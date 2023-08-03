DANVILLE — The Danville Dans started its run for 2,000 victories in the way they have done a lot of recent wins on the way to 1,000.
The Dans rallied with two runs in the eighth inning as they beat the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 7-6 on Tuesday at Danville Stadium.
“It was a dog fight and it is always a good battle,” Danville manager Eric Coleman said. “It could be a preview of the playoffs, so we had to protect our house. It was a good ball game from both teams.”
The Lucky Horseshoes started the game with a run in the first and two runs in the second off Danville starter Caleb Pittman, but like they have done for a lot of the season, the Dans would fight back.
Nate Chester had a RBI single, while Jake Stadler had a two-RBI double and Blake Binderup had an sacrifice fly.
Chase Vinson would add another run with a single that scored Nate Chester for a 5-3 lead.
But Lucky Horseshoes scored two runs to tie things up at 5-5 in the fourth inning.
The game would stay tied until the eighth, where a wild pitch would score a run for Springfield. But the Dans tied the game when Binderup had his second sacrifice fly of the day and Lance Gardiner scored on wild pitch for the winning run.
“It is just baseball and our guys scratched and clawed for 27 outs and we were able to come through with the win,” Coleman said.
“Everyone was on their feet and it is so great to play for,” Stadler said. “When we got that first out, it seemed like the momentum was turning for us and you know you are going to win.”
Cole Tremain started the day as designated hitter, but would add pitcher to the mix with nine strikeouts in three innings for his first win of the season. Pittman had three strikeouts in three innings and Mason Robinson had four strikeouts in three innings.
“On days that I DH, I have pitching on the back of my mind, so I was ready to pitch and when they told me to get ready and get three innings. I was mentally ready to go,” Tremain said. “I gave up the run in the eighth and in the way the season has been for us, players have come up big in big moments. Blake Binderup with the sac fly and we got the lead on the passed ball. I was a little tired later in the inning, but I reset and I had to get that last out.”
Tremain’s last strikeout was key as he struck out Connor Milton with the bases loaded.
“He’s having a great summer and he has done both for us. He wanted to ride out for us and we gave him three innings and he pitched well. He throew strikes and comepted and was able to get the win for us.”
As catcher for Tuesday’s game, Stadler shared the battles with all of the pitchers.
“There is always ups and downs,” Stadler said. “As a catcher, you have to make sure the pitcher are comfortable and make sure that I am there working for them and providing the confidence and they appreciate it.”
“He did a good job tonight and competes and put the ball in play for us,” Coleman said. “I am happy for our catchers. We have three of them and he did a good job tonight.”
Stadler had two hits and two RBIs, while Vinson had two hits and a RBI, Binderup had two RBIs and Chester added an RBI.
The Dans were coming off the milestone 1,000th win on Monday against the Terre Haute Rex with a 9-5 win.
“It comes back to the players and the coaches,” Coleman said. “I am 33 percent part of that, but the coaches in the past and players in the past are a big part of that as well. I am a little piece of the pie, but I am happy for the organization and it is a great honor. We wanted to win in front of our great fans and we did that last night and tonight.”
“This is my first summer playing as a Dan,” Stadler said. “I have played for a month and a half and I feel that I am a part of Danville. To play for this team in this historic ballpark, I can’t really explain it. So to get that 1,000th win was a huge win and we hope for more to come.”
After Wednesday’s game at Terre Haute, the Dans will stay on the road today at Springfield and back at Terre Haute before returning home on Saturday for the final regular season home game against the Normal CornBelters. On Sunday, the Prospect League Playoffs begin and the Dans will either face Springfield or Normal at 4:30 p.m. at Danville Stadium.
