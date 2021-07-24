TILTON — Really good baseball players face a difficult dilemma every summer.
Do they stay at home and play for their local legion team or do they join a travel ball team and spend the majority of their summer on the road?
Rance Bryant, who graduated from Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin this year after his three previous years at Schlarman Academy, decided to stay close to home this summer and play for the Post 210 Speakers after several seasons with Top Tier Baseball in LaGrange.
“I love staying local this year,’’ said Bryant, who is the leading hitter for Post 210 with a .500 batting average. “Having all local guys play on the same team has really been fun.
“Chemistry is the biggest difference. Knowing these guys and playing with more than half of them since I was like 8 years old has really helped us bond as a team.’’
While playing on a travel-ball team, Bryant got the opportunity to play with a number of different guys at different tournaments throughout the season.
“This summer, we haven’t been able to travel to some of the big-time tournaments to get seen by more college scouts,’’ he said. “All of those big-time college and professional scouts go to those tournaments.’’
And while there are advantages to both. Bryant has seen this year that playing for Post 210 was probably a better option for him.
“The best thing about this summer has been that my family and friends have been able to come see me play,’’ Bryant said. “It seems like we always have a big crowd here (Gruber Park) watching us play.
“I think I’ve learned, because of Covid, that having family and good support system is really important.’’
Post 210 manager Allan Shepherd did note that Bryant was actually on the Post 210 roster back in 2018, but all he did that year was pitch one inning in one game for the Speakers.
“He was going to try to do both that summer,’’ Shepherd said. “I have been working with him for five or six years and I’ve been trying to recruit him to come over here that whole time.’’
Bryant also spent a lot of time working with Tyler Brennan, the former Post 210 pitching coach who lost his life in a single-car accident in 2018.
Still the shortstop and pitcher stuck with the travel-ball circuit.
Things changed last summer and while Post 210 cancelled its season because of the Covid pandemic, Shepherd was able to help Bryant get seen by a few college scouts.
“He didn’t have the type of college offers that a player with his ability should have,’’ Shepherd said.
Earlier this month, Bryant signed with Kellogg Community College in Michigan.
“In the last two seasons, I’ve seen a lot of growth for him with leadership and his ability on the mound,’’ said Shepherd as Bryant is 5-0 with 2.30 ERA. “He’s definitely our No. 1 pitcher.’’
More than likely, Bryant is going to get the ball this afternoon with Post 210 opens the Fourth Division Tournament against either Lincoln or Shelby County at 3:30 p.m. today at Lincoln High School, the site of the Fourth Division Tournament. Lincoln and Shelby County will meet at 1 p.m. in a first-round contest.
“Coach has a lot of confidence in me and I appreciate that,’’ said Bryant. “I like pitching once a week like we do on this team.’’
So is he going to Kellogg as a shortstop or a pitcher?
“I might be a two-way player or I might be a pitcher only,’’ Bryant said. “I will do what my coaches feel is best for me when I get there.’’
The Speakers have won four straight division titles and they are the No. 1 seed in this year’s tournament.
“None of these kids on this team have won a division title,’’ said Shepherd. “Everyone is going to be coming after us. There are only three teams this year, but you still have to win it to get to state.’’
Post 210 is hosting the Illinois State Tournament this year, but for first-time ever, it doesn’t come with an automatic berth for the home team.
“We’ve got to win our fifth straight title or we will be hosting state tournament without playing in it,’’ Shepherd said.
The double-elimination tournament continues to Sunday with games at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
“We have played both teams this year and both of them are very good,’’ Shepherd said. “It’s going to come down to the team that executes the best.’’
