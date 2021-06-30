COLLEGIATE BASEBALL

Prospect League Standings

All times Central

East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

*Lafayette Aviators`19`9`—

Danville Dans`16`12`3.0

Terre Haute Rex`11`17`8.0

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`10`19`9.5

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

*Champion City Kings`17`12`—

Chillicothe Paints`17`12`—

West Virginia Miners`15`13`1.5

Johnstown Mill Rats`7`22`10.0

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

*Normal CornBelters`14`12`—

Burlington Bees`15`14`0.5

Quincy Gems`13`14`2.0

Clinton LumberKings`12`17`3.5

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

Cape Catfish`18`12`—

O'Fallon Hoots`18`12`—

Springfield Sliders`14`14`3.5

Alton River Dragons`12`17`5.5

*-first half champions

June 24 games

Normal CornBelters 1, Springfield Sliders 0, game 1

Normal CornBelters 10, Springfield Sliders 9, game 2

Quincy Gems 5, O'Fallon Hoots 2, game 1

O'Fallon Hoots 4, Quincy Gems 3, game 2

Lafayette Aviators 3, West Virginia Miners 2

Chillicothe Paints 6, Johnstown Mill Rats 4

Danville Dans 11, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4

Cape Catfish 10, Burlington Bees 5

Alton River Dragons 10, Clinton LumberKings 2

Champion City Kings at Terre Haute Rex, postponed

June 25 games

Terre Haute Rex 10, Champion City Kings 8

Lafayette Aviators 14, West Virginia Miners 9 

Chillicothe Paints 16, Johnstown Mill Rats 9

Burlington Bees 12, Springfield Sliders 7

Clinton LumberKings 5, Alton River Dragons 1

Illlinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 5, Danville Dans 2

Cape Catfish at O'Fallon Hoots, Postponed

Normal CornBelters at Quincy Gems, Postponed to July 3

June 26 games

Johnstown Mill Rats 7, West Virginia Miners 6

Champion City Kings 7, Lafayette Aviators 4

Chillicothe Paints 30, Terre Haute Rex 2

Alton River Dragons 11, O'Fallon Hoots 9

Quincy Gems 4, Clinton LumberKings 3

Cape Catfish 4, Burlington Bees 3, 11 innings

Illinois Pistol Shrimp at Danville Dans, postponed to July 9

Springfield Sliders at Normal CornBelters, Postponed to July 29

June 27 games

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 10, Springfield Sliders 0

Clinton LumberKings 6, Normal CornBelters 4

West Virginia Miners 11, Johnstown Mill Rats 6

Chillicothe Paints 14, Champion City Kings 5

Cape Catfish 8, Burlington Bees 7

O'Fallon Hoots at Terre Haute Rex, postponed to June 28

Lafayette Aviators at Danville Dans, postponed to Aug. 1

Quincy Gems at Alton River Dragons, suspended

June 28 game

O'Fallon Hoots 6, Terre Haute Rex 2

June 29 games

Cape Catfish 9, O'Fallon Hoots 8

Cape Catfish 4, O'Fallon Hoots 3

Champion City Kings 5, West Virginia Miners 3, 11 innings

Lafayette Aviators 6, Danville Dans 3

Chillicothe Paints 3, Johnstown Mill Rats 2

Burlington Bees 8, Alton River Dragons 4

Quincy Gems 6, Springfield Sliders 5

June 30 games

Lafayette Aviators 7, Danville Dans 0

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 8, Terre Haute Rex 7

Terre Haute Rex at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, LATE

West Virginia Miners 6, Champion City Kings 3

Clinton LumberKings 9, Normal CornBelters 2

Clinton LumberKings at Normal CornBelters, LATE

Chillicothe Paints 13, Johnstown Mill Rats 4

Burlington Bees 7, Alton River Dragons 5

O'Fallon Hoots 3, Cape Catfish 2

Quincy Gems at Springfield Sliders postponed to July 13.

July 1 games

Normal CornBelters at Burlington Bees (doubleheader), 5:30 p.m.

West Virginia Miners at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.

Terre Haute Rex at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.

Champion City Kings at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.

Quincy Gems at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.

O'Fallon Hoots at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.

Cape Catfish at Springfield Sliders, 6:35 p.m.

Danville Dans at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.

July 2 games

Danville Dans at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.

Chillicothe Paints at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.

West Virginia Miners at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.

Clinton LumberKings at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.

Normal CornBelters at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.

Alton River Dragons at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.

Springfield Sliders at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.

———

At Loeb Stadium, Lafayette, Ind.

