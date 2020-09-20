Purdue to host Iowa in season opener
The Big Ten released its revised 2020 schedule Saturday, and for Purdue, there’s a chance to make progress after last season’s 4-8 campaign.
The Boilermakers will open the season the Oct. 23-24 week at home against Iowa and will finish up scheduled contests Dec. 12 against Indiana in the Old Oaken Bucket game. On Dec. 18-19, Purdue could either find itself in the Big Ten Championship game or facing a cross-seed opponent.
“We were very excited to receive our schedule today and look forward to what is always a challenging Big Ten season,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. “We appreciate all the effort that has been put forth to make this season happen, and we can’t wait to take the field this fall.”
Purdue’s manageable schedule includes hosting Rutgers on Nov. 27-28 in its second cross-division game. The Scarlet Knights are rebuilding under first-year coach Greg Schiano.
Purdue’s remaining 2019-20 schedule includes at Illinois (Oct. 30-31), at Wisconsin (Nov. 6-7), Northwestern (Nov. 13-14), at Minnesota (Nov. 20-21) and Nebraska (Dec. 4-5).
