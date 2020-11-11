Purdue announced a men’s basketball signing class Wednesday that includes a pair of in-state standouts in Silver Creek forward Trey Kaufman-Renn and Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian center Caleb Furst.
But to Purdue coach Matt Painter, the 2021 class is about more than trying to lock up the best talent in the Hoosier state.
“I don’t want to sign guys in the state just to talk the rhetoric that we’re getting all these guys in the state,” Painter said. “I want to get guys that fit at Purdue, period.”
Painter said he has those two players in the 6-foot-9 skilled combo forward Kaufman-Renn and the physical, mobile 6-10 center Furst.
“Those two, I feel, are going to be able to win a lot of games for Purdue,” Painter said,
Kaufman-Renn, the reigning Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year, is one of the leading contenders for 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball this season. He averaged 25.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists as a junior. Nationally, Kaufman-Renn is a top-100 ranked player, ranked as high as 32nd by Rivals.com.
Painter said he feels Kaufman-Renn is capable of playing both forward spots at the Big Ten level, comparing him to Vince Edwards, an effective combo forward for the Boilermakers from 2014-18.
“He’s just a winner,” Painter said. “He’s a hard-working guy. He loves basketball, really always striving to find the next thing to improve whether it’s his lateral quickness, his outside shooting, whatever, just kind of a basketball junkie. And we think he’s going to be a great player for us.”
Furst, a 225-pound lefty, averaged 22.1 points, 13.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists as a junior and was poised to lead Blackhawk Christian to a Class A state title in 2020 before the season was cut short because of the pandemic.
“Just his ability to move with that kind of size and athleticism, I mean, (he) really improved his free-throw percentages which is a great sign,” Painter said. “A lot of times, guys want to shoot shots from the perimeter, shoot 3s. But first and foremost, when you have size you’ve got to be able to make your free throws.”
Furst shot 82% from the free-throw line as a junior.
“That was a fantastic stride on his part because it was something that we’ve talked about,” Painter said.
Nationally, Furst is ranked as high as 30th in the country by ESPN.com. He chose Purdue over a number of Big Ten schools, including Indiana, Michigan State and Ohio State.
HUNTER OUT
Painter said Purdue junior starting point guard Eric Hunter Jr. will be out six-to-eight weeks after suffering a compression fracture of his tibia near his knee during Monday’s intrasquad scrimmage.
There is no structural or ligament damage in the knee, Painter said. Hunter averaged 10.2 points and 2.6 assists last year as a sophomore, appearing in all 31 of Purdue’s games.
Purdue is scheduled to open its season Nov. 25 in Melbourne, Florida, against Liberty in the Space Coast Classic.
IU signs C Duncomb to 2021 class
BLOOMINGTON – Indiana announced the signing of 6-foot-9 center Logan Duncomb to a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday.
A four-star recruit from Archbishop Moeller High in Cincinnati, Duncomb averaged 14.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks, helping lead Moeller to a 26-1 record during the 2019-20 season. Duncomb also was a key contributor to Moeller’s 2018-19 state title team that went 29-0.
“Logan comes from one of the best basketball programs in the Midwest in Archbishop Moeller High School,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “The coaching staff at Moeller, led by head coach Carl Kremer, prepares their players for the demands of college basketball as well as any high school program in the country.”
Miller described the 235-pound Duncomb as a throwback player with a relentless work ethic who loves to compete. Nationally, Duncomb is rated as one of the Top 100 players by 247Sports (63) and Rivals (88).
“He is an elite runner in the open court with an exceptional feel for the game,” Miller said. “He also craves the physicality that he will encounter in the Big Ten.”
Duncomb’s arrival will help bolster an IU frontcourt that will lose senior center Joey Brunk and possibly preseason All-Big Ten forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who could choose to opt to declare for the NBA draft following his sophomore season.
Indiana still has scholarship room to add players for 2021 and is targeting a handful of players, including four-star wing Mason Miller (the son of former NBA All-Star forward Mike Miller) and five-star guard Aminu Mohammed.
BIG TEN CHAMPS?
The Indiana women’s basketball team was picked to win the Big Ten by both the coaches and media Wednesday.
The Hoosiers return four starters from a team that won a program-record 24 games last season and finished No. 20 in the final AP Poll. IU is preseason No. 16 heading into the 2020-21 season, its highest preseason ranking in school history.
Two of IU’s returning starters – senior point guard Ali Patberg and junior guard Grace Berger – were named to the preseason All-Big Ten first team.
In addition, the IU women’s basketball team announced the signing of three players to its 2021 class – 5-11 guard Keyarah Berry, 5-9 guard Kaitlin Peterson and 6-2 guard Paige Price, the top-ranked women’s basketball player from Australia.
“Paige is a player who we have been recruiting for a couple of years,” IU women’s basketball coach Teri Moren said. “She is a big guard who plays with a unique toughness. Paige has the ability to score the basketball. She can really shoot the ball, but she also knows how to get to the rim to score.”
