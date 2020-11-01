At Memorial Stadium, Champaign
Purdue 31, Illinois 24
Purdue 7; 10; 14; 0; —; 31
Illinois; 0; 10; 0; 14; —; 24
First quarter
Purdue — Zander Horvath 1-yard run (J.D. Dellinger kick), 9:26.
Second quarter
Purdue — Milton Wright 45-yard pass from Aidan O'Connell (Dellinger kick), 11:01
Illinois — Mike Epstein 7-yard run (Caleb Griffin kick), 4:46.
Purdue — Dellinger 36-yard field goal, 1:13.
Illinois — Griffin 28-yard field goal, :23.
Third quarter
Purdue — David Bell 3-yard pass from O'Connell (Dellinger kick), 8:47.
Purdue — Jalen Graham fumble recovery in the end zone (Dellinger kick), :54.
Fourth quarter
Illinois — Daniel Imarotbhebhe 28-yard pass from Coran Taylor (Griffin kick), 11:44.
Illinois — Brian Hightower 9-yard pass from Taylor (Griffin kick), 6:36.
Team statistics
;Purdue ;Illinois
First downs; 27; 27
Rushes-yards; 31-80; 44-177
Passing yards; 376; 295
Comp-Att-Int; 29-35-0; 20-33-2
Total offense; 456; 472
Kickoff returns; 1-14; 3-74
Punt returns; 0-0; 1-16
Fumble returns; 2-0; 2-0
Interception returns; 2-11; 0-0
Punts-avg.; 3-32.7; 2-41.5
Fumbles-lost; 3-2; 3-2
Penalties-yards; 11-94; 7-75
Time of possession; 30:38; 29:22
Individual statistics
Rushing — Purdue: Zander Horvath 22-102, Amad Anderson Jr. 1-8, Aidan O'Connell 5-(-25), TEAM 3-(-4). Illinois: Chase Brown 11-73, Mike Epstein 13-63, Coran Taylor 17-32, Kyron Cumby 1-9, Matt Robinson 2-0.
Passing — Purdue: O'Connell 29-35-0 376 yards. Illinois: Taylor 17-29-2 273 yards, Robinson 3-4-0 22 yards.
Receiving — Purdue: David Bell 9-122, Milton Wright 6-100, Horvath 6-55, Payne Durham 4-52, Jared Sparks 2-32, T.J. Sheffield 1-10, Anderson 1-5. Illinois: Daniel Barker 5-74, Brian Hightower 4-97, Josh Imatorbhebhe 4-43, Daniel Imatorbhebhe 2-43, Cumby 1-17, Epstein 1-7, Donny Navarro 1-5, Brown 1-5, Luke Ford 1-4.
Kickoff returns — Purdue: Sheffield 1-14. Illinois: Khmari Thompson 3-74.
Punt returns — Illinois: Navarro 1-16.
Fumble returns — Purdue: Jalen Graham 2-0. Illinois: Jake Hansen 1-0, Devon Witherspoon 1-0.
Interception returns — Purdue: Cam Allen 1-12, Derrick Barnes 1-1.
Punting — Purdue: Brooks Cormier 3 punts, 98 yards, 32.7 average. Illinois: Blake Hayes 2 punts, 83 yards, 41.5 average.
Tackling leaders — Purdue: DaMarcus Mitchell 5 solo, 6 assists, 11 total, Barnes 3-5 — 8, Brennan Theinemann 5-2 — 7, Cam Allen 4-2 — 6, Jaylan Alexander 1-4 — 5, Marvin Grant 3-1 — 4, Simeon Smiley 3-1 — 4, Cory Trice 2-2 — 4, Brandon Deen 1-3 — 4. Illinois: Hansen 8 solo, 6 assists, 14 total, Witherspoon 6-3 — 9, Tony Adams 3-6 — 9, Sydney Brown 3-4 — 7, Owen Carney 4-2 — 6, Nate Hobbs 3-3 — 6, Roderick Perry 2-2 — 4, Khalan Tolson 1-3 — 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.