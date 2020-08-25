WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue announced sweeping cuts within its athletic department Tuesday in an effort to mitigate projected losses due to the postponement of the fall Big Ten football season.
Head football coach Jeff Brohm, men’s basketball coach Matt Painter, women’s basketball coach Sharon Versyp and athletic director Mike Bobinski have all agreed to take a voluntary 20% cut in pay, and have agreed to forgo any incentive bonuses during the 12-month period from Sept. 1, 2020, through Sept. 1, 2021.
“As we face unprecedented medical and financial uncertainty, we’ve been focused on strategies to limit the impact on the support we provide our student-athletes, and that best protect the long term interests of coaches and staff,” Bobinski said. “Our current reality required that some uncomfortable and difficult decisions be made, and I’m grateful for the understanding and resilience shown by our entire team of coaches and staff.”
Other contract head and assistant coaches in Purdue’s athletic department have agreed to take a voluntary 15% cut in pay, while other athletic staff members will be impacted by reductions in force, furloughs, reduced work schedules or salary reductions ranging from 5% to 50%.
Bobinski projects the cuts to save $5 million over the next 12 months, but Purdue is facing a budget shortfall of close to $50 million over the next 12 months, in large part due to the Big Ten’s decision to push back football over health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Purdue made close to $60 million in football revenue in 2018, according to an NJ.com report.
Purdue isn’t the only athletic department within the state asking its coaches to take reductions in pay. Earlier this summer, Indiana men’s basketball coach Archie Miller, football coach Tom Allen and new athletic director Scott Dolson agreed to give back 10% of their salaries to the athletic department to help offset projected revenue losses.
