ST. JOSEPH — Being in the right place at the right time is a great trait for any backup or junior-varsity player.
Oakwood junior Derek Drews found himself in one of those spots when starting second baseman Brody Taflinger went down with a concussion in last week's non-conference game against Tri-County.
"Derek has been on the varsity roster since Day 1, but he had mostly played in junior-varsity games getting his reps,'' Oakwood coach Ryan McFarland said. "He may not have had a lot of varsity at-bats, but he was definitely ready to go.''
Drews, who had been 3-for-8 in 11 varsity games this season, led off the eighth inning of Thursday's IHSA Class 2A regional semifinal against Westville with a solid single to right field.
Three batters later, Dalton Hobick was driving him home with a single to left as the Comets scored four times in the eighth to beat the Tigers 4-0 at Meier Field.
"It was the first pitch. It was right down the middle and it was the perfect hit,'' said Drews, who didn't get his first varsity hit this season until eight days ago. "Coach just said, 'get one base" and I rode with it.''
It was definitely an interesting approach from the No. 9 hitter in an extra-inning contest between the two best teams from the Vermilion Valley Conference.
"We just told Derek to be himself,'' McFarland said. "On Monday against Heyworth, Drews started and went 2-for-3. He showed that he wasn't afraid of the moment. There are just some people like that.''
After Drews reached, Westville pitcher Ethan McMasters got himself into a deep hole as he hit Grant Powell to put runners on first and second and then Oakwood's Bryson Marcinko followed with a sacrifice that was bobbled by third baseman Cade Schaumburg to load the bases with no outs.
"I knew I just had to put the ball in play,'' said Hobick, who was the winning pitcher for Oakwood after throwing 7 shutout innings. "I got two early strikes, so I just shortened up my swing to make sure that I put the ball in play.''
Hobick flared a 1-2 pitch from McMasters just over the infielders down the left-field line for the game's first run.
Oakwood made it 3-0 on a two-run single by Matthew Miller.
"We knew Ethan (McMasters) was going to bring all he had,'' Hobick said. "We didn't care how we got on base. We just wanted to score some runs and win the game.
"Matthew Miller came up big time with that 2-run single.''
That's because the Comets (25-6-1) had other opportunities to score against McMasters, but the right-hander wiggled out of jams in the second and sixth innings.
"Tip your cap to Ethan and the Tigers,'' McFarland said. "Every time we had a chance to score, they figured out how to get out of it.
"It was the same the other way. Every time, they had a chance, we found a way to get out it.''
Westville coach Joe Brazas admitted it was just a great high school baseball game.
"We knew it was going to be this kind of a game,'' he said. "They just got to us before we could get to them.''
Oakwood's Travis Tiernan came on in the bottom of the eighth to get the final three outs, but not without a little suspense.
With two outs, Westville junior Drew Wichtowski reached when he was hit by a pitch from Tiernan and senior Landen Haurez, who went 2-for-4, followed with a single. But Tiernan got Schaumburg to fly out and the Comets were advancing to Saturday's regional championship game against the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Blue Devils
