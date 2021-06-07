Prospect League Logo

COLLEGIATE BASEBALL

Prospect League Standings

All times Central

East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

Lafayette Aviators`7`3`—

Danville Dans`5`4`1.5

Terre Haute Rex`5`6`2.5

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`3`8`4.5

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

Champion City Kings`7`3`—

Chillicothe Paints`4`5`2.5

West Virginia Miners`4`5`2.5

Johnstown Mill Rats`3`7`4.0

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

Clinton LumberKings`7`3`—

Normal CornBelters`6`3`0.5

Burlington Bees`6`4`1.0

Quincy Gems`2`8`5.0

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

O'Fallon Hoots`5`4`—

Springfield Sliders`5`4`—

Alton River Dragons`4`4`0.5

Cape Catfish`3`5`1.5

June 4 games

Champion City Kings 13, Chillicothe Paints 0

West Virginia Miners 7, Johnstown Mill Rats 2

Lafayette Aviators 10, Danville 6

Burlington Bees 14, O'Fallon Hoots 6

Clinton LumberKings 9, Quincy Gems 5

Springfield Sliders 8, Alton River Dragons 3

Normal CornBelters 9, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 6

Cape Catfish 8, Terre Haute Rex 3

June 5 games

Clinton LumberKings7, Quincy Gems 0

Lafayette Aviators 15, Danville Dans 8

West Virginia Miners 19, Champion City Kings 7 (7 innings)

Springfield Sliders 6, Burlington Bees 1

Alton River Dragons 7, O'Fallon Hoots 6

Terre Haute Rex 9, Cape Catfish 7

Johnston Mill Rats 6, Chillicothe Paints 3

Normal CornBelters 11, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 1 (7 innings)

June 6 games

Chillicothe Paints 5, Johnstown Mill Rats 4

Champion City Kings 4, West Virginia Miners 3

Danville Dans 10, Lafayette Aviators 5

Terre Haute Rex 3, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 0, game 1

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4, Terre Haute Rex 3, game 2

Cape Catfish 10, Springfield Sliders 6

Clinton LumberKings 18, Quincy Gems 15

Normal CornBelters 11, Burlington Bees 6

Alton River Dragons 8, O'Fallon Hoots 6

June 8 games

Chillicothe Paints at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.

Alton River Dragons at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.

Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

Clinton LumberKings at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.

Springfield Sliders at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.

Normal CornBelters at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.

June 9 games

Champion City Kings at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.

Chillicothe Paints at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.

Burlington Bees at Springfield Sliders, 6:35 p.m.

Danville Dans at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.

Quincy Gems at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.

Normal CornBelters at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.

June 10 games

West Virginia Miners at Chillicothe Paints (doubleheader), 5:05 p.m.

Terre Haute Rex at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.

Clinton LumberKings at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.

Danville Dans at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.

O'Fallon Hoots at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.

Normal CornBelters at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield Sliders at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.

