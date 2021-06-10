COLLEGIATE BASEBALL

Prospect League Standings

All times Central

East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

Lafayette Aviators`9`3`—

Danville Dans`6`4`2.0

Terre Haute Rex`6`6`3.0

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`3`9`6.0

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

Champion City Kings`7`5`—

West Virginia Miners`5`5`1.0

Chillicothe Paints`4`6`2.0

Johnstown Mill Rats`4`8`3.0

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

Clinton LumberKings`7`4`—

Normal CornBelters`7`4`—

Burlington Bees`7`5`0.5

Quincy Gems`4`8`3.5

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

O'Fallon Hoots`6`5`—

Springfield Sliders`6`5`—

Alton River Dragons`4`6`1.5

Cape Catfish`4`6`1.5

June 8 games

West Virginia Miners 8, Chillicothe Paints 0

Johnstown Mill Rats 6, Champion City Kings 2

Lafayette Aviators 5, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4

Burlington Bees 7, Alton River Dragons 6

Quincy Gems 16, Clinton LumberKings 3

O'Fallon Hoots 3, Springfield Sliders 2

Normal CornBelters 13, Cape Catfish 11

Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, postponed to June 17

June 9 games

Terre Haute Rex 9, Champion City Kings 7

Lafayette Aviators 8, Johnstown Mill Rats 7

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3, Clinton LumberKings 1

Springfield Sliders 8, Burlington Bees 1

Danville Dans 9, O'Fallon Hoots 5

Quincy Gems 16, Alton River Dragons 4

Cape Catfish 2, Normal CornBelters 1

Chillicothe Paints at West Virginia Miners, postponed by June 12

June 10 games

West Virginia Miners at Chillicothe Paints (doubleheader), 5:05 p.m.

Terre Haute Rex at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.

Clinton LumberKings at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.

Danville Dans at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.

O'Fallon Hoots at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.

Normal CornBelters at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield Sliders at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.

June 11 games

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.

West Virginia Miners at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.

Champion City Kings at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

Springfield Sliders at Clinton Lumberkings, 6:30 p.m.

Burlington Bees at Normal Cornbelters, 6:35 p.m.

Quincy Gems at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.

Cape Catfish at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.

———

At Carshield Field, O'Fallon

Danville Dans 9, O'Fallon Hoots 5

Danville`AB`R`H`RBI

Jonathon Thomas cf`5`1`2`3

Ben Higgins rf`4`2`1`0

Keenan Taylor 3b`5`0`1`0

Tony Castonguay c`3`1`1`1

Cooper McMurray 1b`3`1`1`1

Nick Constantine dh`4`1`1`1

Logan Kohler 3b`3`1`0`0

Sam Bianco 3b`0`0`0`0

Oliver Dunn ss`4`2`2`0

Kobe Andrade lf`4`1`2`1

Colton Smith p`0`0`0`0

Jackson Torsey p`0`0`0`0

Jaxen Forrester p`0`0`0`0

Jake Leger p`0`0`0`0

Totals`37`9`12`8

O'Fallon`AB`R`H`RBI

Josh Gibson ss`4`2`1`1

JT Mabry 2b`4`1`2`0

Brett Johnson cf`4`1`1`1

Matt Dunham 1b`4`0`0`0

Ryan Peltier 3b`5`0`1`1

Stephen Randazzo II dh`4`1`2`0

Clayton Stephens rf`4`0`1`0

Cade Hohl ph`1`0`0`0`

Drew Pollum c`4`0`1`0

Luke Vinson lf`3`0`1`1

Devyn Terbrak p`0`0`0`0

Trent Glidwell p`0`0`0`0

Jackson Keller p`0`0`0`0

Brock Kuehler p`0`0`0`0

Totals`37`5`10`4

Danville`004`310`100`—`9`12`2

O'Fallon`011`201`000`—`5`10`1

E — Castonguay, Forrester, Glidewell DP — O'Fallon 1. LOB — Danville 4, O'Fallon 12. 2B — Dunn, Andrade. HR — Thomas, McMurray, Constantine, Gibson, Johnson. SB — Thomas, Higgins, Dunn, Mabry. CS — Thomas.

Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Birdsong (W, 2-0)`5.0`6`4`3`4`6

Forrester`2.0`1`0`0`0`4

Torsey`1.0`1`1`0`0`3

Leger`1.0`0`0`0`0`2

Totals`9.0`8`5`3`4`15

O'Fallon`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Simpson (L, 0-2)`2.2`7`6`6`1`2

Diaz`2.1`5`3`3`1`2

Stover`2.0`1`0`0`0`1

Ozuna`1.0`0`1`0`0`0

Totals`8.0`13`10`9`2`5

WP — Torsey 2, Glidwell 2, Keller. PB — Castonguay. HBP — McMurray (by Terbrak), Kohler (by Keller).

Time — 2:54. Attendance — 659.

