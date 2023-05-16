GEORGETOWN — Entering the IHSA Class 1A baseball regional, the Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman Buffaloes and the Schlarman Academy Hilltoppers were moving in opposite directions.
And it continued that way during Monday’s quarterfinal contest.
Schlarman Academy, which had won three of last four games, continued its winning ways with a 6-3 triumph over Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman in a regional quarterfinal contest at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School.
“It really means a lot for this program,’’ said first-year coach Jonathan Heck, as the Hilltoppers won their first postseason game since 2019. “Winning it tough and these guys are starting to get a taste of it.
“They are starting to gel, work together and keep each other in the game.’’
Monday’s outcome was quite a bit different from the regular-season games between the Vermilion Valley Conference rivals.
Back on April 14, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman freshman right-hander Ryley Heck, the son of the Schlarman Academy coach, tossed a no-hitter in the Buffaloes 14-0 victory.
So, why was this game completely different?
“I think it was the energy of this team,’’ said Schlarman junior Ricky Soderstrom, the winning pitcher for the Hilltoppers. “Before the game, we were committed to playing with a lot of energy and here we are now.
“We were prepared for this one and we did our job.’’
Coach Heck acknowledged it was an emotional rollercoaster for him.
“As a coach, you are really, really proud of your team. But, as a day, you are really, really disappointed for your son,’’ he said. “My team eliminated a number of the mistakes that we made in that first game and we used our bats a lot better.
“This is what can happen, when you start playing good baseball.’’
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman coach Chad Steinbaugh pointed out that Ryley Heck wasn’t as sharp this time around.
“Ryley struggled throwing his fastball and commanding his fastball this time,’’ said Steinbaugh, as Heck allowed five runs in four innings. “He is still a freshman and he is learning how to pitch.’’
And while Heck didn’t have exactly have no-hit stuff on Monday, the Buffaloes (6-15) didn’t quite support him as well this time around either.
Soderstrom limited Georgetown-Ridge Farm to just three runs on five hits, while not walking a single batter and striking out six.
“That’s the way it’s been the last two weeks,’’ Steinbaugh said. “For some reason, our hitting, which had been our strong point, has failed us the last two weeks.
“We are just watching the ball get too deep and driving it into the ground.’’
The Schlarman Academy right-hander took full advantage.
“I couldn’t ask for a better game from my defense,’’ Soderstrom said. “I was able to keep the ball down, they hit it into the turf and my guys made the plays.’’
Wrigley O’Brien had the key blow — a 2-run double — in the four-run fourth inning for the Hilltoppers, while Chris Brown finished with two RBIs and Dillon Hemker went 3-for-4.
With the victory, Schlarman Academy (6-11) advances to play Decatur St. Teresa in the Salt Fork Regional Semifinals. That game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday on the Salt Fork South Campus.
