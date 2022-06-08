Prospect League Logo

COLLEGIATE BASEBALL

Prospect League Standings

All times Central

East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

Danville Dans`4`2`—

Lafayette Aviators`4`2`—

Terre Haute Rex`3`4`1.5

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`2`4`2.0

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

Johnstown Mill Rats`4`2`—

Chillicothe Paints`3`2`0.5

West Virginia Miners`1`3`2.5

Champion City Kings`1`4`3.5

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

Normal CornBelters`5`2`—

Quincy Gems`4`3`1.0

Clinton LumberKings`3`4`2.0

Burlington Bees`2`5`3.0

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

Alton River Dragons`6`1`—

Cape Catfish`3`4`3.0

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes`3`4`3.0

O'Fallon Hoots`2`4`3.5

Friday, June 3 games

Johnstown Mill Rats 6, Champion City Kings 2

Lafayette Aviators 10, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 9

Chillicothe Paints 12, West Virginia Miners 7

Terre Haute Rex 12, Danville Dans 4

Cape Catfish 8, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 6

Alton River Dragons 11, O'Fallon Hoots 10

Quincy Gems 9, Clinton LumberKings 1

Saturday, June 4 games

Normal CornBelters 4, Burlington Bees 2, Game 1

Normal CornBelters 10, Burlington Bees 4, Game 2

Terre Haute Rex 17, Danville Dans 7 (8 innings)

West Virginia Miners 10, Chillicothe Paints 8

Champion City Kings 11, Johnstown Mill Rats 1

Alton River Dragons 6, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 5

Clinton LumberKings 14, Quincy Gems 7

Cape Catfish 6, O'Fallon Hoots 5

Lafayette Aviators 6, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4

Sunday, June 5 games

Chillicothe Paints 11, West Virginia Miners 4

Johnstown Mill Rats 5, Champion City Kings 3

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 10, Terre Haute 8

Danville Dans 5, Lafayette Aviators 2

Alton River Dragons 9, Cape Catfish 8

Normal CornBelters 4, Clinton LumberKings 3

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 5, O'Fallon Hoots 4

Quincy Gems 9, Burlington Bees 1

Monday, June 6 games

Champion City Kings 8, Johnstown Mill Rats 4

Quincy Gems 3, Clinton LumberKings 2

Cape Catfish 4, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 3

Alton River Dragons 8, Terre Haute Rex 5

West Virginia Miners at Chillicothe Paints, postponed to June 18

Normal CornBelters at Burlington Bees, Postponed to June 7

Lafayette Aviators at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, postponed to June 20

Tuesday, June 7 games

Terre Haute Rex 8, Chillitcothe Paints 7

Normal CornBelters 8, Burlington Bees 3

Burlington Bees 5, Normal CornBelters 1

Lafayette Aviators 6, Johnstown Mill Rats 5

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 3, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 1

Danville Dans 5, Alton River Dragons 4, 11 innings

Clinton LumberKings 14, Quincy Gems 4

O'Fallon Hoots 4, Cape Catfish 0

Champion City Kings at West Virginia Miners, postponed to June 8

Wednesday, June 8 games

Champion City Kings at West Virginia Miners (2), 4:35 p.m.

Chillicothe Paints at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m. 

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.

Danville Dans at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.

Alton River Dragons at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.

Cape Catfish at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.

Clinton LumberKings at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m. 

———

Tuesday's box score

At Danville Stadium

Danville Dans 5, Alton River Dragons 4

Alton `AB `R `H `RBI

Noah Bush 3b`5 `1 `2 `1

Blake Burris cf `6 `0 `3 `0

Robby Taul ss `6 `0 `2 `1

Marcus Heusohn 1b `4 `0 `1 `0

Ben Gallaher `4 `0 `0 `0

Daniel Contreras c `6 `0 `0 `0

Mike Hampton rf `3 `3 `2 `0

Gage Mestas 2b `4 `0 `0 `0

Blake Stenger lf`3 `0 `1 `1

Brayden Ramsey p `0 `0 `0 `0

Carson Richardson p `0 `0 `0 `0

Hunter Callahan p `0 `0 `0 `0

Totals `41 `4 `11 `3

Danville `AB `R `H `RBI

Bryce Chance lf `4 `1 `2 `0

Seaver Sheets dh `3 `1 `0 `0

Chase Vinson 1b `5 `1 `2 `5

Will Portera 2b `5 `0 `1 `0

Kaito Hara 2b `0 `0 `0 `0

Wesley Helms 3b `5 `0 `2 `0

Gray Bane c`5 `0 `0 `0

Trey Higgins III rf `2 `0 `0 `0

BJ Banyon cf `5 `0 `0 `0

Will Carpenter ss `3 `2 `2 `0

Jackson Conn p `0 `0 `0 `0

Brett Wozniak p `0 `0 `0 `0

Cal Barna p `0 `0 `0 `0

Khal Stephen p `0 `0 `0 `0

Totals `41 `5 `9 `5

Alton `110 `100 `010 `00`— `4 `11 `3

Danville `000 `000 `400 `01`— `5 `9 `2

E — Bush, Contreras, Metsas, Carpenter, Conn. 2B — Stenger, Helms, HR — Vinson (GS). LOB — Alton 13, Danville 9. SB — Bush 2, Hampton 2, Burris, Chance, Helms. CS — Bush, Sheets.

Alton`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Ramsey `5.0 `6 `0 `0 `0 `7

Richardson `2.0 `2 `4 `2 `4 `1

Callahan (L, 0-1) `4.0 `0 `1 `1 `3 `3

Totals `11.0 `8 `5 `3 `7 `11

Danville `IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Conn `3.2 `4 `3 `3 `4 `6

Wozniak `3.1 `4 `0 `0 `1 `4

Barna `0.1 `1 `1 `1 `0 `0

Stephen (W, 1-0) `3.2 `2 `0 `0 `1 `8

Totals `11.0 `11 `4 `4 `6 `18

HBP — Conn, Barna 2.

Umpires — Jeff Cross, Lance Walsh

T — 4:00. Attendance — 2,734.

