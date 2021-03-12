INDIANAPOLIS – The crowd was rocking. The scene set. Behind junior forward Trevion Williams and freshman guard Jaden Ivey, fourth-seed Purdue rallied all the way back from down 18 points to force overtime against fifth-seed Ohio State in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals.
But Purdue endured too many breakdowns in the extra session — turnovers, missed free throws, missed free throw boxouts. Ohio State regained the momentum it lost and pulled away for an 87-78 win over the Boilermakers on Friday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium.
No. 20 Purdue (18-9) had a five-game win streak snapped and will take some extra time into preparing for its 12th NCAA Tournament appearance under head coach Matt Painter. That still didn’t set well with Ivey, whose three straight 3-pointers in the second half helped spark Purdue’s comeback.
“We don’t want this feeling again,” Ivey said. “Obviously, it’s a bigger stage. We played a great team, but I feel like we should have won this game.”
The No. 9 Buckeyes (20-8) will move on to face top-seed Michigan in the tournament semifinals Saturday at 1 p.m. (CBS). Ohio State last played Michigan on Feb. 21, with the Wolverines winning a 92-87 shootout in Columbus, Ohio.
“We’ve got to defend a lot better than what we did in Game 1,” Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. “We’ve got to defend a lot better. We’ve got to somehow get our legs under us and be able to respond quickly to a team that is a really complete team offensively and defensively.”
Williams scored 26 points to lead Purdue, with Ivey adding 19 points. The 6-foot-10, 265-pound Williams carried the Boilermakers during a late 11-2 run that tied the score at the end of regulation. Williams scored Purdue’s final three baskets as the Boilermakers kept feeding him inside, including an inside bank shot with 9.6 seconds left that tied the score at 72.
Ohio State point guard C.J Walker then turned the ball over, losing his dribble at the end of regulation as the buzzer sounded. But in overtime, Walker redeemed himself with a driving layup to put Ohio State up 75-72. Then, after a Williams basket cut Ohio State’s lead to 75-74, grad transfer Seth Towns answered with a 3-pointer to extend the Buckeyes’ lead back to 78-74. Williams made a pair of free throws for Purdue to cut the lead to 78-76, but Towns again responded with a 16-footer. Then, after freshmen Zach Edey and Ivey missed inside shot attempts for Purdue, OSU guard Duane Washington Jr. hit a 3-pointer to put Ohio State up 83-76 with 1:16 left in OT.
“To do this under some unique circumstances, with some unique lineups, is a great testament to our players,” Holtmann said.
The Boilermakers had two turnovers in overtime and went 2-of-4 from the free-throw line in the final minute of the extra session. Overall, free throws were part of Purdue’s undoing, as the Boilermakers went 15-of-27 (55.6%) from the foul line.
“We have to shoot free throws better,” Painter said. “We didn’t reward ourselves. We did a lot of positive things. We went to the free-throw line 27 times to their 18, which is great, because we fouled a couple of times on purpose at the end.”
Williams was upset he was shuttled in and out of the game during the overtime session. Painter felt Williams was fatigued in missing some free throw boxouts. Williams logged 30 minutes.
“I just thought he was tired, and his backup is pretty good, too,” Painter said. “His efficiency numbers are good on defense, his efficiency numbers are good on offense. Go look at Zach Edey’s numbers in the last 10 games, go look at his minutes per game and go look at his numbers. He’s been fabulous. … I didn’t put in the guy down the street. I put in a really good basketball player.”
Washington led five Ohio State scorers in double figures with 20 points. Senior forward Kyle Young added 18 points for the Buckeyes before leaving with a head injury after taking an elbow from Williams.
Young scored all 18 of his points the first half, sinking five 3-pointers, and Washington added 15 as the Buckeyes raced to a 49-31 halftime lead. Ohio State went 8-of-17 from 3-point range in the first half and shot 55.9% from field (19-of-34).
Purdue, meanwhile, was up and down in the game’s first 20 minutes. The Boilermakers turned over the ball only three times in the first half but shot just 39.3% from the field and were 4-of-8 from the foul line.
But the main problems for Purdue were on the defensive end of the floor. The 49 points given up were the most Purdue has allowed in a half this season.
“Kyle Young was a big part of that,” Painter said. “He was great, and obviously he got hurt in the game. That was a blow for them. He was fabulous and knocked down some 3s. He’s not a traditional 3-point shooter. You got to give them credit. I wasn’t upset about that. I just thought Ohio State was quicker to the basketball. They were just better than us in the first half. They made more plays. They made more shots. They got more 50-50 balls.”
Purdue started its comeback by scoring the first six points of the second half, and Ivey’s fourth 3-pointer cut the Ohio State lead to 56-46 and got the pro-Boilermaker crowd going.
“I would say it was pride,” Purdue freshman forward Mason Gillis said. “We were down 18 at the half. All we could do is come back and fight as hard as we could. If we came out the way we did in the first half, we were going to get beat by more than 18.”
