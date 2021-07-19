COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
OVERALL
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
*Lafayette Aviators`33`11`—
Danville Dans`29`21`7.0
Terre Haute Rex`19`25`14.0
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`15`29`18.0
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
Chillicothe Paints`25`21`—
*Champion City Kings`20`21`1.5
West Virginia Miners`20`25`4.5
Johnstown Mill Rats`16`27`7.5
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
Quincy Gems`23`21`—
*Normal CornBelters`22`22`1.0
Burlington Bees`22`12`1.5
Clinton LumberKings`20`26`4.0
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
Cape Catfish`28`18`—
*O'Fallon Hoots`26`17`0.5
Alton River Dragons`20`25`6.0
Springfield Sliders`21`23`6.5
———
FIRST HALF
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
*Lafayette Aviators`19`9`—
Danville Dans`16`12`3.0
Terre Haute Rex`12`17`7.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`10`20`10.0
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
*Champion City Kings`17`12`—
Chillicothe Paints`17`12`—
West Virginia Miners`15`13`1.5
Johnstown Mill Rats`7`22`10.0
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
*Normal CornBelters`14`12`—
Burlington Bees`15`14`0.5
Quincy Gems`13`14`2.0
Clinton LumberKings`12`17`3.5
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
*O'Fallon Hoots`18`12`—
Cape Catfish`18`12`—
Springfield Sliders`14`14`3.0
Alton River Dragons`12`17`5.5
———
SECOND HALF
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
*Lafayette Aviators`14`2`—
Danville Dans`7`5`6.0
Terre Haute Rex`7`8`6.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`5`9`8.0
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
Johnstown Mill Rats`9`5`—
Chillicothe Paints`8`9`2.5
West Virginia Miners`5`12`5.5
*Champion City Kings`3`7`5.0
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
Quincy Gems`10`7`—
Clinton LumberKings`8`9`2.0
*Normal CornBelters`8`10`2.5
Burlington Bees`7`9`2.5
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
Cape Catfish`10`6`—
*O'Fallon Hoots`8`5`0.5
Alton River Dragons`8`8`2.0
Springfield Sliders`7`10`3.5
*-first half champions
July 13 games
Alton River Dragons 9, O'Fallon Hoots 0, game 1
O'Fallon Hoots 4, Alton River Dragons 1, game 2
Normal CornBelters 9, Clinton LumberKings 5, game 1
Clinton LumberKings 9, Normal CornBelters 2, game 2
Quincy Gems 12, Springfield Sliders 2, game 1
Springfield Sliders 18, Quincy Gems 14, game 2
West Virginia Miners 7, Johnstown Mill Rats 6
Lafayette Aviators 13, Chillicothe Paints 5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 7, Burlington Bees 5
Danville Dans 8, Cape Catfish 2
July 14 games
Champion City Kings at Danville Dans, postponed to July 27
West Virginia Miners 7, Chillicothe Paints 2, game one
West Virginia Miners 7, Chillicothe Paints 1, game two
Johnstown Mill Rats 18, Lafayette Aviators 8 (7 innings)
Burlington Bees 7, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 5
Clinton LumberKings 11, Normal CornBelters 5
Cape Catfish 7, Alton River Dragons 1
Terre Haute Rex 9, Springfield Sliders 6
July 15 games
Chillicothe Paints 4, West Virginia Miners 2, game 1
Chillicothe Paints 4, West Virginia Miners 3, game 2
Burlington Bees 3, Clinton LumberKings 0
Terre Haute Rex 18, Champion City Kings 13
Lafayette Aviators 14, Johnstown Mill Rats 9
Alton River Dragons 7, Cape Catfish 2
Danville Dans 12, Springfield Sliders 7 (5 innings)
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Normal CornBelters, postponed to July 23
O'Fallon Hoots at Quincy Gems, postponed to July 22
July 16 games
Burlington Bees 6, Normal CornBelters 0
Normal CornBelters 1, Burlington Bees 0
Chillicothe Paints 15, West Virginia Miners 5
O'Fallon Hoots 4, Alton River Dragons 3
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 8, Clinton LumberKings 3
Danville Dans at Champion City Kings (doubleheader), cancelled
Cape Catfish at Terre Haute Rex, postponed by July 17
Lafayette Aviators at Johnstown Mill Rats, cancelled
Quincy Gems at Springfield Sliders, postponed to July 19
July 17 games
Lafayette Aviators 2, Champion City Kings 1
Lafayette Aviators 5, Champion City Kings 1
Cape Catfish 6, Terre Haute Rex 4
Johnstown Mill Rats 12, West Virginia Miners 2
Chillicothe Paints 10, Danville Dans 0
Clinton LumberKings 4, Normal CornBelters 3
Quincy Gems 9, Burlington Bees 0
Alton River Dragons 6, O'Fallon Hoots 0
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 14, Springfield Sliders 0
July 18 games
Clinton LumberKings 6, Normal CornBelters 5
Quincy Gems 8, Burlington Bees 4
Springfield Sliders 8, O'Fallon Hoots 2
O'Fallon Hoots 9, Springfield Sliders 2
Danville Dans 5, Chillicothe Paints 2
Johnstown Mill Rats 8, West Virginia Miners 0
Cape Catfish 8, Alton River Dragons 2
July 19 game
Springfield Sliders 7, Quincy Gems 5
July 20 games
West Virginia Miners at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Springfield Sliders, 6:35 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.
