knee injury during his first start as a sophomore. Jake Fromm took over and never relinquished the starting job over the next three years.
Eason decided to transfer home to Seattle in 2018 and sat out a year while watching Washington record-holder Jake Browning direct the offense. He has said that experience humbled him and gave him a new perspective on the game.
He finally got his shot as a starter again last season and put up respectable numbers — completing 64.2% of his passes for 3,123 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions — before entering the NFL Draft.
He wasn’t seen as part of the elite group with top-10 picks Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa but was projected as a late first-, early second-round pick by many analysts. Instead, he lasted all the way to the 122nd overall selection before his childhood favorite franchise stopped his fall.
Reports quickly emerged of red flags involving immaturity and a spotty work ethic. Nobody questioned the 6-foot-6 passer’s physical talent, but there seemed to be plenty of doubt as to whether he’d commit to the off-the-field qualities well enough to reach his ceiling.
Eason owned up to mistakes early in his career at Georgia but said he’d grown a lot from his freshman year and the reports were, at best, out of date. He then vowed to disprove all of them as soon as he could start working in Indy.
Thus far, he’s been a man of his word.
“He’s always just trying to get better,” Brady said. “Even when I’m working with him pregame, usually we have — it’s kind of a set routine, two throws of this, each route throw twice. But if that second one, if it’s a bad throw, he’s like, ‘Oh, I gotta get it again.’ So he always wants to perfect it, which is good.”
Brady said the rookie is mostly quiet in meetings, listening and taking notes while trying to stay out of the way of Rivers’ game day preparation. When the sessions end, Eason will corner Brady for an extra five minutes or so to ask questions on any concept he wants to study more in depth.
Practices are the same way. Eason listens to every call in his helmet and goes through a mental checklist while watching Rivers or Brissett execute the play. When practice ends, he’s one of the last players off the field – often recruiting young receivers for a little extra work under Brady’s watchful eye.
On game day, after his big pregame show, he tries to follow along mentally with the play calls, thinking about where he would go with the ball and analyzing any time Rivers makes a different decision.
The plan has always been for this to be a graduate-level course for the 22-year-old quarterback. He’s unlikely to see the field – especially for any meaningful snaps – but that doesn’t mean he isn’t getting better every day.
“I can just tell you as a former player, this is where the gold is at for Jacob,” Reich said. “He is in there with Philip and Jacoby and they are watching the third-down tape by themselves, drawing up the plays, talking it through, the three of them. They are doing that for red zone, and they’re doing that in our base game plan. Jacob is going to learn a lot from being in our offensive unit meetings, and he is going to learn a lot being out at practice and getting work.
“But the most mental development – this is, at least with with my experience, as well – was being in the quarterback room with just the quarterbacks, hearing the thought process from a players’ perspective all the time. I’m just telling you, that is gold, and he is getting that from Philip and Jacoby in ways that will be really significant to his growth.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.