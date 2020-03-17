Kathryn Marie (Metz) Blackford, 92, of Danville, peacefully passed away March 14, 2020. She was born at home in Paxton, Ill., on May 6, 1927, the daughter of Chris and Mary Metz. Katie is survived by her husband of 71 years, Donald E. Blackford of Danville; son, James Blackford of Danville; …