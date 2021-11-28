WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Purdue reclaimed the Old Oaken Bucket with a dominating performance in all three phases against rival Indiana.
Quarterback Aidan O’Connell passed for 278 yards and four touchdowns, and the Boilermakers reeled off 27 unanswered points in the second half in a 44-7 rout of the Hoosiers at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Purdue (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten) celebrated its first eight-win season since 2007 with a bowl trip to come. The Boilermakers got the bucket back for the first time since 2018.
Indiana beat Purdue 44-41 in double-overtime in 2019, and last year’s game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues involving both programs.
“We challenged our guys to come out and play better in the second half because I thought we were a little sloppy on things in the first half, and we did,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. “So really proud of the guys for the effort they gave us all year. Winning in this conference, there’s a lot of parity and you’ve got to do the small things right.”
Indiana (2-10, 0-9) concluded the season with eight straight losses and its first winless season in Big Ten play since 2011.
“Just a tough conclusion to a really tough season,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said. “A lot of tears in that locker room. My heart breaks for them. Guys have worked hard, sacrificed a lot. It’s just -- it’s kind of microcosm of what we’ve had here lately, just not getting enough production on offense.”
O’Connell was on point all afternoon, completing 22 of his first 24 passes and completing 26 of 31 overall before being lifted early in the fourth quarter.
O’Connell led Purdue on a 13-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to start the game, capped by a 1-yard TD run from Zander Horvath to put Purdue up 7-0. IU answered on its first drive with walk-on quarterback Grant Gremel, who made his first career start. Gremel led the Hoosiers on an 11-play, 75-yard TD drive, capped by a 2-yard touchdown run by backup quarterback Donaven McCulley, tying the score at 7.
Momentum turned in the second quarter. IU appeared poised to take a 14-7 lead when Jaylin Williams returned an interception 77 yards for a touchdown. But the play was called back on a pass interference call against safety Raheem Layne. On the next play, O’Connell found tight end Paul Piferi on an 18-yard TD pass, putting the Boilermakers up 14-7.
“The pick-6 getting called back was a big blow,” Allen said. “Very next play they scored on. It was tough. We needed some confidence. That was the first takeaway we’ve gotten in a while, first defensive score of the season in that regard, so just really disappointed that worked out the way that it did, but you’ve got to respond. Those things occur.”
Purdue added a 32-yard field goal from Mitchell Fineran later in the second quarter to go up 17-7. IU had a chance to cut the lead to 17-10 before halftime, but Charles Campbell’s 40-yard field goal attempt with two seconds left in the half sailed wide left.
The second half was all Boilermakers. O’Connell completed four straight passes on Purdue’s opening drive of the third quarter, capped by a 21-yard TD pass to Jackson Anthrop to extend Purdue’s lead to 24-7.
O’Connell added two more touchdown passes in the second half, one for 5 yards to T.J. Sheffield and one for 20 yards to David Bell to put the Boilermakers up 37-7.
“After a tough loss two years ago, and not being able to play them last year because of COVID, it’s just great to get the bucket back,” O’Connell said. “To do it in front of our home fans after scoring a lot of points, it’s just a great win, a great day.”
Defensively, Purdue’s pass rush made Gremel uncomfortable all afternoon as IU’s offense was unable to get back on track in the second half. Purdue finished the game with four sacks and 10 tackles for loss.
“I don’t think they necessarily did anything different,” Gremel said. “I just don’t think we executed the way we wanted to. That’s been a theme all season. We’ve just got to lock in and focus every play. We just have slips here and there. We just shoot ourselves in the foot. It’s not really what other teams do to us. It’s what we do to ourselves.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.