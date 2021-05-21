BISMARCK — An unplanned week off for the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin baseball team could have been a problem on Friday.
The Blue Devils, who hadn’t played since last Saturday’s game at Maroa-Forsyth, found themselves trailing the Hoopeston Area Cornjerkers 4-1 after the first inning in the Vermilion Valley Conference contest.
It turned out to be a short-lived deficit.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin responded with a 6-run second inning on its way to an 18-5 victory over Hoopeston Area.
“We weren’t going to panic,’’ said BHRA coach Mark Dodd. “Our guys had pretty focused at-balls all game. I was proud of the fact that we tried to go to the opposite fields at time today and the walks in the second inning got us back into it.’’
Walks was a factor for both teams on Friday.
The Cornjerkers 4-run first inning was aided by four walks and a hit-batter, while the Blue Devils turned six walks and two wild pitches into their 6-run frame.
“That happens in this game,’’ said Hoopeston Area coach Rich Harbacek. “We have been inconsistent all year on the mound. We responded to the challenge in first inning. We put four runs on the board to take the lead.
“We just didn’t continue that momentum offensively in the second inning. You have to responded and fight for runs after they hit you with a big inning.’’
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin senior Izaiah Lusk came on in relief of Tuff Elson, allowing just 1 run in 2.2 innings.
“That’s the best that Izaiah has looked this year for us,’’ Dodd said. “He did a good job of getting balls on the bat and we played good defensive behind him.’’
One of the best defensive plays behind Lusk came from Elson.
“I was really proud of him,’’ Dodd said. “This was just his second varsity start. He was good last Friday, but wasn’t that good today. But he stayed focused, playing a good third base and he look good at the plate. That’s a really good sign for a sophomore with a lot of talent.’’
Senior shortstop Rance Bryant was the catalyst for the Blue Devils offense. He went 2-for-3, with six runs scored and five RBIs including a 2-run homer to left in the fourth inning.
“I felt like I was really seeing it well today,’’ said Bryant, who three three walks to go along with his single and home run. “I knew I had to be aggressive for my team, but getting on base was also important because it led to runs.’’
Ethan Edwards and Bryant pitched the final three innings for the Blue Devils. Edwards had four strikeouts in two innings, while Bryant retired three of four in the final frame.
“Those guys didn’t have any work this week and we are going to need them next week,’’ Dodd said. “I didn’t want them doing 10 days without throwing a pitch, so we pitched a little backwards.’’
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin is scheduled to play Unity and Decatur St. Teresa today at Unity. The next conference game for the Blue Devils will be Monday when they complete their suspended game with the Milford Bearcats. The contest is tied 13-13 heading into the ninth inning.
Hoopeston Area is scheduled to play Herscher today and the next conference contest for the Cornjerkers is Tuesday against the Armstrong-Potomac Trojans.
