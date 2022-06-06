Prospect League Logo

COLLEGIATE BASEBALL

Prospect League Standings

All times Central

East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

Danville Dans`3`2`—

Lafayette Aviators`3`2`—

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`2`3`1.0

Terre Haute Rex`2`3`1.0

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

Chillicothe Paints`3`1`—

Johnstown Mill Rats`3`1`—

Champion City Kings`1`3`2.5

West Virginia Miners`1`3`2.5

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

Normal CornBelters`4`1`—

Quincy Gems`3`2`1.0

Clinton LumberKings`2`3`2.0

Burlington Bees`1`4`3.0

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

Alton River Dragons`5`0`—

Cape Catfish`2`3`3.0

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes`2`3`3.0

O'Fallon Hoots`1`4`4.0

Friday, June 3 games

Johnstown Mill Rats 6, Champion City Kings 2

Lafayette Aviators 10, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 9

Chillicothe Paints 12, West Virginia Miners 7

Terre Haute Rex 12, Danville Dans 4

Cape Catfish 8, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 6

Alton River Dragons 11, O'Fallon Hoots 10

Quincy Gems 9, Clinton LumberKings 1

Saturday, June 4 games

Normal CornBelters 4, Burlington Bees 2, Game 1

Normal CornBelters 10, Burlington Bees 4, Game 2

Terre Haute Rex 17, Danville Dans 7 (8 innings)

West Virginia Miners 10, Chillicothe Paints 8

Champion City Kings 11, Johnstown Mill Rats 1

Alton River Dragons 6, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 5

Clinton LumberKings 14, Quincy Gems 7

Cape Catfish 6, O'Fallon Hoots 5

Lafayette Aviators 6, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4

Sunday, June 5 games

Chillicothe Paints 11, West Virginia Miners 4

Johnstown Mill Rats 5, Champion City Kings 3

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 10, Terre Haute 8

Danville Dans 5, Lafayette Aviators 2

Alton River Dragons 9, Cape Catfish 8

Normal CornBelters 4, Clinton LumberKings 3

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 5, O'Fallon Hoots 4

Quincy Gems 9, Burlington Bees 1

Monday, June 6 games

Johnstown Mill Rats at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.

West Virginia Miners at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.

Normal CornBelters at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.

Quincy Gems at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.

Cape Catfish at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.

Terre Haute Rex at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.

Lafayette Aviators at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m. 

Tuesday, June 7 games

Chillicothe Paints at Terre Haute Rex 5:30 p.m.

Champion City Kings at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.

Normal CornBelters at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.

Alton River Dragons at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

Quincy Gems at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.

O'Fallon Hoots at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday, June 8 games

Chillicothe Paints at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.

Champion City Kings at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m. 

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.

Danville Dans at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.

Alton River Dragons at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.

Cape Catfish at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.

Clinton LumberKings at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m. 

