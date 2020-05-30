DANVILLE — Eric Coleman expected to be spending his Friday night at Danville Stadium.
The six-year manager of the Danville Dans was hoping that his team would be improving to 2-0 in the Prospect League standings with a win over the Normal CornBelters before a big crowd at Danville Stadium.
Instead, he spent his day contacting collegiate coaches and players informing them that the 2020 Prospect League season has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I feel bad for the fans. I feel bad for the kids. I feel bad for Jeanie (Cooke), Rick (Kurth) and the whole community,’’ Coleman said. “It’s a shame that this virus is still going on, but this was the decision that had to be made.’’
According to the Prospect League’s official news release, “the decision was based on the varying guidelines for safety, protection and limits on public gatherings and travel across the five states that are home to the Prospect League.’’
Before Friday’s official decision by the league, the DuPage Pistol Shrimp and the Lafayette Aviators had already announced that they would not be fielding teams during the 2020 season because of their stadiums not being available for use during the current restrictions.
The league, which originally was slated to begin on May 28, decided back in late April to push back it’s opening day to July 1.
“The health and safety of our fans, players and team personnel has been our first and foremost priority throughout this process,’’ said Prospect League Commissioner Dennis Bastien. “As we hung on to hope for a shortened season, the reality of our responsibility to the teams of people who make our season possible could not be met in the manner we felt necessary. It is a heartbreaking time for team owners as they fell the weight of the loss for their players, their fans and their communities.’’
Included in that group is Danville Dans general manager and managing partner Jeanie Cooke.
“This is a decision that was reached with reluctance,’’ she said. “The league directors held many agonizing conference calls before reaching this difficult but necessary decision.’’
The Prospect League is now one of 14 summer collegiate leagues to cancel the 2020 season, joining the likes of the Cape Cod Baseball League, the Valley Baseball League and the Northwoods League.
Coleman acknowledged that the uncertainty of other baseball leagues was a hot topic of conversation in the collegiate baseball world.
“We didn’t have a completely full roster, because it seemed like things were changing on a daily basis,’’ Coleman said. “We were going to get four players that had been originally slated to play in the Cape, and then we had added a few other guys from other leagues that had already cancelled.
“I was really looking forward to a shortened season. I think we would have had a number of pitchers that could throw in the 90s and I really liked the athleticism that we were going to put on the field.’’
One player that was scheduled to return from last year’s team was first baseman Brad Powers. The 6-foot-5 first baseman, who hit .344 with nine homers and 47 RBIs last summer, would have been a super-senior for the Dans.
“He still has one year of eligibility left, so maybe we will get him next summer,’’ said Coleman, who pointed out that Danville was set to add players from Texas State and West Virginia this season.
“I know from talking to coaches at our core schools like LSU, Louisville and Eastern Illinois, we are definitely going to get some of their kids next year,’’ Coleman said. “This is an interesting time in collegiate baseball. I think I saw there is like 900 kids in the transfer portal right now. So, I think there are going to be a lot of kids looking for opportunities to play next year, as well.’’
With this season officially being cancelled, Coleman wasn’t sure how he was going to spend his summer.
“For the last six years, I’ve spent my summers in Danville,’’ he said. “About the only thing I’m looking forward to is the MLB Draft (June 10-11). It sounds like former Dan, Will Klein, has a good chance of getting drafted.’’
Klein, a 2018 member of the Danville Dans, is one of the top 200 prospects for the 2020 Draft according to Baseball America and MLB.com. The big right-hander from Eastern Illinois University and Bloomington, Ind., has had his fastball clocked as fast as 100 miles per hour.
Coleman and Cooke are both looking forward to the 2021 season with the Danville Dans.
“We will be celebrating our 75th Anniversary of the opening of Danville Stadium,’’ said Cooke.
