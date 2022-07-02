DANVILLE — While just a smaller version of an real dirt track, the Germantown Raceway has put up some big moments.
On Sunday, the raceway — which is for radio controlled cars — will put up its biggest race to date with the Phil Richardson Memorial 400.
The track was made by former driver Mike Pollitt, who took a lot on Griffin St. and made it into almost a replica of the former Vermilion County Speedway.
“I started the track to give people like me something to do who can’t race anymore. We don’t have our track any more and it gives us some racing and anyone can do this,” Pollitt said. “We’ve been racing here for three years and it has grown into a very competitive track in the Midwest for RC racing.”
Pollitt started his idea in 2019, but when the pandemic came down in 2020, he found enough time to get the ground running on the track.
“We’ve had several tracks like this in the past, but I have never heard of them before I started to do this,” Pollitt said. “I started with some friends of mine and more joined. Covid hit and I was laid off, so I worked at it every day. I started with a few people and I had a scoring system, which was a little cheap and last year, I got the more expensive one that everyone uses and that made us legit.”
Pollitt said there has not been a special race like this at the raceway, but when the idea came to him about honoring Richardson — a former VCS promoter who passed away earlier this year — He was more than honored to do it.
We have had some special events, but not a special race like this,” Pollitt said. “My buddy Josh Troxel came up with the idea to name the race after Phil Richardson after he passed away this spring. We have quite a few things for the drivers like food, gift certificates for the racers, so it will be one of the best events we have ever run.
The Richardson family are very excited about it and they contacted me and the whole family is coming. With the Speedway, we had the David Richardson Memorial and I think we had a good idea nd it is great to remember him. He was the man with the track. A lot of it was reading the weather
The track opens at 10 a.m. with practice goin from 2-4 p.m. and racing starting at 4:15 p.m.
There will be 11 classes with the main race being a 400-lap Pro-Slash race. Pro-Slash is like UMP modified in RC racing. Other races will include kids, ladies, outlaw spring, 13.5 spring, USAC sprint, stock slash, street stock 1/10, slash street stock, SC super late model and open SC modifieds.
The entry for the pro-slash race is $20 with trophies for the top three racers. There will be $15, $10 and $5 for the other classes.
Pollitt says that it is easy to get started in RC racing and people can make moves with enough practice.
“Nobody has an advantage in this. It is just about control of the car. You can’t give up because you never know how things can happen,” Pollitt said. “As the race goes, you can stick on the track to start, but near the end of the night, you have the track gets slick and you have to hang on. It is like real racing but it is more about reflexes. This is something that you are not going to be good at overnight and the better you get, the farther you get
“It is like a fishing hook in that if we can get them to do it, they will be asking to do it again and get more interested. It is family-fun because families can do it. I have seen husbands and wives, grandfather and grandson, because everyone can do it.”
For kids who don’t have cars, Pollitt said he has that problem solved as well.
“When we started we were not doing that, but I was getting donations and I saved some to get some cars and four other cars were donated,” Pollitt said. “We have enough for eight kids that don’t have cars to race, but mostly four kids show up every time to race, mostly neighborhood kids.”
A machinist by trade, Pollitt has also gotten into making cars for racers and not just in the Danville area.
“It is growing in the Midwest and all over the country,” Pollitt said. “I have my company, Assassin Bodies, make modifieds that I have sold from coast to coast and I just sent one to Kansas. I realized that no one makes them, but I was a machinist, so I know how to make them.”
When it gets colder, Pollitt is going to move action to the Three Kings of Peace Mentoring Center in Garfield Park. He moved racing there last year and it took place on a carpet track, but Pollitt wants to change that to a dirt track.
“With the center, We had an indoor track for the winter. We want an indoor dirt track in the future and we want money to renovate the place. The Rev. (Frank McCullough) saw what I was doing and reached out to help. We are getting close to the final hurdles to getting that dirt track and this kind of racing is popular in the winter because there is not much else to do.
“We want the indoor dirt track works because parts can be expensive and on carpet, parts break down easily. We want to keep it affordable.”
McCullough is a sponsor for the race, along with businesses like Danville Auto, Lee’s Chicken, Vermilion Rentals and Back Door Pizza and racers like Randy Shuman, Jesse Simmons and Frank Wright who also race the cars when they have some down time.
“We have Frank Wright racing along with his daughter and she does pretty good too. Shuman has raced here, Jesse Simmons, Jim Ransom and Donnie Boyer raced in the winter mostly.
While Pollitt can not bring Vermilion County Speedway back, he is bringing a lot of new memories at Germantown Raceway and Sunday might be the biggest to date.
“It is a passion, it is what I want to do. It can be a job, but it gives me something to do,” Pollitt said. “In doing this, I can see how hard it is, but I like it. We had our little racing community at Vermilion County Speedway and we have it back with everyone coming in.”
