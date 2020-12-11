As the Hot Stove League of baseball starts to warm up, Danville native Chuckie Robinson found himself on the move.
The Danville High School alum was selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the Rule 5 draft in the AAA phase.
“It was a cool experience. The Reds assistant GM called me (Thursday) and told me that I was selected in Rule five and he thanked me for everything,” Robinson said. “About 10 minutes later, the Reds called me to say there were glad to have me and welcomed me to the organization. They welcomed me in and it was pretty cool.”
After graduating from Southern Mississippi University, Robinson has been a part of the Houston Astros organization.
“I think it will be a good experience. I will still get to play baseball and I think it will be a new opportunity,” Robinson said. “I think I got a little comfortable with the Astros organization, so I think it will be a good change of scenery.”
Robinson, like all minor league players, had the summer off because of COVID and he said it would be great to come back no matter what the team.
“It’s been a crazy year. It was the first time I didn’t play baseball since i was four years old, so that’s a long time,” Robinson said. “I am excited to get back on the field. I love the game and I am excited for this spring training. A lot of good things are coming and I want to roll with it.”
If Robinson makes the big league team, he gets multiple chances for his family to see him as part of the NL Central team.
It’s awesome and I could get to see my family a little more, Robinson said.
The Reds’ AAA team is the Louisville Bats.
Also, former Danville Dan Matt Wivinis was picked up by the Nashville Sounds, a AAA team for the Texas Rangers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.