INDIANAPOLIS – For the fifth straight season, the Indianapolis Colts could have a new starting quarterback in September.
That’s the immediate fallout from Philip Rivers’ decision to retire Wednesday after 17 seasons in the NFL. His final year was by far the most unique.
In his only season with the Colts, Rivers completed 68% of his passes for 4,169 yards with 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also helped Indianapolis (11-5) to a four-win improvement from 2019 and led the team back to the postseason for just the second time since 2014.
He was 27-of-46 for 309 yards and two touchdowns in his final game, a 27-24 loss at the Buffalo Bills in the AFC wild card playoffs on Jan. 9. After the contest, Rivers was emotional. He teared up several times when talking about what this pandemic season meant to him and how quickly he formed bonds with his teammates.
Days later he told Colts general manager Chris Ballard he was unsure if he wanted to return for an 18th year. Ballard said he wanted the 39-year-old back but needed to explore all of his options, and the two decided to deliberate and meet again next month.
On Wednesday, Rivers decided he’d had enough time – releasing his retirement announcement exclusively to long-time San Diego Union Tribune columnist Kevin Acee, whom he’d formed a strong bond with over 16 years with the Chargers.
“This is the first year I felt like the ending was real,” he told Acee. “We talked about it other years (as a family), but we knew we weren’t doing it. This year felt different. … It just seemed right.”
Rivers leaves behind a colorful career and a lasting imprint.
He’s fifth all-time with 63,440 passing yards and 421 touchdowns, but he never won a Super Bowl ring. The closest he came was 2007 when he led the Chargers to the AFC Championship Game and played against the New England Patriots with a torn ACL suffered during a win against the Colts in the divisional round.
That toughness came to define his career. Rivers made 240 consecutive regular-season starts and never missed a game due to injury. That extended into this season when he impressed his new teammates by playing through the final six weeks and the playoff game with a serious toe injury.
“Without question, Philip Rivers is one of the greatest – and no doubt one of the toughest – players to ever play this game,” Colts owner Jim Irsay said in a statement. “For 16 years wearing Chargers blue, Philip gave the Colts fits, but he was a wonder to watch because of his skill at the quarterback position as well as his undeniable love for the game.”
The latter will be as much a part of the quarterback’s legacy as any of his on-field heroics.
He quickly won over teammates in Indianapolis with constant text messages during the socially distanced offseason. He’d leave voice messages several minutes long for offensive linemen talking about his excitement for the upcoming season.
Once training camp finally got underway in late July, he brought that same energy in person. He delighted in trash talking with linebackers Darius Leonard and Anthony Walker during practice, coached cornerback Kenny Moore II on disguising his blitz intentions and regularly met with defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus to offer input from his on-field point of view.
Off the field, he became an intense competitor in cornhole and pickup basketball while connecting with a roster that included many players a generation younger than him. The kids looked up to Rivers and nicknamed him “Uncle Phil.”
“Philip Rivers made lasting impressions with every teammate and coach he competed with over the course of his 17 seasons,” Ballard said. “I can’t overstate the importance of Philip’s leadership for us both on and off the field this past season. In one of the more unique years this league has seen, Philip’s veteran presence guided our team and played a major role in helping us reach the postseason.”
Drafted No. 4 overall by the New York Giants in 2004, Rivers never played a snap for the franchise. He was traded later the same day for No. 1 overall pick Eli Manning, and their careers were forever linked.
Rivers appeared in just four games combined over his first two seasons as he backed up Drew Brees. But the Chargers installed him as the starter in 2006, and he went 14-2 while making the first of eight Pro Bowl appearances.
Brees went on to win a Super Bowl and rewrite the NFL record books while Rivers became a San Diego icon. He continued to live in the city even after the franchise moved to Los Angeles in 2017, making the 90-minute trek north every day during the season.
His post-NFL career will play out in his home state of Alabama. Rivers will take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic in Fairhope, Alabama, following in the footsteps of his father Steve and living out the second half of his childhood dream.
The first was playing professional football, and he carved out a place among the best to ever play the game.
“His unwavering conviction as a leader and elite intelligence contributed to his Hall of Fame football career,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “Philip made our game better, and the National Football League was fortunate to have him.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.