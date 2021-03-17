CATLIN — Salt Fork junior setter Olivia Birge is responsible for distributing the ball on offensive attacks to her hitters.
It can be a very difficult task, but it wasn't on Tuesday night.
Birge recorded a match-high 19 assists to six different hitters as Salt Fork opened the COVID-19 abbreviated volleyball season with a 25-16, 25-13 victory over the Oakwood Comets in the Vermilion Valley Conference opener for both teams.
"It was an amazing first match,'' Birge said. "We talk about a 3-ball pass, where I can set it three different ways no matter what. I feel that I need to get every girls a kill while they are feeling good, and that will give that girl that much more confidence the next time she goes to the net.
"Knowing that I can set anyone of my teammates, gives me so much confidence in what I'm doing.''
Senior outside hitters Mackenzie Russell and Gracie Jessup led the way for Salt Fork with six and five kills respectively, but the Storm also got multiple kills from junior Brynlee Keeran, sophomore Kendyl Hart and senior Zoe Washkowiak.
"We train our girls for all of the positions on the court, so if I have move someone, they will feel comfortable in that spot,'' Salt Fork coach Emily Franklin said. "The big thing tonight was our passing game. We have really spent a lot of time training on that aspect. I felt that the control with our passing and the serve receive allowed our hitters the opportunity to swing away.
"This team is a good well-round team. To win a volleyball match, you need all six players contributing.''
That was never more evident than in the second set.
Salt Fork, which won the first set, found itself trailing Oakwood, 10-7, after three straight service points junior Karsen Rupp.
The Storm responded with 11 straight points to take an 18-10 lead.
During that run, Salt Fork got a block and kill from Hart, two kills from Keeran, two kills from Jessup and Birge had three service aces.
"Last year we were really young and we struggled, finishing in the middle of the pack in the conference,'' Birge said. "This year, we have three seniors who I have played with my whole life.
"So when we had that little slump in the second set, last year we might have folded, but this year, we knew we had it and we responded with a big scoring spree of our own.''
Oakwood coach Lynn 'Juice' Anderson acknowledged that her team wasn't quick enough to defend Salt Fork.
"We got our hands on a few balls for tips and we had one big block, but overall we are just not quick enough'' said Anderson, noting that a few of her girls only had one day of practice before Tuesday's match. "The had multiple people capable of attack, and right now, we don't have multiple people.
"Hopefully, we will get there.''
Franklin admitted it was a little scary opening the season against Oakwood, a perennial power in the conference.
"Juice always has a great team and I felt the girls came out, they wanted it and they took care of business,'' Franklin said.
Birge pointed out that Salt Fork has struggled to beat Oakwood in the past.
"Hopefully, this will give us some confidence going into Thursday's match with Milford,'' she said.
Oakwood senior Aaliyah Denius had two kills and three blocks for the Comets, while junior Madison Doan had a pair of kills.