Lafayette Aviators 7, Danville Dans 0

Danville`AB`R`H`RBI

Danny Becerra ss`1`0`1`0

Angelo Peraza c`1`0`0`0

Keenan Taylor 3b`3`0`1`0

Cooper McMurray 1b`3`0`0`0

Javon Fields lf`3`0`0`0

Tony Castonguay dh`3`0`0`0

Ben Higgins rf`2`0`0`0

Sam Bianco 2b`2`0`0`0

Johnathan Thomas cf`2`0`0`0

Colton Smith p`0`0`0`0

Jackson Nichols p`0`0`0`0

Garrett Rennie p`0`0`0`0

Aaron Chao p`0`0`0`0

Totals`20`0`2`0

Lafayette`AB`R`H`RBI

Riley Bertram ss`3`0`0`1

Allbry Major lf`2`0`1`1

Tanner Craig dh`4`2`3`1

Carlos Contreras lf`3`1`2`2

Reed Chumley 3b`2`1`1`0

Trevor Johnson c`3`0`0`0

Miguel Rivera 1b`2`1`0`0

Drew Behling rf`2`1`1`2

Jack Lang 3b`2`1`1`0

Chase Stratton p`0`0`0`0

Nolan Lebamoff p`0`0`0`0

Totals`23`7`9`7

Danville`000`000`—`0`2`0

Lafayette`041`20x`—`7`9`0

LOB — Danville 7. Lafayette 8. 2B — Becerra, Chumley. HR — Craig (10), Conreras (4), Behling (3).  SF — Major. SB — Lang 2. 

Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Smith (L, 1-3)`1.0`4`3`3`2`0

Nichols`2.0`1`2`2`4`3

Rennie`1.0`3`2`2`0`2

Chao`1.0`1`0`0`0`1

Totals`5.0`9`7`7`6`6

Lafayette`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Stratton`4.1`2`0`0`4`8

Lebamoff (W, 1-0)`1.2`0`0`0`0`2

Totals`69.0`2`0`0`4`10

WP — Lebamoff 2 HBP — Peraza (by Stratton).

Time — 2:11. A — 857. 

Umpires — Chris Wert and Paul Kradit

———

FROM TUESDAY

At Loeb Stadium, Lafayette, Ind.

Lafayette Aviators 6, Danville Dans 3

Danville`AB`R`H`RBI

Danny Becerra ss`3`0`1`0

Dustin Allen lf`5`0`1`1

Keenan Taylor 3b`3`0`0`0

Cooper McMurray 1b`3`1`2`0

Damian Stone rf`4`1`1`1

Tony Castonguay c`4`1`1`1

Kobe Andrade dh`3`0`0`0

Michael Marsh 2b`4`0`1`0

Johnathan Thomas cf`4`0`1`0

Jacob Hasty p`0`0`0`0

Jacob Reed p`0`0`0`0

Kade Snell p`0`0`0`0

Jake Leger p`0`0`0`0

Totals`32`3`8`3

Lafayette`AB`R`H`RBI

Riley Bertram ss`2`1`2`1

Allbry Major lf`4`1`1`2

Tanner Craig 1b`4`0`1`2

Carlos Contreras rf`5`0`0`0

Reed Chumley 3b`4`0`2`0

Jack Lang 3b`0`0`0`0

Oscar Ponce dh`3`0`0`0

Trevor Johnson c`4`1`2`0

Mike Snyder 2b`4`1`1`0

Ian Laureano cf`2`2`0`0

Zach Smith p`0`0`0`0

Jose Pichardo p`0`0`0`0

Brady Stover p`0`0`0`0

Kaleb Honea p`0`0`0`0

Totals`32`6`9`5

Danville`000`000`300`—`3`8`1

Lafayette`110`000`04x`—`6`9`0

E — Thomas. LOB — Danville 8. Lafayette 11. DP — Lafayette 2. 2B — Chumley. 3B — Becerra, Stone.  SF — Major. SB — Bertram, Chumley. 

Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Hasty`2.0`2`2`2`2`2

Reed`1.0`1`2`2`1`0

Snell (L, 0-1)`4.1`2`1`1`1`0

Leger`0.2`2`1`1`1`0

Totals`8.0`9`6`6`5`4

Lafayette`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Smith`5.0`3`0`0`2`5

Pichardo`1.0`1`2`2`1`0

Stover`0.2`1`1`1`2`1

Honea (W, 1-0)`2.1`3`0`0`0`5

Totals`9.0`8`3`3`5`11

WP — Hasty 5 HBP — Bertram (by Hasty), Chumley (By Hasty), Ponce (By Snell).

Time — 3:17. A — 1,609. 

Umpires — Chris Wert and Paul Kradit

