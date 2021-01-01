PURDUE BOILERMAKERS AT ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI GAME 11
Site — State Farm Center, Champaign
When — 5 p.m., Saturday
Records — Purdue 7-4 overall, 2-2 in the Big Ten Conference. Illinois 7-3 overall, 3-1 in Big Ten Conference.
Rankings — Purdue is not rated, while Illinois is rated No. 15 in the latest Associated Press Top-25 Poll.
Television — Big Ten Network
Radio — Busey Bank Illini Sports Network with Brian Barnhart and Deon Thomas. Local stations include WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1
Previous results — The Boilermakers lead the all-time series 102-89 with the Fighting Illini, but Illinois holds a 58-36 advantage in games played in Champaign and the Illini won both meetings last year with the Boilermakers, claiming a 63-37 triumph on Jan. 5, 2020 in Champaign followed by a 79-62 victory on Jan. 21, 2020 in West Lafayette, Ind.
Last games — Purdue suffered an 81-76 loss on the road at Rutgers on Tuesday. Illinois defeated Indiana 69-60 on Dec. 26 at the State Farm Center.
Up Next — The Boilermakers will host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 7 p.m. (Eastern) on Tuesday. The Fighting Illini travel to Evanston for an 8 p.m. contest with the Northwestern Wildcats.
Projected lineups — Purdue: G Eric Hunter Jr., 6-4, junior. G Brandon Newman, 6-5, freshman. G Sasha Stefanovic, 6-5, junior. F Mason Gillis, 6-6, freshman. F Travion Williams, 6-10, junior. Illinois: G Trent Frazier, 6-2, senior. G Ayo Dosunmu, 6-5, junior. G Da’Monte Williams, 6-3, senior. G Adam Miller, 6-3, freshman. C Kofi Cockburn, 7-0, sophomore.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Scoring — Purdue: Williams 14.1, Hunter 12.3, Stefanovic 11.5. Illinois: Dosunmu 24.1, Cockburn 17.2, Andre Curbelo 9.9.
Rebounding — Purdue: Williams 9.7, Aaron Wheeler 5.4, Zach Edey 4.1. Illinois: Cockburn 9.9, Dosunmu 7.2, Williams 5.2.
Assists — Purdue: Hunter 3.3, Stefanovic 3.0, Williams 2.5, Newman 2.2. Illinois: Dosunmu 5.2, Curbelo 4.4, Frazier 2.7, Williams 2.0.
