COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
Danville Dans`1`0`—
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`1`0`—
Lafayette Aviators`1`0`—
Terre Haute Rex`0`0`0.5
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
Johnstown Mill Rats`1`0`—
Champion City Kings`0`1`1.0
Chillicothe Paints`0`1`1.0
West Virginia Miners`0`1`1.0
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
Quincy Gems`1`0`—
Burlington Bees`0`0`0.5
Clinton LumberKings`0`0`0.5
Normal CornBelters`0`1`1.0
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
Alton River Dragons`0`0`—
Cape Catfish`0`0`—
O'Fallon Hoots`0`0`—
Springfield Sliders`0`1`0.5
May 27 games
Danville Dans 6, Champion City Kings 2
Quincy Gems 3, Springfield Sliders 2
O'Fallon Hoots 6, Terre Haute Rex 4
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 6, Normal CornBelters 0
Lafayette Aviators 10, Chillicothe Paints 4
Johnston Mill Rats 9, West Virginia Miners 5
Burlington Bees at Clinton LumberKings, ppd. to May 28
Cape Catfish at Alton River Dragons, ppd. to July 14
May 28 games
Burlington Bees at Clinton LumberKings (doubleheader) 5 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Danville Dans at Springfield Sliders, 6:35 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Normal CornBelters, 6:35 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.
May 29 games
Champion City Kings at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Normal CornBelters, 6:35 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield Sliders at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.
May 30 games
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Terre Haute Rex, 3:30 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Springfield Sliders, 5:05 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Chillicothe Paints, 5:05 p.m.
Champion City Kings at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Cape Catfish at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
———
At Springfield, Ohio
Danville Dans 6, Champion City Kings 2
Danville`AB`R`H`RBI
Winston Parke cf`4`1`1`0
Ben Higgins rf`4`1`1`0
Keenan Taylor 3b`3`2`1`4
Cooper McMurray 1b`2`0`1`2
Jason All dh`4`0`0`0
Zyon Avery lf`4`0`0`0
Justin Long c`4`0`0`0
Oliver Dunn ss`2`0`0`0
Matt Friesema 2b`4`2`3`0
Hayden Birdsong p`0`0`0`0
Kade Snell p`0`0`0`0
Jacob Leger p`0`0`0`0
Totals`31`6`7`6
Champion City`AB`R`H`RBI
Ben Ross ss`3`1`1`0
Trey Carter 1b`5`0`1`0
Chase Carney cf`3`0`0`0
Lukas Galdoni dh`3`1`1`1
Dallen Leach c`4`0`1`0
Breydan Cavey 3b`4`0`2`0
Ethan Krizen 2b`2`0`0`1
Edrick Padilla lf`4`0`1`0
Brandon Emery rf`4`0`0`0
Gage Voorhees p`0`0`0`0
Alec Hall p`0`0`0`0
Gabe Phipps p`0`0`0`0
Nash Mose p`0`0`0`0
Totals`32`2`7`2
Danville`001`020`300`—`6`7`2
C.City`001`001`000`—`2`7`4
E — Parke, Higgins, Cavey 2, Krizen, Voorhees. DP — Champion City 1. LOB — Danville 10, Champion City 9. 2B — Higgins, McMurray, Friesema, Galdoni, Padilla. HR — Taylor (1). SF — Taylor. Krizen. Sac — Parke, Dunn. SB — Higgins, Avery, Ross, Padilla. CS — Dunn, Cavey.
Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Birdsong (W, 1-0)`5.0`5`1`1`2`7
Snell`2.0`2`1`1`2`3
Leger`2.0`0`0`0`0`4
Totals`9.0`7`2`2`4`14
Champion City`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Voorhees (L, 0-1)`5.2`4`3`0`3`8
Hall`0.2`1`2`2`1`0
Phipps`1.2`2`1`1`2`2
Mose`1.0`0`0`0`2`1
Totals`9.0`7`6`3`8`11
HBP — Carney (by Snell), Avery (by Voorhees).
Time — 3:04. Attendance — 411
Umpires — Cliff Glidwell and John Barnes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.