July 21 Games
Clinton LumberKings at Lafayette Aviators, 10:05 a.m.
Danville Dans at Terre Haute Rex (doubleheader), 4:30 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Quincy Gems (doubleheader), 5 p.m.
West Virginia Miners at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Springfield Sliders (doubleheader), 6 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
———
SUNDAY'S BOX SCORE
At VA Memorial Stadium, Chillicothe, Ohio
Danville Dans 5, Chillicothe Paints 2
Danville`AB`R`H`RBI
Danny Becerra ss`4`1`2`0
Ben Higgins rf`3`2`0`0
Cooper McMurray 1b`3`2`1`3
Kace Garner c`4`0`1`0
Keenan Taylor 2b-3b`5`0`2`1
Kollyn Ali 3b`2`0`1`0
Angelo Peraza ph`1`0`1`1
Sam Bianco 2b`0`0`0`0
Tony Castonguay dh`4`0`1`0
Damian Stone lf`4`0`0`0
Johnathon Thomas cf`4`0`1`0
Hayden Birdsong p`0`0`0`0
Jacob Reed p`0`0`0`0
Kade Snell p`0`0`0`0
Garrett Rennie p`0`0`0`0
Jake Leger p`0`0`0`0
Totals`34`5`10`5
Chillicothe`AB`R`H`RBI
Jake Shier 2b`4`1`0`0
Ryley Preece dh`4`1`2`0
Alex Ludwick ss`3`0`2`1
Kent Reeser cf`3`0`1`1
Ben Gbur lf`4`0`0`0
Jackson Feltner 1b`3`0`0`0
Nathan Karaffa 3b`3`0`0`0
Will Spear c`4`0`0`0
Trey Smith rf`4`0`3`0
Myc Witty p`0`0`0`0
Tyler Ronevich p`0`0`0`0
Bradley Dunn p`0`0`0`0
Totals`32`2`8`2
Danville`000`000`023`—`5`10`0
Chillicothe`001`010`000`—`2`8`1
E — Spear. LOB — Danville 9, Chillicothe 8. DP — Danville 2, Chillcothe 1 2B — Preece, Ludeick. HR — McMurray (4). SB — Smith. CS — Ali, Reeser.
Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Birdsong`5.0`6`2`2`3`4
Reed`1.1`1`0`0`0`2
Snell`0.2`0`0`0`0`1
Rennie (W, 1-0)`1.0`0`0`0`0`1
Leger (Sv. 7)`1.0`1`0`0`1`1
Totals`9.0`8`2`2`4`9
Chillicothe`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Witty`5.0`5`0`0`2`5
Ronevich`3.0`4`2`2`3`1
Dunn (L, 2-1)`1.0`1`3`3`2`0
Totals`9.0`10`5`5`7`6
WP — Dunn. HBP — Reeser (by Snell).
Time — 2:50. Attendance — 1,745.
