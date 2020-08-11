INDIANAPOLIS — As Xavier Rhodes was wrapping up a recent Zoom call at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, T.Y. Hilton entered the room for his session with the media.
The veteran cornerback immediately shouted Hilton’s name and broke into the wide receiver’s famous touchdown celebration – putting his arms out to his side to form a “T” before moving them above his head to make the “Y.”
Hilton was jokingly asked later whether the good-natured trademark infringement was an unwritten breach of etiquette.
“He can do it right now,” a smiling Hilton said, “but he can’t do it on the field.”
Rhodes, a three-time Pro Bowler over seven seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, is still learning the house rules in his first year with the Indianapolis Colts. But he’s working feverishly to get up to speed.
Just three seasons into a six-year, $78.1 million contract extension, the Vikings cut Rhodes in March. The move came after two injury riddled seasons during which the cornerback still recorded 110 combined tackles but managed to intercept just one pass in 29 games.
His stay on the free agent market lasted just a little more than two weeks before he signed a one-year “prove it” deal with the Colts reportedly worth $3 million. A connection with Indianapolis defensive backs coach Jonathan Gannon, who spent four seasons with Rhodes in Minnesota, factored heavily in the cornerback’s decision.
Now the 30-year-old has a chance to prove he still has something left in the tank with a fresh start.
“What you’re getting in Xavier is an ultra competitive player,” Gannon said. “He’s very prideful, like all our guys, but this guy carries himself a little bit different. I do think he has a little bit of a chip on his shoulder.”
Rhodes often was asked to play on an island with the Vikings, matching up against the other team’s top wide receiver. He held his own well enough during the 2016 and 2017 seasons to make back-to-back Pro Bowl appearances while racking up seven of his 10 career interceptions.
Rhodes figures to get more help in Indianapolis, where zone coverage is more prevalent. Gannon said the Colts also will work to simplify the cornerback’s role, allowing him to play faster and think less on the field.
The scheme change has caused Rhodes to dig deeper into his playbook than he normally would in the offseason, but he’s very happy with what he’s seen so far.
“It’s defense – I mean, yeah (I like it),” Rhodes said. “It’s so much easier. I’ll tell you that.”
It’s also helped him to form fast bonds with his teammates through the opening weeks of training camp.
Like all other NFL teams, Indianapolis’ on-field work has thus far been limited to walk-throughs and individual practices where the offense and defense do not come together. The team will begin light practices in helmets and shoulder pads Wednesday and can begin full-padded sessions Monday.
The ramp-up process allows coaches more time to teach the finer details, and Rhodes said his learning process has been a team effort.
“There’s a lot of energy, a lot of anxiety and everything, just learning a new system,” Rhodes said. “But also it brings a lot of camaraderie, a lot of teamwork, because (it’s) not only that you’re learning a new system, then your teammates come and teach you the things and the technique you need to know.
“By that happening, we are coming together to help somebody. By helping one, you’re helping all so we can all be on one page. That’s one thing I love about it.”
In truth, Rhodes got a head start on his studies.
He spent parts of the late spring and early summer working out in south Florida with Colts linebacker Anthony Walker Jr.
Often referred to as a coach on the field, Walker was more than happy to give his new teammate a crash course in what to expect when the season begins.
“He was teaching me the little details of the defense – what I need to look out for in certain formations, certain motions, and what checks that coaches love, what defenses coaches like to be in in certain down-and-distances,” Rhodes said. “He was teaching me all the details of the things I needed to know so once I got here, it would be an easy transition for me.”
The heavy lifting will begin soon when 11-on-11 practice starts.
Among the matchups getting the closest examination will be Rhodes against Hilton – a pair of aging Florida natives with something to prove.
“We’re both from Florida. We’ve both got that competitive spirit,” Hilton said. “But it’s gonna be fun. It’s gonna be a lot of fun, gonna be a lot of trash talking, but at the end of the day we’re just gonna push each other. (No.) 1 corner versus (No.) 1 receiver, it’s gonna be some good battles. I’m gonna win some. He’s gonna win some. But, at the end of the day, I gotta get the upper hand.
“It should be fun, though, man. As long as we continue to push each other, continue to get better, the sky’s the limit for both of us.”
ROSTER MOVE
The Colts signed safety Tavon Wilson on Tuesday. An eight-year veteran, the 30-year-old has 357 career tackles, eight interceptions and five sacks with the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions.
Wilson had a career-high 98 tackles in 13 starts for the Lions last year.
“He’s a great dude,” Gannon said. “Anyone that we bring in the building, our personal guys that are making those calls with the head coach and the personnel side, they’re not bringing in bad guys. So I’m always excited when we get new people in that have some experience because they’re fun to work with and they help the other guys, which is a huge thing.”
