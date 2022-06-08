COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
Danville Dans`5`2`—
Lafayette Aviators`5`2`—
Terre Haute Rex`4`4`1.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`3`4`2.0
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
Johnstown Mill Rats`4`3`—
Chillicothe Paints`3`3`0.5
West Virginia Miners`2`4`2.5
Champion City Kings`2`5`3.5
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
Normal CornBelters`5`3`—
Quincy Gems`5`3`—
Clinton LumberKings`3`5`2.0
Burlington Bees`3`5`2.0
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
Alton River Dragons`6`2`—
Cape Catfish`4`4`2.0
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes`3`5`3.0
O'Fallon Hoots`2`5`3.5
Friday, June 3 games
Johnstown Mill Rats 6, Champion City Kings 2
Lafayette Aviators 10, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 9
Chillicothe Paints 12, West Virginia Miners 7
Terre Haute Rex 12, Danville Dans 4
Cape Catfish 8, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 6
Alton River Dragons 11, O'Fallon Hoots 10
Quincy Gems 9, Clinton LumberKings 1
Saturday, June 4 games
Normal CornBelters 4, Burlington Bees 2, Game 1
Normal CornBelters 10, Burlington Bees 4, Game 2
Terre Haute Rex 17, Danville Dans 7 (8 innings)
West Virginia Miners 10, Chillicothe Paints 8
Champion City Kings 11, Johnstown Mill Rats 1
Alton River Dragons 6, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 5
Clinton LumberKings 14, Quincy Gems 7
Cape Catfish 6, O'Fallon Hoots 5
Lafayette Aviators 6, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4
Sunday, June 5 games
Chillicothe Paints 11, West Virginia Miners 4
Johnstown Mill Rats 5, Champion City Kings 3
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 10, Terre Haute 8
Danville Dans 5, Lafayette Aviators 2
Alton River Dragons 9, Cape Catfish 8
Normal CornBelters 4, Clinton LumberKings 3
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 5, O'Fallon Hoots 4
Quincy Gems 9, Burlington Bees 1
Monday, June 6 games
Champion City Kings 8, Johnstown Mill Rats 4
Quincy Gems 3, Clinton LumberKings 2
Cape Catfish 4, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 3
Alton River Dragons 8, Terre Haute Rex 5
West Virginia Miners at Chillicothe Paints, postponed to June 18
Normal CornBelters at Burlington Bees, Postponed to June 7
Lafayette Aviators at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, postponed to June 20
Tuesday, June 7 games
Terre Haute Rex 8, Chillitcothe Paints 7
Normal CornBelters 8, Burlington Bees 3
Burlington Bees 5, Normal CornBelters 1
Lafayette Aviators 6, Johnstown Mill Rats 5
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 3, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 1
Danville Dans 5, Alton River Dragons 4, 11 innings
Clinton LumberKings 14, Quincy Gems 4
O'Fallon Hoots 4, Cape Catfish 0
Champion City Kings at West Virginia Miners, postponed to June 8
Wednesday, June 8 games
Champion City Kings 6, West Virginia Miners 3
West Virginia Miners 6, Champion City Kings 2
Terre Haute Rex 7, Chillicothe Paints
Lafayette Aviators 9, Johnstown Mill Rats 3
Burlington Bees 7, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 0
Danville Dans 9, Normal CornBelters 7
Quincy Gems 6, Alton River Dragons 5
Cape Catfish 3, O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 7, Clinton LumberKings 3
Thursday, June 9 games
West Virginia Miners at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Burlington Bees at O’Fallon Hoots (2), 5:35 p.m.
Danville Dans at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, June 10 games
Quincy Gems at Normal CornBelters (2), 5 p.m.
West Virginia Miners at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Danville Dans at O’Fallon Hoots (2), 5:35 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
———
At The Corn Crib, Normal
Danville Dans 9, Normal CornBelters 7
Danville `AB `R `H `RBI
Bryce Chance lf `4 `2 `2 `3
Matt Corder cf `5 `1 `1 `4
Chase Vinson 1b `2 `0 `0 `0
Will Portera 3b `4 `0 `0 `0
Will Carpenter ss `3 `0 `0 `0
Kaito Hara 2b `5 `1 `1 `0
BJ Banyon rf `4 `1 `0 `0
Gray Bane c`4 `1 `0 `0
Trey Higgins III rf `3 `2 `1 `0
John Gassler p `0 `0 `0 `0
Christian Jones p `0 `0 `0 `0
Kevin Fee p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals `34 `9 `6 `8
Normal `AB `R `H `RBI
Jackson Chatterton ss`4 `1 `2 `0
Kyle Bartman 3b `4 `1 `0 `0
Jared Comia 1b `4 `3 `2 `1
Ben Higgins lf `4 `1 `0 `0
Cy Kerber dh `4 `0 `1 `2
Malik Wirges cf `2 `0 `0 `0
Xavier Watson cf `2 `0 `0 `0
Will Henson 2b `4 `1 `0 `0
Zach Goodman c `2 `0 `0 `0
Peyton Meredith c`1 `0 `0 `0
Wilson Zuck rf`4 `0 `0 `1
Kyle Moore p `0 `0 `0 `0
Karson Bonaparte p `0 `0 `0 `0
Spencer Smith p `0 `0 `0 `0
Adam Wibbenmeyer p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals `34 `7 `5 `5
Danville `011 `005 `200`— `9 `6 `3
Normal `004 `110 `100`— `7 `5 `2
E — Carpenter, Banyon, Gassler, Bartman (2), Comia. 2B — Chatterton. 3B — Kerber HR — Corder, Banyon, Comia. LOB — Danville 9, Normal 6. SB — Higgins 2, Banyon, Vinson, Chatterton. CS — Chance, Wirges.
Danville `IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Gassler `4.2 `2 `6 `4 `2 `9
Jones (W, 1-0) `3.1 `1 `1 `1 `2 `3
Fee (S, 1) `1.0 `2 `0 `0 `0 `3
Totals `9.0 `5 `7 `5 `4 `15
Normal`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Moore `5.0 `2 `2 `1 `2 `6
Bonaparte (L, 0-1) `1.0 `3 `5 `5 `3 `1
Smith `1.0 `1 `2 `2 `2 `0
Wibbenmeyer `2.0 `0 `0 `0 `3 `3
Totals `9.0 `6 `9 `8 `9 `9
HBP — Gassler (2), Moore (2).
Umpires — Caleb George and Allen Jones
T — 3:02. Attendance — 396.