Umpires — Josh Barnes and Peter Nicholetti
SATURDAY'S BOX SCORE
At Danville Stadium
Danville Dans 12, Springfield Sliders 7
Springfield`AB`R`H`RBI
Tate Wargo 3b`2`1`1`0
Jordan Gunter lf`2`1`1`1
Zach Wilson cf`2`1`0`1
Jacob Mulcahy 1b`3`1`1`4
Nick Terrell ss`3`0`0`0
Nick Jones c`3`1`1`1
Trevor Hazelhurst dh`1`0`0`0
Tyler Glowacki rf`2`1`0`0
Justus Burke 2b`1`1`0`0
Jake Sergent p`0`0`0`0
Mac Hickman p`0`0`0`0
Totals`19`7`4`7
Danville`AB`R`H`RBI
Danny Becerra`3`1`3`3
Angelo Peraza c`1`1`0`0
Cooper McMurray 1b`4`0`0`0
Kace Garner dh`3`1`1`1
Keenan Taylor 3b`3`1`2`0
Damian Stone lf`3`1`1`3
Ben Higgins rf`3`3`3`1
Sam Bianco 2b`3`1`1`0
Johnathon Thomas cf`1`3`1`0
Josh Emanuels p`0`0`0`0
Jackson Nichols p`0`0`0`0
Totals`24`12`12`8
Springfield`160`00`—`7`4`3
Danville`011`0(10)`—`12`12`1
Game called after 5 innings for rain
E — Jones, Glowacki, Sergent, Bianco. LOB — Springfield 2, Danville 3. 2B — Gunter. 3B — Higgins. HR — Mulcahy (3), Jones (3), Stone (3), Higgins (4). SB — Burke, Thomas 2.
Springfield`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Sergent (L, 2-3)`4.1`11`11`11`4`5
Hickman`0.2`1`1`1`2`2
Totals`5.0`12`12`12`6`7
Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Emanuels`1.2`4`7`7`3`2
Nichols (W, 2-2)`3.1`0`0`0`1`3
Totals`5.0`4`7`7`4`5
WP — Sergent, Hickman 2. PB — Jones. HBP — Wilson (by Emanuels).
Time — 2:11. Attendance — 628.
Umpires — Steel Rogers, Eric Gadski.
SUNDAY'S BOX SCORE
At VA Memorial Stadium, Chillicothe, Ohio
Chillicothe Paints 10, Danville Dans 0
Danville`AB`R`H`RBI
Danny Becerra ss`3`0`0`0
Angelo Peraza dh`2`0`0`0
Cooper McMurray 1b`3`0`0`0
Kace Garner c`3`0`1`0
Keenan Taylor 3b`3`0`0`0
Ben Higgins rf`3`0`2`0
Damian Stone lf`2`0`0`0
Sam Bianco 2b`1`0`0`0
Johnathon Thomas cf`2`0`0`0
Patrick Dunn p`0`0`0`0
Jaxen Forrester p`0`0`0`0
Brandon Willoughby p`0`0`0`0
Totals`22`0`3`0
Chillicothe`AB`R`H`RBI
Jake Shier 2b`3`1`1`0
Ryley Preece dh`2`2`1`0
Alex Ludwick ss`2`1`1`0
Kent Reeser cf`3`1`1`2
Ben Gbur lf`4`1`1`2
Jackson Feltner 1b`2`1`1`0
Nathan Karaffa 3b`3`1`0`0
Colin Summerhill c`4`1`1`2
Trey Smith rf`3`1`1`0
Justin Diefenbach p`0`0`0`0
Totals`26`10`8`6
Danville`000`000`0`—`0`3`2
Chillicothe`001`010`8`—`10`8`1
E — Taylor, Bianco, Ludwick. LOB — Danville 3, Chillicothe 7. DP — Chillcothe 2 2B — Garner, Higgins, Summerhill SB — Preece. CS — Smith.
Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Dunn (L, 3-2)`5.0`4`2`2`3`7
Forrester`1.0`3`7`5`3`1
Willoughby`0.0`1`1`1`0`0
Totals`6.0`8`10`8`6`8
Chillicothe`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Diefenbach (W, 2-4)`7.0`3`0`0`1`5
Totals`7.0`3`0`0`1`5
WP — Dunn, Willoughby 2. HBP — Peraza (By Diefenbach), Ludwick (By Dunn), Feltner (By Forrester).
Time — 2:10. Attendance — 2,057.
Umpires — Shawn McKinney and Clark Morgan
