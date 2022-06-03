COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
Danville Dans`2`1`—
Lafayette Aviators`2`1`—
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`1`2`1.0
Terre Haute Rex`1`2`1.0
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
Chillicothe Paints`2`0`—
Johnstown Mill Rats`2`0`—
Champion City Kings`0`2`2.0
West Virginia Miners`0`2`2.0
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
Quincy Gems`2`1`—
Burlington Bees`1`1`0.5
Normal CornBelters`1`1`0.5
Clinton LumberKings`1`2`1.0
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
Alton River Dragons`3`0`—
O'Fallon Hoots`1`2`2.0
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes`1`2`2.0
Cape Catfish`1`2`2.0
Wednesday, June 1 Games
Johnstown Mill Rats 14, West Virginia Miners 5
Lafayette Aviators 4, Terre Haute Rex 3
Burlington Bees 15, Quincy Gems 5, 7 innings
Normal CornBelters 12, Clinton LumberKings 1
Danville Dans 8, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4
O'Fallon Hoots 10, Cape Catfish 5
Alton River Dragons 7, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 6
Chillicothe Paints at Champion City Kings, postponed to June 21
Thursday, June 2 games
Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners, postponed to July 3
Danville Dans 5, Lafayette Aviators 2
Chillicothe Paints 8, Champion City Kings 5
Clinton LumberKings 9, Normal CornBelters 5
Quincy Gems 8, Burlington Bees 7
Alton River Dragons 7, Cape Catfish 3
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 8, O'Fallon Hoots 3
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 11, Terre Haute Rex 5
Friday, June 3 games
Johnstown Mill Rats 6, Champion City Kings 2
Lafayette Aviators 10, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 9
Chillicothe Paints 12, West Virginia Miners 7
Terre Haute Rex 12, Danville Dans 4
Cape Catfish 8, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 6
Alton River Dragons 11, O'Fallon Hoots 10
Quincy Gems 9, Clinton LumberKings 1
Saturday, June 4 games
Burlington Bees at Normal CornBelters, 5 p.m.
Danville Dans at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Normal CornBelters, 7 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, June 5 games
Chillicothe Paints at West Virginia Miners, 1:05 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Johnstown Mill Rats, 2 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Terre Haute, 3:30 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Alton River Dragons, 5:35 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Normal CornBelters, 6 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Monday, June 6 games
Johnstown Mill Rats at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
West Virginia Miners at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
At Danville Stadium
Terre Haute Rex 12, Danville Dans 4
Terre Haute`AB`R`H`RBI
Alec Brunson lf `6`2`3`0
Brandon Boxer rf`6`2`1`1
Randal Diaz ss `4`2`0`1
Arturto Disla 1b `4`2`2`0
David Miller dh`3`2`2`4
Jake Larson 3b`5`1`1`0
Kade Lassen 2b`2`0`0`0
Robert Ciulla 2b`1`0`0`0
Will Egger c`5`0`1`0
Jacob Spencer p`0`0`0`0
Tyler Monix-Witten p `0`0`0`0
Nathan June p `0`0`0`0
Jacob Young p`0`0`0`0
Chase Johnson p`0`0`0`0
Totals `40`12`13`7
Danville `AB`R`H`RBI
Seaver Sheets ss `5`0`0`0
Bryce Chance lf `4`0`2`0
Chase Vinson 1b `5`0`0`0
Will Carpenter dh `2`0`0`0
Mitchell Austin ph `2`0`1`0
Wesley Helms 3b `4`1`1`0
Trey Higgins cf `5`1`2`1
BJ Banyon rf `4`2`1`1
Gray Bane c `3`0`1`1
Kaito Hara 2b `3`0`1`1
Colby Downard p `0`0`0`0
Christian Jones p `0`0`0`0
Luke Smith p `0`0`0`0
Kevin Fee p `0`0`0`0
Totals `37`4`9`4
Terre Haute`006`220`020`—`12`13`1
Danville`010`101`100`—`4`9`7
E — Diaz, Sheets 2, Helms 2, Bane 2, Downard. LOB — Terre Haute 8, Danville 12. 2B — Miller, Higgins. 3B — Brunson, Higgins. HR — Miller. SB — Diaz 2, Brunson, Disla, Larson. Banyon 3, Chance 2. CS — Lassen. DP — Danville 1.
Terre Haute`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Spencer`4.0`4`2`2`2`2
Moniz-Witten (W, 1-0)`1.0`0`0`0`1`2
June`2.0`3`2`1`0`1
Young`1.0`1`0`0`0`2
Johnson`1.0`1`0`0`0`0
Totals `9.0`9`4`3`3`7
Danville `IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Downard (L, 0-1)`3.0`6`6`0`0`4
Jones`2.0`5`4`4`2`1
Smith`2.0`1`0`0`2`4
Fee`2.0`1`2`2`2`5
Totals `9.0`13`12`6`6`14
HBP — Spencer (2), June, Smith
T — 3:31. A — 1,490.
Umpires — Allen Jones and David Runyon
