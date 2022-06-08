COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
Danville Dans`4`2`—
Lafayette Aviators`4`2`—
Terre Haute Rex`3`4`1.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`2`4`2.0
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
Johnstown Mill Rats`4`2`—
Chillicothe Paints`3`2`0.5
West Virginia Miners`1`3`2.5
Champion City Kings`1`4`3.5
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
Normal CornBelters`5`2`—
Quincy Gems`4`3`1.0
Clinton LumberKings`3`4`2.0
Burlington Bees`2`5`3.0
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
Alton River Dragons`6`1`—
Cape Catfish`3`4`3.0
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes`3`4`3.0
O'Fallon Hoots`2`4`3.5
Friday, June 3 games
Johnstown Mill Rats 6, Champion City Kings 2
Lafayette Aviators 10, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 9
Chillicothe Paints 12, West Virginia Miners 7
Terre Haute Rex 12, Danville Dans 4
Cape Catfish 8, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 6
Alton River Dragons 11, O'Fallon Hoots 10
Quincy Gems 9, Clinton LumberKings 1
Saturday, June 4 games
Normal CornBelters 4, Burlington Bees 2, Game 1
Normal CornBelters 10, Burlington Bees 4, Game 2
Terre Haute Rex 17, Danville Dans 7 (8 innings)
West Virginia Miners 10, Chillicothe Paints 8
Champion City Kings 11, Johnstown Mill Rats 1
Alton River Dragons 6, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 5
Clinton LumberKings 14, Quincy Gems 7
Cape Catfish 6, O'Fallon Hoots 5
Lafayette Aviators 6, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4
Sunday, June 5 games
Chillicothe Paints 11, West Virginia Miners 4
Johnstown Mill Rats 5, Champion City Kings 3
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 10, Terre Haute 8
Danville Dans 5, Lafayette Aviators 2
Alton River Dragons 9, Cape Catfish 8
Normal CornBelters 4, Clinton LumberKings 3
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 5, O'Fallon Hoots 4
Quincy Gems 9, Burlington Bees 1
Monday, June 6 games
Champion City Kings 8, Johnstown Mill Rats 4
Quincy Gems 3, Clinton LumberKings 2
Cape Catfish 4, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 3
Alton River Dragons 8, Terre Haute Rex 5
West Virginia Miners at Chillicothe Paints, postponed to June 18
Normal CornBelters at Burlington Bees, Postponed to June 7
Lafayette Aviators at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, postponed to June 20
Tuesday, June 7 games
Terre Haute Rex 8, Chillitcothe Paints 7
Normal CornBelters 8, Burlington Bees 3
Burlington Bees 5, Normal CornBelters 1
Lafayette Aviators 6, Johnstown Mill Rats 5
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 3, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 1
Danville Dans 5, Alton River Dragons 4, 11 innings
Clinton LumberKings 14, Quincy Gems 4
O'Fallon Hoots 4, Cape Catfish 0
Champion City Kings at West Virginia Miners, postponed to June 8
Wednesday, June 8 games
Champion City Kings at West Virginia Miners (2), 4:35 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Danville Dans at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Cape Catfish at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
———
Tuesday's box score
At Danville Stadium
Danville Dans 5, Alton River Dragons 4
Alton `AB `R `H `RBI
Noah Bush 3b`5 `1 `2 `1
Blake Burris cf `6 `0 `3 `0
Robby Taul ss `6 `0 `2 `1
Marcus Heusohn 1b `4 `0 `1 `0
Ben Gallaher `4 `0 `0 `0
Daniel Contreras c `6 `0 `0 `0
Mike Hampton rf `3 `3 `2 `0
Gage Mestas 2b `4 `0 `0 `0
Blake Stenger lf`3 `0 `1 `1
Brayden Ramsey p `0 `0 `0 `0
Carson Richardson p `0 `0 `0 `0
Hunter Callahan p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals `41 `4 `11 `3
Danville `AB `R `H `RBI
Bryce Chance lf `4 `1 `2 `0
Seaver Sheets dh `3 `1 `0 `0
Chase Vinson 1b `5 `1 `2 `5
Will Portera 2b `5 `0 `1 `0
Kaito Hara 2b `0 `0 `0 `0
Wesley Helms 3b `5 `0 `2 `0
Gray Bane c`5 `0 `0 `0
Trey Higgins III rf `2 `0 `0 `0
BJ Banyon cf `5 `0 `0 `0
Will Carpenter ss `3 `2 `2 `0
Jackson Conn p `0 `0 `0 `0
Brett Wozniak p `0 `0 `0 `0
Cal Barna p `0 `0 `0 `0
Khal Stephen p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals `41 `5 `9 `5
Alton `110 `100 `010 `00`— `4 `11 `3
Danville `000 `000 `400 `01`— `5 `9 `2
E — Bush, Contreras, Metsas, Carpenter, Conn. 2B — Stenger, Helms, HR — Vinson (GS). LOB — Alton 13, Danville 9. SB — Bush 2, Hampton 2, Burris, Chance, Helms. CS — Bush, Sheets.
Alton`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Ramsey `5.0 `6 `0 `0 `0 `7
Richardson `2.0 `2 `4 `2 `4 `1
Callahan (L, 0-1) `4.0 `0 `1 `1 `3 `3
Totals `11.0 `8 `5 `3 `7 `11
Danville `IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Conn `3.2 `4 `3 `3 `4 `6
Wozniak `3.1 `4 `0 `0 `1 `4
Barna `0.1 `1 `1 `1 `0 `0
Stephen (W, 1-0) `3.2 `2 `0 `0 `1 `8
Totals `11.0 `11 `4 `4 `6 `18
HBP — Conn, Barna 2.
Umpires — Jeff Cross, Lance Walsh
T — 4:00. Attendance — 2,734.
