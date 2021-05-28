Prospect League Logo

COLLEGIATE BASEBALL

Prospect League Standings

All times Central

East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

Danville Dans`1`0`—

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`1`0`—

Lafayette Aviators`1`0`—

Terre Haute Rex`0`0`0.5

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

Johnstown Mill Rats`1`0`—

Champion City Kings`0`1`1.0

Chillicothe Paints`0`1`1.0

West Virginia Miners`0`1`1.0

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

Quincy Gems`1`0`—

Burlington Bees`0`0`0.5

Clinton LumberKings`0`0`0.5

Normal CornBelters`0`1`1.0

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

Alton River Dragons`0`0`—

Cape Catfish`0`0`—

O'Fallon Hoots`0`0`—

Springfield Sliders`0`1`0.5

May 27 games

Danville Dans 6, Champion City Kings 2

Quincy Gems 3, Springfield Sliders 2

O'Fallon Hoots 6, Terre Haute Rex 4

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 6, Normal CornBelters 0

Lafayette Aviators 10, Chillicothe Paints 4

Johnston Mill Rats 9, West Virginia Miners 5

Burlington Bees at Clinton LumberKings, ppd. to May 28

Cape Catfish at Alton River Dragons, ppd. to July 14

May 28 games

Burlington Bees at Clinton LumberKings (doubleheader) 5 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.

Champion City Kings at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.

Danville Dans at Springfield Sliders, 6:35 p.m.

Quincy Gems at Normal CornBelters, 6:35 p.m.

Terre Haute Rex at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.

Lafayette Aviators at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.

O'Fallon Hoots at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.

May 29 games

Champion City Kings at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.

Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

Burlington Bees at Normal CornBelters, 6:35 p.m.

Clinton LumberKings at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.

O'Fallon Hoots at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.

Lafayette Aviators at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield Sliders at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.

May 30 games

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Terre Haute Rex, 3:30 p.m.

Lafayette Aviators at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.

Alton River Dragons at Springfield Sliders, 5:05 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at Chillicothe Paints, 5:05 p.m.

Champion City Kings at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.

Clinton LumberKings at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.

Cape Catfish at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.

Normal CornBelters at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.

———

At Springfield, Ohio

Danville Dans 6, Champion City Kings 2

Danville`AB`R`H`RBI

Winston Parke cf`4`1`1`0

Ben Higgins rf`4`1`1`0

Keenan Taylor 3b`3`2`1`4

Cooper McMurray 1b`2`0`1`2

Jason All dh`4`0`0`0

Zyon Avery lf`4`0`0`0

Justin Long c`4`0`0`0

Oliver Dunn ss`2`0`0`0

Matt Friesema 2b`4`2`3`0

Hayden Birdsong p`0`0`0`0

Kade Snell p`0`0`0`0

Jacob Leger p`0`0`0`0

Totals`31`6`7`6

Champion City`AB`R`H`RBI

Ben Ross ss`3`1`1`0

Trey Carter 1b`5`0`1`0

Chase Carney cf`3`0`0`0

Lukas Galdoni dh`3`1`1`1

Dallen Leach c`4`0`1`0

Breydan Cavey 3b`4`0`2`0

Ethan Krizen 2b`2`0`0`1

Edrick Padilla lf`4`0`1`0

Brandon Emery rf`4`0`0`0

Gage Voorhees p`0`0`0`0

Alec Hall p`0`0`0`0

Gabe Phipps p`0`0`0`0

Nash Mose p`0`0`0`0

Totals`32`2`7`2

Danville`001`020`300`—`6`7`2

C.City`001`001`000`—`2`7`4

E — Parke, Higgins, Cavey 2, Krizen, Voorhees. DP — Champion City 1. LOB — Danville 10, Champion City 9. 2B — Higgins, McMurray, Friesema, Galdoni, Padilla. HR — Taylor (1). SF — Taylor. Krizen. Sac — Parke, Dunn. SB — Higgins, Avery, Ross, Padilla. CS — Dunn, Cavey. 

Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Birdsong (W, 1-0)`5.0`5`1`1`2`7

Snell`2.0`2`1`1`2`3

Leger`2.0`0`0`0`0`4

Totals`9.0`7`2`2`4`14

Champion City`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Voorhees (L, 0-1)`5.2`4`3`0`3`8

Hall`0.2`1`2`2`1`0

Phipps`1.2`2`1`1`2`2

Mose`1.0`0`0`0`2`1

Totals`9.0`7`6`3`8`11

HBP — Carney (by Snell), Avery (by Voorhees). 

Time — 3:04. Attendance — 411

Umpires — Cliff Glidwell and John Barnes.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you