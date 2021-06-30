COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
*Lafayette Aviators`19`9`—
Danville Dans`16`12`3.0
Terre Haute Rex`11`17`8.0
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`10`19`9.5
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
*Champion City Kings`17`12`—
Chillicothe Paints`17`12`—
West Virginia Miners`15`13`1.5
Johnstown Mill Rats`7`22`10.0
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
*Normal CornBelters`14`12`—
Burlington Bees`15`14`0.5
Quincy Gems`13`14`2.0
Clinton LumberKings`12`17`3.5
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
Cape Catfish`18`12`—
O'Fallon Hoots`18`12`—
Springfield Sliders`14`14`3.5
Alton River Dragons`12`17`5.5
*-first half champions
June 24 games
Normal CornBelters 1, Springfield Sliders 0, game 1
Normal CornBelters 10, Springfield Sliders 9, game 2
Quincy Gems 5, O'Fallon Hoots 2, game 1
O'Fallon Hoots 4, Quincy Gems 3, game 2
Lafayette Aviators 3, West Virginia Miners 2
Chillicothe Paints 6, Johnstown Mill Rats 4
Danville Dans 11, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4
Cape Catfish 10, Burlington Bees 5
Alton River Dragons 10, Clinton LumberKings 2
Champion City Kings at Terre Haute Rex, postponed
June 25 games
Terre Haute Rex 10, Champion City Kings 8
Lafayette Aviators 14, West Virginia Miners 9
Chillicothe Paints 16, Johnstown Mill Rats 9
Burlington Bees 12, Springfield Sliders 7
Clinton LumberKings 5, Alton River Dragons 1
Illlinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 5, Danville Dans 2
Cape Catfish at O'Fallon Hoots, Postponed
Normal CornBelters at Quincy Gems, Postponed to July 3
June 26 games
Johnstown Mill Rats 7, West Virginia Miners 6
Champion City Kings 7, Lafayette Aviators 4
Chillicothe Paints 30, Terre Haute Rex 2
Alton River Dragons 11, O'Fallon Hoots 9
Quincy Gems 4, Clinton LumberKings 3
Cape Catfish 4, Burlington Bees 3, 11 innings
Illinois Pistol Shrimp at Danville Dans, postponed to July 9
Springfield Sliders at Normal CornBelters, Postponed to July 29
June 27 games
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 10, Springfield Sliders 0
Clinton LumberKings 6, Normal CornBelters 4
West Virginia Miners 11, Johnstown Mill Rats 6
Chillicothe Paints 14, Champion City Kings 5
Cape Catfish 8, Burlington Bees 7
O'Fallon Hoots at Terre Haute Rex, postponed to June 28
Lafayette Aviators at Danville Dans, postponed to Aug. 1
Quincy Gems at Alton River Dragons, suspended
June 28 game
O'Fallon Hoots 6, Terre Haute Rex 2
June 29 games
Cape Catfish 9, O'Fallon Hoots 8
Cape Catfish 4, O'Fallon Hoots 3
Champion City Kings 5, West Virginia Miners 3, 11 innings
Lafayette Aviators 6, Danville Dans 3
Chillicothe Paints 3, Johnstown Mill Rats 2
Burlington Bees 8, Alton River Dragons 4
Quincy Gems 6, Springfield Sliders 5
June 30 games
Lafayette Aviators 7, Danville Dans 0
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 8, Terre Haute Rex 7
Terre Haute Rex at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, LATE
West Virginia Miners 6, Champion City Kings 3
Clinton LumberKings 9, Normal CornBelters 2
Clinton LumberKings at Normal CornBelters, LATE
Chillicothe Paints 13, Johnstown Mill Rats 4
Burlington Bees 7, Alton River Dragons 5
O'Fallon Hoots 3, Cape Catfish 2
Quincy Gems at Springfield Sliders postponed to July 13.
July 1 games
Normal CornBelters at Burlington Bees (doubleheader), 5:30 p.m.
West Virginia Miners at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Springfield Sliders, 6:35 p.m.
Danville Dans at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
July 2 games
Danville Dans at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
West Virginia Miners at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Springfield Sliders at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.
At Loeb Stadium, Lafayette, Ind.
