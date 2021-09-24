CAYUGA, Ind. - Robert Almy Sr., 96, of Cayuga passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 9:28 p.m. CDT at Colonial Manor in Danville, Illinois. He was born July 16, 1925 in Danville, Illinois to the late William and Florence (Baird) Almy. He married Alberta Boggess August 25, 1945 in Indian…