———

Saturday's box score

At Bob Warn Stadium

Terre Haute Rex 17, Danville Dans 7

Danville`AB`R`H`RBI

Bryce Chance lf `3`0`1`1

Seaver Sheets ss/p `5`0`0`0

Chase Vinson 1b`3`1`1`0

Will Portera 3b`4`1`1`0

Wesley Helms dh`3`2`2`1

Trey Higgins III rf `3`1`1`1

BJ Banyon cf `2`2`1`1

Will Carpenter 2b `3`0`0`1

Gray Bane c `3`0`1`1

Jared Casebier p `0`0`0`0

Troon Eakin p `0`0`0`0

Nathaniel Brouse p `0`0`0`0

Totals `29`7`8`6

Terre Haute `AB`R`H`RBI

Alec Brunson lf `5`2`5`7

Parks Bouck cf `4`2`0`0

Randall Diaz ss `3`1`1`1

Arturo Disla 1b `4`2`1`1

David Miller dh `4`1`3`3

Brandon Boxer rf `4`2`0`0

Luis Hernandez c `2`2`0`0

Kade Lassen 2b `1`2`0`1

Jake Larson 3b `3`3`1`3

Brennyn Cutts p `0`0`0`0

Garrett McClain p `0`0`0`0

Dylan Zentko p `0`0`0`0

Totals `30`17`11`16

Danville `020 `013 `10 `— `7 `8 `0

Terre Haute`000 `006 `65 `— `17 `11 `0

DP — Danville 2, Terre Haute 1. LOB — Danville 7, Terre Haute 12. 2B — Higgins, Banyon, Bane, Brunson, Miller. HR — Helms. Sac — Helms. SB — Higgins, Banyon 2, Brunson 2, Diaz, Miller, Hernandez. CS — Chance, Bouck, Hernandez.

Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Casebier `6.1 `5 `5`5`8`1

Eakin `0.2`1`1`1`1`0

Brouse (L, 0-1) `1.0`2`6`6`5`2

Sheets `0.2`3`5`5`1`0

Totals `7.2`11`17`17`14`3

Terre Haute `IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Cutts `5.1 `6 `5 `5 `2 `5

Zentko (W, 1-0) `1.2 `2 `2 `2 `3 `1

McClain `1.0 `0 `0 `0 `2 `3

Totals `8.0 `8 `7 `7 `7 `9

HBP — Sheets 3, Brousse 2, Casebier, Cutts.

———

Sunday's box score

At Danville Stadium

Danville Dans 5, Lafayette Aviators 2

Lafayette `AB `R `H `RBI

Grant Thoroman lf `5 `0 `0 `0

Eli Tencza 3b `3 `0 `0 `0

Trevor Johnson dh `5 `1 `2 `0

Mike Snyder ss `4 `1 `0 `0

Cade Fitzpatrick c `3 `0 `0 `0

Brandon Daniels cf `3 `0 `1 `0

Gunnar Kozlowitz 1b `3 `0 `0 `1

Cade Nelis 2b `3 `0 `0 `1

Drew Behling rf `4 `0 `1 `0

Brayden Childress p `0 `0 `0 `0

Mason Sweeney p `0 `0 `0 `0

Ian Craigle p `0 `0 `0 `0

Tyler Valdez p `0 `0 `0 `0

Totals `33 `2 `4 `2

Danville `AB `R `H `RBI

BJ Banyon cf `4 `0 `1 `1

Bryce Chance lf `4 `0 `0 `0

Chase Vinson 1b `3 `1 `2 `0

Will Portera c `2 `1 `0 `0

Wesley Helms 3b `3 `1 `2 `1

Trey Higgins III rf `3 `1 `0 `0

Mitchell Austin rf `3 `1 `0 `1

Will Carpenter ss `4 `0 `1 `1

Kaito Hara 2b `3 `0 `0 `1

Josh Leerssen p `0 `0 `0 `0

Seaver Sheets p `0 `0 `0 `0

Kevin Fee p `0 `0 `0 `0

Totals `29 `5 `6 `5

Lafayette `000 `000 `020 `— `2 `4 `2

Danville `000 `005 `00x `— `5 `6 `2

E — Kozlowitz, Nelis, Helms, Carpenter. LOB — Lafayette 10, Danville 9. SB — Helms 2, Portera. CS — Chance.

Lafayette`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Childress (L, 0-1) `5.2 `4 `4 `2 `5 `6

Sweeney `0.1 `2 `1 `0 `2 `0

Craigle `1.0 `0 `0 `0 `0 `2

Valdez `1.0 `0 `0 `0 `1 `0

Totals `8.0 `6 `5 `2 `8 `8

Terre Haute `IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Leerssen (W, 1-0) `6.0 `3 `0 `0 `2 `11

Sheets `1.2 `1 `2 `2 `2 `4

Fee (S, 1) `1.1 `0 `0 `0 `2 `1

Totals `9.0 `4 `2 `2 `6 `16

HBP — Craigle, Sheets.

Umpires — Lance Walsh, Allen Jones

T — 2:55. Attendance — 1,058.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you