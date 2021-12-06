From Rick Mount to Joe Barry Carroll to Glenn “Big Dog” Robinson to Carsen Edwards, Purdue has never risen to No. 1 in the country in men’s basketball.
Until now.
The Boilermakers were the unanimous choice as No. 1 in this week’s AP Top 25 on Monday, receiving all 61 first-place votes.
Purdue is off to an 8-0 start after beating Florida State last week 93-65 in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge and holding off Iowa 77-70 in its Big Ten opener Friday night. The start is the school’s best since starting the 2015-16 season 11-0. Purdue also took the No. 1 spot in this week’s initial NCAA NET rankings, which help determine NCAA Tournament seeding.
The challenge for Purdue now comes in maintaining the top spot. Gonzaga spent three weeks at No. 1, and Duke was No. 1 last week before falling to Ohio State in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.
Purdue will play Thursday night at Rutgers before facing North Carolina State on Sunday in Brooklyn, New York, for the Hall of Fame Invitational.
“Time will tell,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said following the Iowa win. “I think this has happened to a lot of people that have been ranked high early in the season. It doesn’t mean they end there. Our goal is to end there, to be one of the better teams going into the NCAA Tournament.”
A key to Purdue’s success early this season has been experience, depth and continuity. The Boilermakers returned 94% of their scoring from last season, including all five starters and all nine rotation players. On Friday night, junior forward Trevion Williams came off the bench to post a double-double (13 points, 18 rebounds) against Iowa.
“We had guys finishing the game tonight that don’t start,” Painter said. “So we have more than five starters, and that’s what a true team is.”
From a statistical standpoint, Purdue has been one of the top offensive teams in the country, ranking second in the nation in 3-point field goal percentage (44%) and third in overall field goal percentage (53.1%).
“We’ve really scored the ball well and done some good things,” Painter said. “We have to get better defensively. We’ve had too many lapses. You want to get a team you feel good about (on) offense (and) defense late in the game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.