TILTON — All teams enter the season with a specific goal in mind.
For some, it's a winning record, for others, it's a state championship.
Rock Island Post 200 was definitely one of those teams with their visions on winning the Illinois American Legion State Tournament and that's just want happened on Saturday at Gruber Park.
Behind a two home runs from Dominic Ferrari, the tournament's most valuable player, Rock Island cruised past Barrington 10-0.
"We anticipated winning state,'' Ferrari said. "We knew we had a good team with a lot of depth. We knew we could make it all the way. We just had to come together as a team and win it.''
But was there a key to Rock Island's success?
"Our bats have been hot,'' said Ferrari, as Rock Island had 11 extra-base hits in its three victories.
It also didn't hurt that Rock Island pitchers held its opponents, Danville Post 210 and Barrington Post 158, to just four runs in three games.
On Saturday it was right-hander Collin Snyder tossing the complete-game shutout as he limited Barrington to five hits, while walking three and striking out five.
"We played pretty well in all three facets,'' said Rock Island coach Jerry Burkhead. "When we got together in June, we said our goal was to be at this point. We knew we had a good nucleus, the guys came together well and we are playing our best baseball at the right time.
"We have a ton of respect for Danville. They have a fantastic coach (Allan Shepherd) and they ran a great tournament. We are happy to come here and get the job done.''
Ferrari was surprised that he was selected the tournament's most valuable player after hitting .300 with a tournament-high three homers and five RBIs.
"I had a couple of good hits, but my teammates also played really good and anyone of them could have just as easily been the MVP,'' he said.
Both Rock Island (26-3) and Barrington (16-3) will advance to the Great Lakes Regional in Morgantown, W.Va. and that tournament will begin on Wednesday.
Rock Island will play the Kentucky State Champions, Owensboro Post 9, in a first-round game at 11:30 a.m. (Eastern), while Barrington will play the state champions from Michigan, which will be either Midland-Berryhill Post 185 or Gladwin Post 171, at 9:30 a.m. (Eastern). Midland-Berryhill and Gladwin are scheduled to play on Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.