DANVILLE — Athletes, coaches and school officials have been waiting a week for the official Return to Play Guidelines to be released by the IHSA.
On Friday, the rules and regulations for IHSA teams to return to participation as developed by the IHSA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) and approved by the Illinois Department of Public Health were released.
“I commend the IHSA SMAC for crafting a plan that fits within the framework provided by state leadership, and refuses to compromise safety,’’ said Craig Anderson, Executive Director of the IHSA in the official release. “The IHSA Return to Play Guidelines offer some important first steps in allowing student-athletes to reacclimate both physically and mentally to athletics, but more importantly, they allow each school to assess their own individual situation and determine if and when they want to proceed.’’
The release also states that an IHSA high school may not conduct workouts under the Return to Play Guidelines unless they have local school district approval and are located in a Health Region that is currently in Phase 3 (or better) under the Governor’s Restore Illinois plan. Any school within a Phase 3 Region of the state could begin to implement the Return to Play Guidelines (today) June 6.
“Right now, we are not in person with summer school, so this is going to be up Board of Education, Dr. (Alicia) Geddis and Principal (Tracy) Cherry, as if they are going to allow the student-athletes to return to participation’’ said Mark Bacys, Athletics Director at Danville High. “There are several factors that must be considered and it’s better to err on the side of caution. We not only want to make sure things are safe for the student-athletes, but we also need to be sure things are safe for their families when they return home and for our coaches and their families.’’
Bacys admitted that Friday’s release was a little earlier than he anticipated.
“I could have seen us waiting until July 1st,’’ he said.
Danville football coach Marcus Forrest said Friday’s announcement was a relief.
“I know that we had a bunch of kids that were anxious to hear when we were going to get back to work,’’ Forrest said. “While we still have to wait for things to be approved by the school and the school board, at least, they know there is a plan in place for us to move forward at some point this summer.’’
Mark Dodd, football coach at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, echoed those sentiments.
“Speaking as a teacher and a coach, we have really struggled the last three months because we haven’t had that human connection with our kids,’’ he said. “This give me hope that I’m going to get back to face-to-face interaction with my students and my players. That’s when we, the teachers, are at our best.’’
The IHSA Return to Play Guidelines for the first phase are aimed at student-athlete acclimatization and general physical fitness.
- Students are limited to 3 hours of participation per day.
- Students should maintain social distance by being 6 feet apart
- Masks shall be worn when social distance cannot be maintained
- Follow gathering guidelines of groups of 10 or less included the coach and medical personnel.
- Groups of 10 or less must be predetermined
- Once groups are determined, students may not switch from one group to another based upon sport. Students that participate in multiple sports for the year are encouraged to be grouped, for summer participation, in their fall sport.
- Interaction between groups shall be avoided.
- Sessions can only include weightlifting, running, and exercises designed to promote physical fitness.
- Sport-specific drills are not permitted, and sport-specific equipment may not be used.
- Implement diligent and effective cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched objects and surfaces following the guidance of the CDC and IDPH.
- Coaches must maintain a daily record of what athletes are participating, when, symptoms they may present.
- Athletes should be monitored at start of practice for temperature >100.4F/37C or symptoms of COVID-19 (fevers, chills, cough, muscle aches, headache, sore throat, runny nose, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or loss of taste or smell).
- If symptoms are present they should not participate in practice and should be referred to a physician for evaluation and testing.
- Free weight exercises that require a spotter cannot be conducted while honoring social distancing norms. Safety measures in all forms must be strictly enforced in the weight room.
- Players shall bring their own water bottle, shoes, towels, and other personal equipment. The use of locker rooms, shared water coolers with cups, and water fountains will be prohibited during this stage.
“In some respects we were a year ahead of schedule,’’ said Forrest. “With the work being done last summer in our weight room, we were forced into small group training and we did a lot of body weight work out on the track. A lot of the things we did last summer fit well into these guidelines.’’
Dodd admitted that this summer if going to be different for all athletes.
“Last year, we were in the weight room, on the practice field and competing in 7-on-7 competition, while basketball kids were in the gym, in the weight room and competing in tournaments,’’ he said. “We understand that this is a first step to what we hope is a full year of athletics for everyone.’’
Forrest admitted that some of the guidelines regarding the players’ health should have already been a part of any summer participation.
“If a kid was sick, you wouldn’t want him being around other guys,’’ Forrest said. “Now, we are not only going to send him home to his parents, but we are also going to make sure that he gets to a medical professional.’’
In addition to the IHSA release on Friday, the Indiana High School Athletic Association issued a statement on the Return-to-School Guidelines provided to Indiana schools by Governor Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Department of Education.
According to the IHSAA, this guidance also includes a three-phased pathway for the return of education-based athletics which coincide with the previous scheduled first practice date for girls golf (July 31) and practice for all other fall sports (Aug. 15).