———

From Sunday

At Danville Stadium

Danville Dans 10, Lafayette Aviators 5

Lafayette`AB`R`H`RBI

Carlos Contreras lf`5`1`1`0

Ian Laureano cf`5`0`0`0

Tanner Craig 1b`4`2`3`1

Tyler Kelly 3b`4`1`2`1

Santiago Garcia dh`3`0`0`0

Trevor Johnson c`2`1`0`0

Mike Snyder 2b`4`0`1`1

Drew Behling rf`4`0`0`0`

Jack Lang ss`3`0`1`0

Tanner Simpson p`0`0`0`0

LJ Diaz p`0`0`0`0

Brady Stover p`0`0`0`0

Gregory Ozuna p`0`0`0`0

Totals`34`5`8`3

Danville`AB`R`H`RBI

Jonathon Thomas cf`5`1`2`0

Sam Bianco 2b`4`1`1`0

Keenan Taylor 3b`5`1`2`2

Decker Scheffler lf`3`1`1`0

Ben Higgins rf`4`1`1`0

Cooper McMurray 1b`4`1`2`0

Tony Castonguay dh`4`2`3`6

Oliver Dunn ss`3`1`0`0

Justin Long c`0`0`0`0

Kollyn All c`4`1`1`1

Hayden Birdsong p`0`0`0`0

Jaxen Forrester p`0`0`0`0

Jackson Torsey p`0`0`0`0

Jake Leger p`0`0`0`0

Totals`36`10`13`9

Lafayette`102`010`010`—`5`8`2

Danville`006`030`01x`—`10`13`2

E — Snyder, Ozuna, McMurray, All. DP — Lafayette 2. LOB — Lafayette 7, Danville 5. 2B — Taylor. 3B — All. HR — Craig (6), Castonguay 2 (2). SB — Snyder, Thomas, Bianco. CS — Lang. Thomas.

Lafayette`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Simpson (L, 0-2)`2.2`7`6`6`1`2

Diaz`2.1`5`3`3`1`2

Stover`2.0`1`0`0`0`1

Ozuna`1.0`0`1`0`0`0

Totals`8.0`13`10`9`2`5

Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Birdsong (W, 2-0)`5.0`6`4`3`4`6

Forrester`2.0`1`0`0`0`4

Torsey`1.0`1`1`0`0`3

Leger`1.0`0`0`0`0`2

Totals`9.0`8`5`3`4`15

WP — Diaz, Ozuna, Torsey. HBP — Bianco (by Simpson), Johnson (by Torsey).

Time — 2:44. Attendance — 683.

Umpires — Eric Gadski, Jose Polanco.

———

From Saturday

At Danville Stadium

Lafayette Aviators 15, Danville Dans 8

Lafayette`AB`R`H`RBI

Carlos Contreras lf`5`2`1`2

Ian Laureano cf`4`2`2`2

Tanner Craig 1b`4`2`2`3

Tyler Kelly 3b`5`3`3`1

Santiago Garcia dh`4`2`1`2

Trevor Johnson c`5`2`3`4

Gregory Ozuna ss`5`0`1`0

Mike Snyder 2b`4`1`1`0

Jack Lang 2b`1`0`0`0

TJ Bass rf`5`1`1`1

Teddy Netter p`0`0`0`0

Jackson Dannelley p`0`0`0`0

Kyle Waller p`0`0`0`0

Kaleb Honea p`0`0`0`0

Totals`42`15`15`15

Danville`AB`R`H`RBI

Jonathon Thomas cf`5`1`1`0

Oliver Dunn ss`4`1`1`0

Keenan Taylor 2b/3b`4`1`3`2

Ben Higgins rf`5`1`1`1

Cooper McMurray 1b`4`1`1`0

Kollyn All 3b/c`3`1`0`1

Decker Scheffler lf`3`1`1`1

Nick Constantine dh`3`1`1`2

Sam Bianco 2b`1`0`0`0

Justin Long c/p`4`0`2`1

Patrick Dunn p`0`0`0`0

Kade Snell p`0`0`0`0

Logan Koehler p`0`0`0`0

Totals`36`8`11`8

Lafayette`050`032`140`—`15`15`0

Danville`100`010`600`—`8`11`1

E — Long. LOB — Lafayette 4, Danville 9. DP — Lafayette 1. 2B — Contreras, Ozuna, Thomas. HR — Craig (5), Garcia (1), Johnson (4), Bass (2). SF — Taylor. SB — Laureano, Taylor. 

Lafayette`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Natter (W, 1-0)`5.0`5`2`2`2`10

Dannelley`1.2`2`5`5`3`2

Waller`0.0`2`1`1`1`0

Honea (Sv, 2)`2.1`2`0`0`0`0

Totals`9.0`11`8`8`6`12

Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Dunn (L, 0-1)`4.0`5`5`5`1`6

Snell`3.1`9`9`1`3`3

Kohler`0.2`1`1`1`0`1

Long`1.0`0`0`0`0`2

Totals`9.0`15`15`13`4`12

WP — Natter, Snell 2, Kohler. HBP — Scheffler (by Dannelley)

Time — 3:12. Attendance — 1,220.

Umpires — Eric Gadski, Jose Polanco.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you