COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
Lafayette Aviators`9`3`—
Danville Dans`6`4`2.0
Terre Haute Rex`6`6`3.0
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`3`9`6.0
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
Champion City Kings`7`5`—
West Virginia Miners`5`5`1.0
Chillicothe Paints`4`6`2.0
Johnstown Mill Rats`4`8`3.0
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
Clinton LumberKings`7`4`—
Normal CornBelters`7`4`—
Burlington Bees`7`5`0.5
Quincy Gems`4`8`3.5
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
O'Fallon Hoots`6`5`—
Springfield Sliders`6`5`—
Alton River Dragons`4`6`1.5
Cape Catfish`4`6`1.5
June 8 games
West Virginia Miners 8, Chillicothe Paints 0
Johnstown Mill Rats 6, Champion City Kings 2
Lafayette Aviators 5, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4
Burlington Bees 7, Alton River Dragons 6
Quincy Gems 16, Clinton LumberKings 3
O'Fallon Hoots 3, Springfield Sliders 2
Normal CornBelters 13, Cape Catfish 11
Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, postponed to June 17
June 9 games
Terre Haute Rex 9, Champion City Kings 7
Lafayette Aviators 8, Johnstown Mill Rats 7
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3, Clinton LumberKings 1
Springfield Sliders 8, Burlington Bees 1
Danville Dans 9, O'Fallon Hoots 5
Quincy Gems 16, Alton River Dragons 4
Cape Catfish 2, Normal CornBelters 1
Chillicothe Paints at West Virginia Miners, postponed by June 12
June 10 games
West Virginia Miners at Chillicothe Paints (doubleheader), 5:05 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Danville Dans at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield Sliders at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
June 11 games
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
West Virginia Miners at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Springfield Sliders at Clinton Lumberkings, 6:30 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Normal Cornbelters, 6:35 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Cape Catfish at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
———
At Carshield Field, O'Fallon
Danville Dans 9, O'Fallon Hoots 5
Danville`AB`R`H`RBI
Jonathon Thomas cf`5`1`2`3
Ben Higgins rf`4`2`1`0
Keenan Taylor 3b`5`0`1`0
Tony Castonguay c`3`1`1`1
Cooper McMurray 1b`3`1`1`1
Nick Constantine dh`4`1`1`1
Logan Kohler 3b`3`1`0`0
Sam Bianco 3b`0`0`0`0
Oliver Dunn ss`4`2`2`0
Kobe Andrade lf`4`1`2`1
Colton Smith p`0`0`0`0
Jackson Torsey p`0`0`0`0
Jaxen Forrester p`0`0`0`0
Jake Leger p`0`0`0`0
Totals`37`9`12`8
O'Fallon`AB`R`H`RBI
Josh Gibson ss`4`2`1`1
JT Mabry 2b`4`1`2`0
Brett Johnson cf`4`1`1`1
Matt Dunham 1b`4`0`0`0
Ryan Peltier 3b`5`0`1`1
Stephen Randazzo II dh`4`1`2`0
Clayton Stephens rf`4`0`1`0
Cade Hohl ph`1`0`0`0`
Drew Pollum c`4`0`1`0
Luke Vinson lf`3`0`1`1
Devyn Terbrak p`0`0`0`0
Trent Glidwell p`0`0`0`0
Jackson Keller p`0`0`0`0
Brock Kuehler p`0`0`0`0
Totals`37`5`10`4
Danville`004`310`100`—`9`12`2
O'Fallon`011`201`000`—`5`10`1
E — Castonguay, Forrester, Glidewell DP — O'Fallon 1. LOB — Danville 4, O'Fallon 12. 2B — Dunn, Andrade. HR — Thomas, McMurray, Constantine, Gibson, Johnson. SB — Thomas, Higgins, Dunn, Mabry. CS — Thomas.
Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Birdsong (W, 2-0)`5.0`6`4`3`4`6
Forrester`2.0`1`0`0`0`4
Torsey`1.0`1`1`0`0`3
Leger`1.0`0`0`0`0`2
Totals`9.0`8`5`3`4`15
O'Fallon`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Simpson (L, 0-2)`2.2`7`6`6`1`2
Diaz`2.1`5`3`3`1`2
Stover`2.0`1`0`0`0`1
Ozuna`1.0`0`1`0`0`0
Totals`8.0`13`10`9`2`5
WP — Torsey 2, Glidwell 2, Keller. PB — Castonguay. HBP — McMurray (by Terbrak), Kohler (by Keller).
Time — 2:54. Attendance — 659.
