East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

Danville Dans`2`1`—

Lafayette Aviators`2`1`—

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`1`2`1.0

Terre Haute Rex`1`2`1.0

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

Chillicothe Paints`2`0`—

Johnstown Mill Rats`2`0`—

Champion City Kings`0`2`2.0

West Virginia Miners`0`2`2.0

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

Quincy Gems`2`1`—

Burlington Bees`1`1`0.5

Normal CornBelters`1`1`0.5

Clinton LumberKings`1`2`1.0

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

Alton River Dragons`3`0`—

O'Fallon Hoots`1`2`2.0

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes`1`2`2.0

Cape Catfish`1`2`2.0

Wednesday, June 1 Games

Johnstown Mill Rats 14, West Virginia Miners 5

Lafayette Aviators 4, Terre Haute Rex 3

Burlington Bees 15, Quincy Gems 5, 7 innings

Normal CornBelters 12, Clinton LumberKings 1

Danville Dans 8, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4

O'Fallon Hoots 10, Cape Catfish 5

Alton River Dragons 7, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 6

Chillicothe Paints at Champion City Kings, postponed to June 21

Thursday, June 2 games

Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners, postponed to July 3

Danville Dans 5, Lafayette Aviators 2

Chillicothe Paints 8, Champion City Kings 5

Clinton LumberKings 9, Normal CornBelters 5

Quincy Gems 8, Burlington Bees 7

Alton River Dragons 7, Cape Catfish 3

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 8, O'Fallon Hoots 3

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 11, Terre Haute Rex 5

Friday, June 3 games

Johnstown Mill Rats 6, Champion City Kings 2

 Lafayette Aviators 10, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 9

Chillicothe Paints 12, West Virginia Miners 7

Terre Haute Rex 12, Danville Dans 4

Cape Catfish 8, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 6

Alton River Dragons 11, O'Fallon Hoots 10

Quincy Gems 9, Clinton LumberKings 1

Saturday, June 4 games

Burlington Bees at Normal CornBelters, 5 p.m.

Danville Dans at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.

Chillicothe Paints at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.

Champion City Kings at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.

Alton River Dragons at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.

Clinton LumberKings at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.

O'Fallon Hoots at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.

Burlington Bees at Normal CornBelters, 7 p.m.

Lafayette Aviators at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, June 5 games

Chillicothe Paints at West Virginia Miners, 1:05 p.m.

Champion City Kings at Johnstown Mill Rats, 2 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Terre Haute, 3:30 p.m.

Lafayette Aviators at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.

Cape Catfish at Alton River Dragons, 5:35 p.m.

Clinton LumberKings at Normal CornBelters, 6 p.m.

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.

Burlington Bees at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.

Monday, June 6 games

Johnstown Mill Rats at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.

West Virginia Miners at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.

Normal CornBelters at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.

Quincy Gems at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.

Cape Catfish at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.

Terre Haute Rex at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.

Lafayette Aviators at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m. 

———

At Danville Stadium

Terre Haute Rex 12, Danville Dans 4

Terre Haute`AB`R`H`RBI

Alec Brunson lf `6`2`3`0

Brandon Boxer rf`6`2`1`1

Randal Diaz ss `4`2`0`1

Arturto Disla 1b `4`2`2`0

David Miller dh`3`2`2`4

Jake Larson 3b`5`1`1`0

Kade Lassen 2b`2`0`0`0

Robert Ciulla 2b`1`0`0`0

Will Egger c`5`0`1`0

Jacob Spencer p`0`0`0`0

Tyler Monix-Witten p `0`0`0`0

Nathan June p `0`0`0`0

Jacob Young p`0`0`0`0

Chase Johnson p`0`0`0`0

Totals `40`12`13`7

Danville `AB`R`H`RBI

Seaver Sheets ss `5`0`0`0

Bryce Chance lf `4`0`2`0

Chase Vinson 1b `5`0`0`0

Will Carpenter dh `2`0`0`0

Mitchell Austin ph `2`0`1`0

Wesley Helms 3b `4`1`1`0

Trey Higgins cf `5`1`2`1

BJ Banyon rf `4`2`1`1

Gray Bane c `3`0`1`1

Kaito Hara 2b `3`0`1`1

Colby Downard p `0`0`0`0

Christian Jones p `0`0`0`0

Luke Smith p `0`0`0`0

Kevin Fee p `0`0`0`0

Totals `37`4`9`4

Terre Haute`006`220`020`—`12`13`1

Danville`010`101`100`—`4`9`7

E — Diaz, Sheets 2, Helms 2, Bane 2, Downard.  LOB — Terre Haute 8, Danville 12. 2B — Miller, Higgins. 3B — Brunson, Higgins. HR — Miller. SB — Diaz 2, Brunson, Disla, Larson. Banyon 3, Chance 2. CS — Lassen. DP — Danville 1.

Terre Haute`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Spencer`4.0`4`2`2`2`2

Moniz-Witten (W, 1-0)`1.0`0`0`0`1`2

June`2.0`3`2`1`0`1

Young`1.0`1`0`0`0`2

Johnson`1.0`1`0`0`0`0

Totals `9.0`9`4`3`3`7

Danville `IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Downard (L, 0-1)`3.0`6`6`0`0`4

Jones`2.0`5`4`4`2`1

Smith`2.0`1`0`0`2`4

Fee`2.0`1`2`2`2`5

Totals `9.0`13`12`6`6`14

HBP — Spencer (2), June, Smith

T — 3:31. A — 1,490. 

Umpires — Allen Jones and David Runyon

