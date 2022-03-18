DANVILLE — Dakota County Tech sophomore Ronnell Porter was forced to watch his team's first two games from their hotel.
The 5-foot-8 guard was suspended by the NJCAA for an incident in the championship game of the district tournament.
He returned to the court on Friday, scoring 20 points as Dakota County Tech advanced to the consolation championship game of the NJCAA Division II National Tournament with an 82-73 triumph over Niagara County Community College.
"It was good to have our floor general back on the floor,'' said Dakota County Tech assistant coach Jonathan Brown.
Janeir Harris recorded a double-double for the Blue Knights (20-9) with 23 points and 11 rebounds, while Malik Spearman finished with 13 points.
Scoring in double figures for Niagara County were Justin Hendrick (21), Aaron Miller (14) and Lamar Lovelace (12).
