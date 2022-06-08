Prospect League Logo

COLLEGIATE BASEBALL

Prospect League Standings

All times Central

East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

Danville Dans`5`2`—

Lafayette Aviators`5`2`—

Terre Haute Rex`4`4`1.5

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`3`4`2.0

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

Johnstown Mill Rats`4`3`—

Chillicothe Paints`3`3`0.5

West Virginia Miners`2`4`2.5

Champion City Kings`2`5`3.5

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

Normal CornBelters`5`3`—

Quincy Gems`5`3`—

Clinton LumberKings`3`5`2.0

Burlington Bees`3`5`2.0

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

Alton River Dragons`6`2`—

Cape Catfish`4`4`2.0

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes`3`5`3.0

O'Fallon Hoots`2`5`3.5

Friday, June 3 games

Johnstown Mill Rats 6, Champion City Kings 2

Lafayette Aviators 10, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 9

Chillicothe Paints 12, West Virginia Miners 7

Terre Haute Rex 12, Danville Dans 4

Cape Catfish 8, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 6

Alton River Dragons 11, O'Fallon Hoots 10

Quincy Gems 9, Clinton LumberKings 1

Saturday, June 4 games

Normal CornBelters 4, Burlington Bees 2, Game 1

Normal CornBelters 10, Burlington Bees 4, Game 2

Terre Haute Rex 17, Danville Dans 7 (8 innings)

West Virginia Miners 10, Chillicothe Paints 8

Champion City Kings 11, Johnstown Mill Rats 1

Alton River Dragons 6, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 5

Clinton LumberKings 14, Quincy Gems 7

Cape Catfish 6, O'Fallon Hoots 5

Lafayette Aviators 6, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4

Sunday, June 5 games

Chillicothe Paints 11, West Virginia Miners 4

Johnstown Mill Rats 5, Champion City Kings 3

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 10, Terre Haute 8

Danville Dans 5, Lafayette Aviators 2

Alton River Dragons 9, Cape Catfish 8

Normal CornBelters 4, Clinton LumberKings 3

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 5, O'Fallon Hoots 4

Quincy Gems 9, Burlington Bees 1

Monday, June 6 games

Champion City Kings 8, Johnstown Mill Rats 4

Quincy Gems 3, Clinton LumberKings 2

Cape Catfish 4, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 3

Alton River Dragons 8, Terre Haute Rex 5

West Virginia Miners at Chillicothe Paints, postponed to June 18

Normal CornBelters at Burlington Bees, Postponed to June 7

Lafayette Aviators at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, postponed to June 20

Tuesday, June 7 games

Terre Haute Rex 8, Chillitcothe Paints 7

Normal CornBelters 8, Burlington Bees 3

Burlington Bees 5, Normal CornBelters 1

Lafayette Aviators 6, Johnstown Mill Rats 5

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 3, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 1

Danville Dans 5, Alton River Dragons 4, 11 innings

Clinton LumberKings 14, Quincy Gems 4

O'Fallon Hoots 4, Cape Catfish 0

Champion City Kings at West Virginia Miners, postponed to June 8

Wednesday, June 8 games

Champion City Kings 6, West Virginia Miners 3

West Virginia Miners 6, Champion City Kings 2

Terre Haute Rex 7, Chillicothe Paints

Lafayette Aviators 9, Johnstown Mill Rats 3

Burlington Bees 7, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 0

Danville Dans 9, Normal CornBelters 7

Quincy Gems 6, Alton River Dragons 5

Cape Catfish 3, O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 7, Clinton LumberKings 3

Thursday, June 9 games

West Virginia Miners at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.

Burlington Bees at O’Fallon Hoots (2), 5:35 p.m.

Danville Dans at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.

Cape Catfish at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.

Terre Haute Rex at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.

Clinton LumberKings at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, June 10 games

Quincy Gems at Normal CornBelters (2), 5 p.m.

West Virginia Miners at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.

Lafayette Aviators at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.

Danville Dans at O’Fallon Hoots (2), 5:35 p.m.

Chillicothe Paints at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.

Burlington Bees at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.

———

At The Corn Crib, Normal

Danville Dans 9, Normal CornBelters 7

Danville `AB `R `H `RBI

Bryce Chance lf `4 `2 `2 `3

Matt Corder cf `5 `1 `1 `4

Chase Vinson 1b `2 `0 `0 `0

Will Portera 3b `4 `0 `0 `0

Will Carpenter ss `3 `0 `0 `0

Kaito Hara 2b `5 `1 `1 `0

BJ Banyon rf `4 `1 `0 `0

Gray Bane c`4 `1 `0 `0

Trey Higgins III rf `3 `2 `1 `0

John Gassler p `0 `0 `0 `0

Christian Jones p `0 `0 `0 `0

Kevin Fee p `0 `0 `0 `0

Totals `34 `9 `6 `8

Normal `AB `R `H `RBI

Jackson Chatterton ss`4 `1 `2 `0

Kyle Bartman 3b `4 `1 `0 `0

Jared Comia 1b `4 `3 `2 `1

Ben Higgins lf `4 `1 `0 `0

Cy Kerber dh `4 `0 `1 `2

Malik Wirges cf `2 `0 `0 `0

Xavier Watson cf `2 `0 `0 `0

Will Henson 2b `4 `1 `0 `0

Zach Goodman c `2 `0 `0 `0

Peyton Meredith c`1 `0 `0 `0

Wilson Zuck rf`4 `0 `0 `1

Kyle Moore p `0 `0 `0 `0

Karson Bonaparte p `0 `0 `0 `0

Spencer Smith p `0 `0 `0 `0

Adam Wibbenmeyer p `0 `0 `0 `0

Totals `34 `7 `5 `5

Danville `011 `005 `200`— `9 `6 `3

Normal `004 `110 `100`— `7 `5 `2

E — Carpenter, Banyon, Gassler, Bartman (2), Comia. 2B — Chatterton. 3B — Kerber HR — Corder, Banyon, Comia. LOB — Danville 9, Normal 6. SB — Higgins 2, Banyon, Vinson, Chatterton. CS — Chance, Wirges.

Danville `IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Gassler `4.2 `2 `6 `4 `2 `9

Jones (W, 1-0) `3.1 `1 `1 `1 `2 `3

Fee (S, 1) `1.0 `2 `0 `0 `0 `3

Totals `9.0 `5 `7 `5 `4 `15

Normal`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Moore `5.0 `2 `2 `1 `2 `6

Bonaparte (L, 0-1) `1.0 `3 `5 `5 `3 `1

Smith `1.0 `1 `2 `2 `2 `0

Wibbenmeyer `2.0 `0 `0 `0 `3 `3

Totals `9.0 `6 `9 `8 `9 `9

HBP — Gassler (2), Moore (2).

Umpires — Caleb George and Allen Jones

T — 3:02. Attendance — 396.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you