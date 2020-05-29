DANVILLE — With the movement to Phase 3 of the recovery period from the pandemic set for today, the City of Danville recreational division is also starting to move.
On Monday, registration for kickball and softball will begin with the deadline set for June 22nd or until the number of teams are filled.
The plan for the season, according to recreation manager Cindy Parson, is to start action on June 29th as long as Illinois moves to Phase 4 by then.
“We are giving a chance for everyone to get organized. If the state doesn’t move on with the fourth phase, then we may have to back that deadline further, but by June 29th, we should be into the fourth phase,” Parson said. “We are giving people enough notice to take reservations at this time for sports and rentals.”
For adult softball, the team entry fee is $300 and each team will receive 14 games plus a post-season single elimination tournament. There are only eight teams per league and all games will be played at Winter Park. There will be co-ed doubleheaders from 6-10 p.m. on Tuesdays and men’s doubleheaders are set for Mondays and Thursdays from 6-10 p.m.
For kickball, the team entry fee is $50 and each team will play 10 teams. There will only be eight teams per league and all games will be played at Winter Park. Competitive kickball will be played from 6-9 p.m. on Wednesday with family kickball action set for Saturdays from 9-10 a.m.
The Danville Municipal pool will be open from June 29th through Sept. 7. Times will be 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. with daily admission at $4.50 per person with children (0-4) $1.50 with paid adult. There will be a season family pass for $250.
Private pool party rentals will run from 9-11:30 a.m. or 6:30-9 p.m. for a rate of $225.
Also, Harrison Park Clubhouse rentals will be $100 per hour starting on June 29th and Park Outdoors shelters and pavilions at Lincoln, Carver, Douglas and Ellsworth parks will start at $50 per day.
The Danville Horseshoe Club will start things up with summer league signups at the Douglas Park Horseshoe Complex on Saturday from noon-2 p.m. The deadline to sign up is Monday at noon and the league is set to start on June 4 at 7 p.m.
The league is open to men, women, elders and juniors and league play is handicapped so any caliber of pitcher can pitch. For information, contact Bob Vandivier at 247-2261 or Leo Bratland at 260-7594.