Lafayette Aviators 7, Danville Dans 0
Danville`AB`R`H`RBI
Danny Becerra ss`1`0`1`0
Angelo Peraza c`1`0`0`0
Keenan Taylor 3b`3`0`1`0
Cooper McMurray 1b`3`0`0`0
Javon Fields lf`3`0`0`0
Tony Castonguay dh`3`0`0`0
Ben Higgins rf`2`0`0`0
Sam Bianco 2b`2`0`0`0
Johnathan Thomas cf`2`0`0`0
Colton Smith p`0`0`0`0
Jackson Nichols p`0`0`0`0
Garrett Rennie p`0`0`0`0
Aaron Chao p`0`0`0`0
Totals`20`0`2`0
Lafayette`AB`R`H`RBI
Riley Bertram ss`3`0`0`1
Allbry Major lf`2`0`1`1
Tanner Craig dh`4`2`3`1
Carlos Contreras lf`3`1`2`2
Reed Chumley 3b`2`1`1`0
Trevor Johnson c`3`0`0`0
Miguel Rivera 1b`2`1`0`0
Drew Behling rf`2`1`1`2
Jack Lang 3b`2`1`1`0
Chase Stratton p`0`0`0`0
Nolan Lebamoff p`0`0`0`0
Totals`23`7`9`7
Danville`000`000`—`0`2`0
Lafayette`041`20x`—`7`9`0
LOB — Danville 7. Lafayette 8. 2B — Becerra, Chumley. HR — Craig (10), Conreras (4), Behling (3). SF — Major. SB — Lang 2.
Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Smith (L, 1-3)`1.0`4`3`3`2`0
Nichols`2.0`1`2`2`4`3
Rennie`1.0`3`2`2`0`2
Chao`1.0`1`0`0`0`1
Totals`5.0`9`7`7`6`6
Lafayette`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Stratton`4.1`2`0`0`4`8
Lebamoff (W, 1-0)`1.2`0`0`0`0`2
Totals`69.0`2`0`0`4`10
WP — Lebamoff 2 HBP — Peraza (by Stratton).
Time — 2:11. A — 857.
Umpires — Chris Wert and Paul Kradit
FROM TUESDAY
At Loeb Stadium, Lafayette, Ind.
Lafayette Aviators 6, Danville Dans 3
Danville`AB`R`H`RBI
Danny Becerra ss`3`0`1`0
Dustin Allen lf`5`0`1`1
Keenan Taylor 3b`3`0`0`0
Cooper McMurray 1b`3`1`2`0
Damian Stone rf`4`1`1`1
Tony Castonguay c`4`1`1`1
Kobe Andrade dh`3`0`0`0
Michael Marsh 2b`4`0`1`0
Johnathan Thomas cf`4`0`1`0
Jacob Hasty p`0`0`0`0
Jacob Reed p`0`0`0`0
Kade Snell p`0`0`0`0
Jake Leger p`0`0`0`0
Totals`32`3`8`3
Lafayette`AB`R`H`RBI
Riley Bertram ss`2`1`2`1
Allbry Major lf`4`1`1`2
Tanner Craig 1b`4`0`1`2
Carlos Contreras rf`5`0`0`0
Reed Chumley 3b`4`0`2`0
Jack Lang 3b`0`0`0`0
Oscar Ponce dh`3`0`0`0
Trevor Johnson c`4`1`2`0
Mike Snyder 2b`4`1`1`0
Ian Laureano cf`2`2`0`0
Zach Smith p`0`0`0`0
Jose Pichardo p`0`0`0`0
Brady Stover p`0`0`0`0
Kaleb Honea p`0`0`0`0
Totals`32`6`9`5
Danville`000`000`300`—`3`8`1
Lafayette`110`000`04x`—`6`9`0
E — Thomas. LOB — Danville 8. Lafayette 11. DP — Lafayette 2. 2B — Chumley. 3B — Becerra, Stone. SF — Major. SB — Bertram, Chumley.
Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Hasty`2.0`2`2`2`2`2
Reed`1.0`1`2`2`1`0
Snell (L, 0-1)`4.1`2`1`1`1`0
Leger`0.2`2`1`1`1`0
Totals`8.0`9`6`6`5`4
Lafayette`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Smith`5.0`3`0`0`2`5
Pichardo`1.0`1`2`2`1`0
Stover`0.2`1`1`1`2`1
Honea (W, 1-0)`2.1`3`0`0`0`5
Totals`9.0`8`3`3`5`11
WP — Hasty 5 HBP — Bertram (by Hasty), Chumley (By Hasty), Ponce (By Snell).
Time — 3:17. A — 1,609.
Umpires — Chris Wert and Paul Kradit
