Prospect League Standings
All times Central
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
Danville Dans`3`2`—
Lafayette Aviators`3`2`—
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`2`3`1.0
Terre Haute Rex`2`4`1.5
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
Chillicothe Paints`3`1`—
Johnstown Mill Rats`3`3`—
Champion City Kings`3`3`2.5
West Virginia Miners`1`3`2.5
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
Normal CornBelters`4`1`—
Quincy Gems`3`2`1.0
Clinton LumberKings`2`3`2.0
Burlington Bees`1`4`3.0
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
Alton River Dragons`6`0`—
Cape Catfish`3`3`3.0
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes`2`4`4.0
O'Fallon Hoots`1`4`4.0
Friday, June 3 games
Johnstown Mill Rats 6, Champion City Kings 2
Lafayette Aviators 10, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 9
Chillicothe Paints 12, West Virginia Miners 7
Terre Haute Rex 12, Danville Dans 4
Cape Catfish 8, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 6
Alton River Dragons 11, O'Fallon Hoots 10
Quincy Gems 9, Clinton LumberKings 1
Saturday, June 4 games
Normal CornBelters 4, Burlington Bees 2, Game 1
Normal CornBelters 10, Burlington Bees 4, Game 2
Terre Haute Rex 17, Danville Dans 7 (8 innings)
West Virginia Miners 10, Chillicothe Paints 8
Champion City Kings 11, Johnstown Mill Rats 1
Alton River Dragons 6, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 5
Clinton LumberKings 14, Quincy Gems 7
Cape Catfish 6, O'Fallon Hoots 5
Lafayette Aviators 6, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4
Sunday, June 5 games
Chillicothe Paints 11, West Virginia Miners 4
Johnstown Mill Rats 5, Champion City Kings 3
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 10, Terre Haute 8
Danville Dans 5, Lafayette Aviators 2
Alton River Dragons 9, Cape Catfish 8
Normal CornBelters 4, Clinton LumberKings 3
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 5, O'Fallon Hoots 4
Quincy Gems 9, Burlington Bees 1
Monday, June 6 games
Champion City Kings 8, Johnstown Mill Rats 4
Quincy Gems 3, Clinton LumberKings 2
Cape Catfish 4, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 3
Alton River Dragons 8, Terre Haute Rex 5
West Virginia Miners at Chillicothe Paints, postponed to June 18
Normal CornBelters at Burlington Bees, Postponed to June 7
Lafayette Aviators at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, postponed to June 20
Tuesday, June 7 games
Chillicothe Paints at Terre Haute Rex 5:30 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Burlington Bees (2), 5:30 p.m.
Champion City Kings at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Wednesday, June 8 games
Chillicothe Paints at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Champion City Kings at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Danville Dans at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Cape Catfish at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday's box score
At Bob Warn Stadium
Terre Haute Rex 17, Danville Dans 7
Danville`AB`R`H`RBI
Bryce Chance lf `3`0`1`1
Seaver Sheets ss/p `5`0`0`0
Chase Vinson 1b`3`1`1`0
Will Portera 3b`4`1`1`0
Wesley Helms dh`3`2`2`1
Trey Higgins III rf `3`1`1`1
BJ Banyon cf `2`2`1`1
Will Carpenter 2b `3`0`0`1
Gray Bane c `3`0`1`1
Jared Casebier p `0`0`0`0
Troon Eakin p `0`0`0`0
Nathaniel Brouse p `0`0`0`0
Totals `29`7`8`6
Terre Haute `AB`R`H`RBI
Alec Brunson lf `5`2`5`7
Parks Bouck cf `4`2`0`0
Randall Diaz ss `3`1`1`1
Arturo Disla 1b `4`2`1`1
David Miller dh `4`1`3`3
Brandon Boxer rf `4`2`0`0
Luis Hernandez c `2`2`0`0
Kade Lassen 2b `1`2`0`1
Jake Larson 3b `3`3`1`3
Brennyn Cutts p `0`0`0`0
Garrett McClain p `0`0`0`0
Dylan Zentko p `0`0`0`0
Totals `30`17`11`16
Danville `020 `013 `10 `— `7 `8 `0
Terre Haute`000 `006 `65 `— `17 `11 `0
DP — Danville 2, Terre Haute 1. LOB — Danville 7, Terre Haute 12. 2B — Higgins, Banyon, Bane, Brunson, Miller. HR — Helms. Sac — Helms. SB — Higgins, Banyon 2, Brunson 2, Diaz, Miller, Hernandez. CS — Chance, Bouck, Hernandez.
Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Casebier `6.1 `5 `5`5`8`1
Eakin `0.2`1`1`1`1`0
Brouse (L, 0-1) `1.0`2`6`6`5`2
Sheets `0.2`3`5`5`1`0
Totals `7.2`11`17`17`14`3
Terre Haute `IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Cutts `5.1 `6 `5 `5 `2 `5
Zentko (W, 1-0) `1.2 `2 `2 `2 `3 `1
McClain `1.0 `0 `0 `0 `2 `3
Totals `8.0 `8 `7 `7 `7 `9
HBP — Sheets 3, Brousse 2, Casebier, Cutts.
Sunday's box score
At Danville Stadium
Danville Dans 5, Lafayette Aviators 2
Lafayette `AB `R `H `RBI
Grant Thoroman lf `5 `0 `0 `0
Eli Tencza 3b `3 `0 `0 `0
Trevor Johnson dh `5 `1 `2 `0
Mike Snyder ss `4 `1 `0 `0
Cade Fitzpatrick c `3 `0 `0 `0
Brandon Daniels cf `3 `0 `1 `0
Gunnar Kozlowitz 1b `3 `0 `0 `1
Cade Nelis 2b `3 `0 `0 `1
Drew Behling rf `4 `0 `1 `0
Brayden Childress p `0 `0 `0 `0
Mason Sweeney p `0 `0 `0 `0
Ian Craigle p `0 `0 `0 `0
Tyler Valdez p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals `33 `2 `4 `2
Danville `AB `R `H `RBI
BJ Banyon cf `4 `0 `1 `1
Bryce Chance lf `4 `0 `0 `0
Chase Vinson 1b `3 `1 `2 `0
Will Portera c `2 `1 `0 `0
Wesley Helms 3b `3 `1 `2 `1
Trey Higgins III rf `3 `1 `0 `0
Mitchell Austin rf `3 `1 `0 `1
Will Carpenter ss `4 `0 `1 `1
Kaito Hara 2b `3 `0 `0 `1
Josh Leerssen p `0 `0 `0 `0
Seaver Sheets p `0 `0 `0 `0
Kevin Fee p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals `29 `5 `6 `5
Lafayette `000 `000 `020 `— `2 `4 `2
Danville `000 `005 `00x `— `5 `6 `2
E — Kozlowitz, Nelis, Helms, Carpenter. LOB — Lafayette 10, Danville 9. SB — Helms 2, Portera. CS — Chance.
Lafayette`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Childress (L, 0-1) `5.2 `4 `4 `2 `5 `6
Sweeney `0.1 `2 `1 `0 `2 `0
Craigle `1.0 `0 `0 `0 `0 `2
Valdez `1.0 `0 `0 `0 `1 `0
Totals `8.0 `6 `5 `2 `8 `8
Terre Haute `IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Leerssen (W, 1-0) `6.0 `3 `0 `0 `2 `11
Sheets `1.2 `1 `2 `2 `2 `4
Fee (S, 1) `1.1 `0 `0 `0 `2 `1
Totals `9.0 `4 `2 `2 `6 `16
HBP — Craigle, Sheets.
Umpires — Lance Walsh, Allen Jones
T — 2:55. Attendance — 1,058.
