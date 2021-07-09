MOREHEAD, Ky. — The college recruiting process can be a daunting task for any young adult.
For Oakwood's Chase Vinson, the desire to play baseball at the highest possible level took its toll.
"There were a lot of long nights of wondering what I should do,'' Vinson said. "I even questioned my ability at times.''
But, in the end, the 2018 Commercial-News Player of Year found his perfect fit with the Morehead State Eagles in the Ohio Valley Conference.
"I really felt wanted there. I like everything that they are about,'' said Vinson, who expects to graduate in two years with a degree in sports management.
Vinson, who played two seasons at Danville Area Community College, officially signed his National Letter of Intent on June 18 at Morehead State but how he got there is rather unique.
"Back in the winter, I started sending out emails to possible schools, letting them know that I was interested in playing baseball for them,'' Vinson said. "Coach (Clayton) Hicks also sent information out to potential schools on my behalf.''
Those emails got Vinson a little attention, but he needed more.
Sophomore teammate Keegan Nickoson, a journalism scholar and an ace in the audio/visual department, helped Vinson put together a highlight video that was sent to collegiate programs.
"I was doing everything that I could,'' Vinson said. "Most of my options were NAIA schools like IU-Southeast and Oakland City University.''
Vinson went into his summer still not knowing where he would be when the fall semester rolled around. He was able to land a spot in Kernels Collegiate League, playing for the Ground Sloths. The KCL is a summer wooden-bat league started last year at the Corn Crib in Normal when the Prospect League cancelled its season because of COVID-19.
"After one of our games in Normal, I checked my email and there was a message from Morehead State,'' said Vinson, who is batting .267 with 1 homer and 11 RBIs in the KCL. "They were interested but they needed to see me in person and they had a tryout camp scheduled.''
Vinson was passing up this chance.
"When I got there, I was easily the oldest player at the tryout as the rest were all high school kids,'' Vinson said. "I decided that it didn't matter. I was there to show them my ability and it worked.''
And it seems to be a perfect fit for the former three-sport standout for the Comets.
"Honestly, it just felt right to me when they offered,'' said Vinson, noting that he really likes the area around Morehead, Ky. "I really like the coaches and I met some of the players. I think this is a really good spot for me. I believe its a great opportunity for me to not only get my education finished, but it's also an opportunity to become a better baseball player.
"I'm approaching this as a fresh start. It's a new opportunity for me to show what I can do and prove myself as a baseball player.''
This past season, Morehead State went 24-23 overall with a 13-11 record in the Ohio Valley Conference. The Eagles advanced to the conference tournament, losing to Murray State and Austin Peay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.