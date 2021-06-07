COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
Lafayette Aviators`7`3`—
Danville Dans`5`4`1.5
Terre Haute Rex`5`6`2.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`3`8`4.5
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
Champion City Kings`7`3`—
Chillicothe Paints`4`5`2.5
West Virginia Miners`4`5`2.5
Johnstown Mill Rats`3`7`4.0
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
Clinton LumberKings`7`3`—
Normal CornBelters`6`3`0.5
Burlington Bees`6`4`1.0
Quincy Gems`2`8`5.0
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
O'Fallon Hoots`5`4`—
Springfield Sliders`5`4`—
Alton River Dragons`4`4`0.5
Cape Catfish`3`5`1.5
June 4 games
Champion City Kings 13, Chillicothe Paints 0
West Virginia Miners 7, Johnstown Mill Rats 2
Lafayette Aviators 10, Danville 6
Burlington Bees 14, O'Fallon Hoots 6
Clinton LumberKings 9, Quincy Gems 5
Springfield Sliders 8, Alton River Dragons 3
Normal CornBelters 9, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 6
Cape Catfish 8, Terre Haute Rex 3
June 5 games
Clinton LumberKings7, Quincy Gems 0
Lafayette Aviators 15, Danville Dans 8
West Virginia Miners 19, Champion City Kings 7 (7 innings)
Springfield Sliders 6, Burlington Bees 1
Alton River Dragons 7, O'Fallon Hoots 6
Terre Haute Rex 9, Cape Catfish 7
Johnston Mill Rats 6, Chillicothe Paints 3
Normal CornBelters 11, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 1 (7 innings)
June 6 games
Chillicothe Paints 5, Johnstown Mill Rats 4
Champion City Kings 4, West Virginia Miners 3
Danville Dans 10, Lafayette Aviators 5
Terre Haute Rex 3, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 0, game 1
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4, Terre Haute Rex 3, game 2
Cape Catfish 10, Springfield Sliders 6
Clinton LumberKings 18, Quincy Gems 15
Normal CornBelters 11, Burlington Bees 6
Alton River Dragons 8, O'Fallon Hoots 6
June 8 games
Chillicothe Paints at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Springfield Sliders at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.
June 9 games
Champion City Kings at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Springfield Sliders, 6:35 p.m.
Danville Dans at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.
June 10 games
West Virginia Miners at Chillicothe Paints (doubleheader), 5:05 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Danville Dans at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield Sliders at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
———
From Sunday
At Danville Stadium
Danville Dans 10, Lafayette Aviators 5
Lafayette`AB`R`H`RBI
Carlos Contreras lf`5`1`1`0
Ian Laureano cf`5`0`0`0
Tanner Craig 1b`4`2`3`1
Tyler Kelly 3b`4`1`2`1
Santiago Garcia dh`3`0`0`0
Trevor Johnson c`2`1`0`0
Mike Snyder 2b`4`0`1`1
Drew Behling rf`4`0`0`0`
Jack Lang ss`3`0`1`0
Tanner Simpson p`0`0`0`0
LJ Diaz p`0`0`0`0
Brady Stover p`0`0`0`0
Gregory Ozuna p`0`0`0`0
Totals`34`5`8`3
Danville`AB`R`H`RBI
Jonathon Thomas cf`5`1`2`0
Sam Bianco 2b`4`1`1`0
Keenan Taylor 3b`5`1`2`2
Decker Scheffler lf`3`1`1`0
Ben Higgins rf`4`1`1`0
Cooper McMurray 1b`4`1`2`0
Tony Castonguay dh`4`2`3`6
Oliver Dunn ss`3`1`0`0
Justin Long c`0`0`0`0
Kollyn All c`4`1`1`1
Hayden Birdsong p`0`0`0`0
Jaxen Forrester p`0`0`0`0
Jackson Torsey p`0`0`0`0
Jake Leger p`0`0`0`0
Totals`36`10`13`9
Lafayette`102`010`010`—`5`8`2
Danville`006`030`01x`—`10`13`2
E — Snyder, Ozuna, McMurray, All. DP — Lafayette 2. LOB — Lafayette 7, Danville 5. 2B — Taylor. 3B — All. HR — Craig (6), Castonguay 2 (2). SB — Snyder, Thomas, Bianco. CS — Lang. Thomas.
Lafayette`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Simpson (L, 0-2)`2.2`7`6`6`1`2
Diaz`2.1`5`3`3`1`2
Stover`2.0`1`0`0`0`1
Ozuna`1.0`0`1`0`0`0
Totals`8.0`13`10`9`2`5
Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Birdsong (W, 2-0)`5.0`6`4`3`4`6
Forrester`2.0`1`0`0`0`4
Torsey`1.0`1`1`0`0`3
Leger`1.0`0`0`0`0`2
Totals`9.0`8`5`3`4`15
WP — Diaz, Ozuna, Torsey. HBP — Bianco (by Simpson), Johnson (by Torsey).
Time — 2:44. Attendance — 683.
Umpires — Eric Gadski, Jose Polanco.
———
From Saturday
At Danville Stadium
Lafayette Aviators 15, Danville Dans 8
Lafayette`AB`R`H`RBI
Carlos Contreras lf`5`2`1`2
Ian Laureano cf`4`2`2`2
Tanner Craig 1b`4`2`2`3
Tyler Kelly 3b`5`3`3`1
Santiago Garcia dh`4`2`1`2
Trevor Johnson c`5`2`3`4
Gregory Ozuna ss`5`0`1`0
Mike Snyder 2b`4`1`1`0
Jack Lang 2b`1`0`0`0
TJ Bass rf`5`1`1`1
Teddy Netter p`0`0`0`0
Jackson Dannelley p`0`0`0`0
Kyle Waller p`0`0`0`0
Kaleb Honea p`0`0`0`0
Totals`42`15`15`15
Danville`AB`R`H`RBI
Jonathon Thomas cf`5`1`1`0
Oliver Dunn ss`4`1`1`0
Keenan Taylor 2b/3b`4`1`3`2
Ben Higgins rf`5`1`1`1
Cooper McMurray 1b`4`1`1`0
Kollyn All 3b/c`3`1`0`1
Decker Scheffler lf`3`1`1`1
Nick Constantine dh`3`1`1`2
Sam Bianco 2b`1`0`0`0
Justin Long c/p`4`0`2`1
Patrick Dunn p`0`0`0`0
Kade Snell p`0`0`0`0
Logan Koehler p`0`0`0`0
Totals`36`8`11`8
Lafayette`050`032`140`—`15`15`0
Danville`100`010`600`—`8`11`1
E — Long. LOB — Lafayette 4, Danville 9. DP — Lafayette 1. 2B — Contreras, Ozuna, Thomas. HR — Craig (5), Garcia (1), Johnson (4), Bass (2). SF — Taylor. SB — Laureano, Taylor.
Lafayette`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Natter (W, 1-0)`5.0`5`2`2`2`10
Dannelley`1.2`2`5`5`3`2
Waller`0.0`2`1`1`1`0
Honea (Sv, 2)`2.1`2`0`0`0`0
Totals`9.0`11`8`8`6`12
Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Dunn (L, 0-1)`4.0`5`5`5`1`6
Snell`3.1`9`9`1`3`3
Kohler`0.2`1`1`1`0`1
Long`1.0`0`0`0`0`2
Totals`9.0`15`15`13`4`12
WP — Natter, Snell 2, Kohler. HBP — Scheffler (by Dannelley)
Time — 3:12. Attendance — 1,220.
Umpires — Eric Gadski, Jose Polanco.
