DANVILLE — There is no argument that for 63 days this summer that the Danville Dans were the best team in the Prospect League.
Danville won 40 of 53 games, a winning percentage of .755 and the Dans won both the first half and second half titles in the Wabash River Conference.
But, at the end of this week, another team will be lifting the trophy and declaring themselves as the best team in the league.
That’s because the Danville Dans saw nine key members of its team either get injured or shut down by their schools in the final week of the season.
“It’s baseball. Injuries happen, guys go home because they have reached their pitch count or innings maximum and some guys just need a break before starting back to school this month,’’ Danville manager Eric Coleman said. “It’s part of the summer baseball game.’’
Still, Coleman and the Dans had a plan for the Prospect League Playoffs and it would require exceptional pitching.
Josh Leerssen, who had allowed only four earned runs in 48 innings, was getting the ball in the playoff opener against the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp.
Unfortunately for the Dans, Leerssen got roughed up for four runs — three earned — in his only inning of work.
“We had a backup plan,’’ Coleman said.
Despite falling behind 5-1 at one point, the Dans came back to take a 10-6 lead with a six-run fourth inning.
But, Illinois Valley scratched across two runs in the seventh and three more in the eighth to claim an 11-10 victory in the Wabash River Division championship game Sunday at Danville Stadium.
“We had two pitchers in the lineup, everything was going wrong against us at the start and we were still there until the end,’’ said Danville catcher Will Portera, who was playing with an injured throwing arm. “We gave it everything we had and we almost won it.’’
Actually, the Dans had two runners on base in the bottom of the ninth when one of those pitchers, Bryce Martens, came to the plate.
Martens grounded out to Illinois Valley second baseman Alex Rakas to end the game.
“I couldn’t be more proud of these guys,’’ Coleman said. “The winning run on base and a pitcher at the plate — it shouldn’t have even been that close. But that’s the way these guys played all summer. They battled and battled, and competed until the last out. That was our mantra all summer and we went out playing the game the right way.’’
And how do you define ‘playing the game the right way?’
“You just play as hard as you can. You grind out every at-bat and compete on every pitch,’’ said Danville outfielder Trey Higgins III, who was 2-for-5 with two runs scored. “It’s really frustrating to end the way because we had such a good group of guys all summer. We were definitely the best team.
“But things happen and that’s how it goes. As long as we played it the right way today, we were at peace with any outcome.’’
One of the toughest obstacles to overcome for Danville was the lack of a healthy catcher.
Portera, who had been one of the best in the Prospect League this summer, played through an arm injury that didn’t allow him to throw overhand. As a result, the Pistol Shrimp wound up with 12 stolen bases with Rakas getting five and Tucker Bougie finishing with three.
“That’s a little humiliating as they were just running all of the time,’’ Portera admitted. “But, it wasn’t worth risking my future. I didn’t want to put any undue pressure on my arm.’’
So, why was he catching?
“I was the only one that was a catcher,’’ said Portera, one of eight catchers that played this summer for the Dans. “I didn’t want anyone else to catch and take a chance on them getting hurt. Earlier this summer, Kodey Shojinaga broke his hand for us. I didn’t want something like to happen to one of my teammates that isn’t a catcher.
“Unfortunately, the other guys that we had here this summer either got hurt or shut down by their college teams.’’
Coleman said it would have definitely been a different game with a healthy catcher.
“Give us a healthy catcher and some of the other guys that we had this summer and we would have been moving on in the playoffs,’’ said Coleman, who continued to point out his team’s success this summer.
“We still finished with the best record in the league and we won both halves. I’m very happy and proud of that accomplishment,’’ he said. “But, it’s bittersweet to end this way.
“In a couple of weeks, most people won’t know who won the Prospect League Championship. But I know the people of Danville will remember our 40 wins this summer, including 24 here at our house.’’
Illinois Valley advances to host the Chillicothe Paints in the Eastern Conference Final on Tuesday night.
In the Western Conference Final, the Quincy Gems will travel to play the Alton River Dragons.
