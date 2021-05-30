COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
Lafayette Aviators`3`0`—
Danville Dans`2`0`0.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`1`2`2.0
Terre Haute Rex`0`3`3.0
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
Johnstown Mill Rats`2`0`—
Champion City Kings`2`1`0.5
West Virginia Miners`0`2`2.0
Chillicothe Paints`0`3`2.5
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
Clinton LumberKings`3`0`—
Burlington Bees`1`2`2.0
Normal CornBelters`1`2`2.0
Quincy Gems`1`2`2.0
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
O'Fallon Hoots`2`1`—
Alton River Dragons`1`1`0.5
Cape Catfish`1`1`0.5
Springfield Sliders`1`1`0.5
May 27 games
Danville Dans 6, Champion City Kings 2
Quincy Gems 3, Springfield Sliders 2
O'Fallon Hoots 6, Terre Haute Rex 4
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 6, Normal CornBelters 0
Lafayette Aviators 10, Chillicothe Paints 4
Johnston Mill Rats 9, West Virginia Miners 5
Burlington Bees at Clinton LumberKings, ppd. to May 28
Cape Catfish at Alton River Dragons, ppd. to July 14
May 28 games
Danville Dans at Springfield Sliders, ppd. to June 16
Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners, ppd to June 3
Lafayette Aviators at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, ppd. to May 29
Alton River Dragons 6, Terre Haute Rex 5
Clinton LumberKings 6, Burlington Bees 5, game 1
Clinton LumberKings 4, Burlington Bees 2, game 2
Normal CornBelters 8, Quincy Gems 4
Cape Catfish 1, O'Fallon Hoots 0
Champion City Kings 6, Chillicothe Paints 4
May 29 games
Lafayette Aviators 11, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 6, game 1
Lafayette Aviators 14, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 5, game 2
Champion City Kings 9, West Virginia Miners 4
Johnstown Mill Rats 3, Chillicothe Paints 2
Danville Dans 10, Terre Haute Rex 6
Burlington Bees 13, Normal CornBelters 2
Clinton LumberKings 4, Quincy Gems 2
O'Fallon Hoots 11, Alton River Dragons 4
Springfield Sliders 9, Cape Catfish 4
May 30 games
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Terre Haute Rex, 3:30 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Springfield Sliders, 5:05 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Chillicothe Paints, 5:05 p.m.
Champion City Kings at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Cape Catfish at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
May 31 game
Burlington Bees at Clinton LumberKings, 2 p.m.
June 1 games
Chillicothe Paints at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Springfield Sliders at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.
———
At Danville Stadium
Danville Dans 10, Terre Haute Rex 6
Terre Haute`AB`R`H`RBI
Alec Atkinson cf`4`0`0`1
Kody Putnam ss`5`1`1`0
Sammy Rowan lf`3`0`0`0
Jack Leverenz rf`4`0`0`0
Alexander Brunson 1b`5`1`1`0
Clay Wisner dh/p`1`2`0`0
Sean Becker 3b`3`1`0`0
Canton Terry c`2`1`1`2
Will Hayes 2b`4`0`2`2
Cole Whitlock p`0`0`0`0
Isaac Wanninger p`0`0`0`0
Jacob LaFary p`0`0`0`0
Totals`31`6`5`5
Danville`AB`R`H`RBI
Winston Parke cf`4`1`2`3
Ben Higgins rf`4`0`0`1
Keenan Taylor 3b`3`0`2`3
Cooper McMurray 1b`3`0`1`2
Matt Friesema 2b`5`0`0`0
Jason Brulport dh`4`2`1`0
Kollyn All c`4`3`2`0
Tony Castonguay lf`5`1`1`0
Oliver Dunn ss`2`3`0`0
Kolby Pemberton p`0`0`0`0
Colton Smith p`0`0`0`0
Jackson Nichols p`0`0`0`0
Totals`34`10`9`9
Terre Haute`030`010`020`—`6`5`3
Danville`040`030`30x`—`10`9`1
E — Putnam, Brunson, Becker, Dunn. DP — Danville 1. LOB — Terre Haute 9, Danville 11. 2B — Hayes 2, Taylor, Brulport. 3B — Putnam. SB — Atkinson, Rowan, Hayes, Brulport, All. CS — Parke.
Terre Haute`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Whitlock`3.0`3`4`4`6`3
Wanniger (L, 0-1)`2.0`4`3`3`1`1
LaFary`2.0`2`3`0`3`5
Wisner`1.0`0`0`0`0`2
Totals`8.0`9`10`7`10`11
Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Pemberton`4.0`3`3`3`5`3
Smith (W, 1-0)`3.0`1`1`1`2`3
Nichols`2.0`1`2`2`3`4
Totals`9.0`5`6`6`10`10
WP — Wanninger 2, LaFary 2, Pemberton 2, Smith. HBP — Rowan (by Smith). Brulport (by Whitlock). Balk — Smith.
Time — 3:15. Attendance — 2,673.
Umpires — Curtis, Duncle.
