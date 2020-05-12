Purdue coach Matt Painter confirmed Tuesday junior 6-foot-7 swingman Nojel Eastern has entered the transfer portal.
A preseason All-Big Ten selection, Eastern remained one of the top on-ball defenders in the Big Ten in 2019-20 but was unable to take a step forward offensively. He finished the season averaging 4.9 points, 4 rebounds and 2.7 assists, shooting 42 percent from the floor and 48.5 percent from the 3-point line.
Eastern is the second upperclassman to leave the Boilermakers this offseason, joining center Matt Haarms, who transferred to BYU. Haarms and Eastern were part of a Purdue team that reached the Elite Eight in 2018-19, but without Carsen Edwards, the Boilermakers were unable to build off that success.
Purdue went 16-15 and 9-11 in the Big Ten in a 2019-20 season that was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.
NABC, WBCA recommend extending dead period
The National Association of Basketball Coaches and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association both recommended extending the recruiting dead period for high school athletes through July 31 due to the COVID-19 health crisis.
The current dead period is set to expire May 31. June and July are considered critical evaluation months for coaches hosting camps and attending AAU events.
The NCAA has already announced its College Basketball Academies scheduled for July have been canceled.
“The NABC Board of Directors does not take the impact of this recommendation lightly,” TCU coach and NABC president Jamie Dixon said. “However, our highest priority must remain the wellbeing of prospects, their families, our current teams and our fellow coaches. We must also be respectful to the financial burdens that many of our institutions and prospects’ families are currently facing.”
NET undergoing changes
The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee announced beginning with the 2020-21 season the NET, its evaluation tool for men’s basketball tournament seeding, will be changed by reducing a five-component metric to two.
The three metrics that will no longer be used include winning percentage, adjusted winning percentage and scoring margin. The factors that will remain include the Team Value Index (TVI), which is a result-based feature that rewards teams for beating quality opponents, particularly away from home, as well as an adjusted net efficiency rating. The adjusted efficiency is a team’s net efficiency, adjusted for strength of opponent and location (home/away/neutral) across all games played.
“We believe this change will result in more precision throughout the season and will be easier for our membership and the public to understand,” NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said.
